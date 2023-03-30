 Skip to content
(WYFF 4 Greenville)   Boing - Boing - Boing - Boing - Boing - BLAM   (wyff4.com) divider line
34
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
KB202
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pogo sticks still exist?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was once fearless, but then I took a pogo-stick to the knee.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hope Pogo Stick Drive By doesn't become a new TikTok challenge.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I never had a pogo stick as a kid. Some friends did.

We would take them and bounce them as hard as we could and watch them jump up into the air and come crashing down.

We were boring kids.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shot her and bounced
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is the pogo stick okay?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a pogo stick is a good guy with a pogo stick.
 
shiny dagmar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KB202: Pogo sticks still exist?


Anything is a pogo stick dildo if you're brave enough 
Fark user imageView Full Size


(I had to mark up the image to make it SFW, but you can use your imagination)
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They pull a pogo stick, you pull a gun. That's the Winston-Salem-Newport-Kool-Camel way.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This should be a new Olympic sport to replace the biathlon after global warming melts all of the snow.
 
starlost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

wanted for questioning
 
cwheelie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The suspect fired one round, hitting the victim in the chest in self-defense, according to police.
So it seems to me that the suspect was the victim & the victim the suspect
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's been a few...decades...since I was on a pogo stick, but do they really 'boing'.  I'd have called it something more like "SCREEEECHscrapeTHWAK *hang time* SCREECHscrapeTHWAK"
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Never bring a pogo stick to a gun fight.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Barnes Wallis approves!
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is my cat, Pogo. She has three legs.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Based on her personality, I assume she lost it trying to suplex a truck prior to being picked up by animal control.
 
kindms
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FAFO
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pogo already powent.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

felching pen: Pogo already powent.
[Fark user image image 425x644]


Fark user imageView Full Size

In the heart. Literally.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cwheelie: The suspect fired one round, hitting the victim in the chest in self-defense, according to police.
So it seems to me that the suspect was the victim & the victim the suspect


Funny how the justice system bounces, eh?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
look at that, a gun used in a proper manner, to defend against an attack.  Fark will HATE this.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"What is the sound heard when someone gives a happy ending to a partner who has been abstinent for a month?"
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess her ass got served like John McEnroe, your girl stepped up and she was smackin the ho.
jump around, jump around.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fight between 2 women in NC involving pogo stick ends with one shot in the chest, police say

Land of the free, home of the BLAM.
 
Dorf11
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Artist's recreation of the incident:

can i have your pogo stick, yogi
Youtube _saKY-NhZr8
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
BOINGY BOINGY BOINGY
Youtube kRnoauW-ts0
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At first I thought, "Kangaroo accident?"

Then I remembered this was Fark and thought, "Nah, not stupid enough."
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do people realize that the Wild West wasn't even the farking Wild West..???
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whenever people biatch about the behavior of children, I just remember shiat like this.
At least children have an excuse.

Also: Officers said no charges would be issued at this time based on the initial findings of the shooting investigation.

Well, that'll teach this asshole a lesson about appropriate use of force. Now she knows that ALL of it is appropriate. Is she related to a cop or something?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had to double check the location. This sounded so Florida.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Has anyone reach out to System of a Down for their commentary?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

asciibaron: look at that, a gun used in a proper manner, to defend against an attack.


From a pogo stick.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shiny dagmar: KB202: Pogo sticks still exist?

Anything is a pogo stick dildo if you're brave enough [Fark user image 425x425]
(I had to mark up the image to make it SFW, but you can use your imagination)


The fark?
 
