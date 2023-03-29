 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   When you say you're a sex abuse lawyer, people assume you mean you're against it   (local10.com) divider line
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, man, if you're into that sorta thing, there're plenty of S&M clubs that cater to that sort of thing, with the appropriate safeguards and so on.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Look, man, if you're into that sorta thing, there're plenty of S&M clubs that cater to that sort of thing, with the appropriate safeguards and so on.


as someone who DMs, I can absolutely tell you these kind of people wouldn't be welcome.

The first word of consensual non-consent is still "consent". The local venue I go to won't let anyone with a sexual abuse or assualt history in.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Clients were a bit suspicious when he would ask for EXTREMELY specific details of their abuse, and then abruptly excuse himself about halfway through and then return seemingly completely indifferent to the case
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Look, man, if you're into that sorta thing, there're plenty of S&M clubs that cater to that sort of thing, with the appropriate safeguards and so on.


Every once in a blue moon, you really should RTFA
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Kit Fister: Look, man, if you're into that sorta thing, there're plenty of S&M clubs that cater to that sort of thing, with the appropriate safeguards and so on.

as someone who DMs, I can absolutely tell you these kind of people wouldn't be welcome.

The first word of consensual non-consent is still "consent". The local venue I go to won't let anyone with a sexual abuse or assualt history in.


were that I could find a good Domme that I was compatible with. Oh well.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Kit Fister: Look, man, if you're into that sorta thing, there're plenty of S&M clubs that cater to that sort of thing, with the appropriate safeguards and so on.

Every once in a blue moon, you really should RTFA


What? I mean, come on, it can't be that ba-....

...
....
.....
holy fark.

Can we shoot him? That kind of shiat...he totally deserves to be shot for that shiat.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
as an aside, can we also work out a deal with people who get all murdery (with or without guns) so that if they absolutely must get all murdery, they do society a favor and take out scumbags like this?  Like, okay, you want to go on a rampage killing spree at a school. That's bad. How about you go on a rampage killing spree at, say, a KKK or Neo Nazi or Anti-Abortion rally instead? You still get to sate your blood lust, and will probably get your wish to end your life as part of it, but at least you're taking out disgusting, criminal scumbags that are a danger to society instead of innocent people, y'know?
 
RoxnSox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Kit Fister: Look, man, if you're into that sorta thing, there're plenty of S&M clubs that cater to that sort of thing, with the appropriate safeguards and so on.

as someone who DMs, I can absolutely tell you these kind of people wouldn't be welcome.

The first word of consensual non-consent is still "consent". The local venue I go to won't let anyone with a sexual abuse or assualt history in.


You play D&D in an S&M club?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RoxnSox: hardinparamedic: Kit Fister: Look, man, if you're into that sorta thing, there're plenty of S&M clubs that cater to that sort of thing, with the appropriate safeguards and so on.

as someone who DMs, I can absolutely tell you these kind of people wouldn't be welcome.

The first word of consensual non-consent is still "consent". The local venue I go to won't let anyone with a sexual abuse or assualt history in.

You play D&D in an S&M club?


sure, why do you think they invented Sex Dice?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: as an aside, can we also work out a deal with people who get all murdery (with or without guns) so that if they absolutely must get all murdery, they do society a favor and take out scumbags like this?  Like, okay, you want to go on a rampage killing spree at a school. That's bad. How about you go on a rampage killing spree at, say, a KKK or Neo Nazi or Anti-Abortion rally instead? You still get to sate your blood lust, and will probably get your wish to end your life as part of it, but at least you're taking out disgusting, criminal scumbags that are a danger to society instead of innocent people, y'know?


We shall call the bill enacting this the Duly EXecuting The Evilest Ratfarkers act.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: hardinparamedic: Kit Fister: Look, man, if you're into that sorta thing, there're plenty of S&M clubs that cater to that sort of thing, with the appropriate safeguards and so on.

as someone who DMs, I can absolutely tell you these kind of people wouldn't be welcome.

The first word of consensual non-consent is still "consent". The local venue I go to won't let anyone with a sexual abuse or assualt history in.

were that I could find a good Domme that I was compatible with. Oh well.


I married my Dom and she transitioned and, well - we live with our Domme.

It's an interesting and fun relationship.

RoxnSox: hardinparamedic: Kit Fister: Look, man, if you're into that sorta thing, there're plenty of S&M clubs that cater to that sort of thing, with the appropriate safeguards and so on.

as someone who DMs, I can absolutely tell you these kind of people wouldn't be welcome.

The first word of consensual non-consent is still "consent". The local venue I go to won't let anyone with a sexual abuse or assualt history in.

You play D&D in an S&M club?


Sometimes!

But in all seriousness, a dungeon monitor (DM) supervises play for consent and relative safety. For example, if someone is engaging in needle play - we make sure they follow the rules for blood in the club, or if someone appears intoxicated we don't let them play, ensure safe words are respected. That sort of thing.
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The difference between a rooster and a lawyer is that the rooster clucks defiance
 
RoxnSox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Kit Fister: hardinparamedic: Kit Fister: Look, man, if you're into that sorta thing, there're plenty of S&M clubs that cater to that sort of thing, with the appropriate safeguards and so on.

as someone who DMs, I can absolutely tell you these kind of people wouldn't be welcome.

The first word of consensual non-consent is still "consent". The local venue I go to won't let anyone with a sexual abuse or assualt history in.

were that I could find a good Domme that I was compatible with. Oh well.

I married my Dom and she transitioned and, well - we live with our Domme.

It's an interesting and fun relationship.

RoxnSox: hardinparamedic: Kit Fister: Look, man, if you're into that sorta thing, there're plenty of S&M clubs that cater to that sort of thing, with the appropriate safeguards and so on.

as someone who DMs, I can absolutely tell you these kind of people wouldn't be welcome.

The first word of consensual non-consent is still "consent". The local venue I go to won't let anyone with a sexual abuse or assualt history in.

You play D&D in an S&M club?

Sometimes!

But in all seriousness, a dungeon monitor (DM) supervises play for consent and relative safety. For example, if someone is engaging in needle play - we make sure they follow the rules for blood in the club, or if someone appears intoxicated we don't let them play, ensure safe words are respected. That sort of thing.


Thank you for the explanation.  That must get pretty intense sometimes.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RoxnSox: hardinparamedic: Kit Fister: Look, man, if you're into that sorta thing, there're plenty of S&M clubs that cater to that sort of thing, with the appropriate safeguards and so on.

as someone who DMs, I can absolutely tell you these kind of people wouldn't be welcome.

The first word of consensual non-consent is still "consent". The local venue I go to won't let anyone with a sexual abuse or assualt history in.

You play D&D in an S&M club?


they don't call 'em "hit points" for nothin' yanno
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He'll say that the pictures belong to his clients and then claim attorney-client privilege.
 
