(CNN)   Francis says 'Put that silver hammer away. I'm not dead yet.'   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
rickouellettereelandrock.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only reason anyone cares is the fear that his replacement will cover up sex crimes even more egregiously.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mofa: The only reason anyone cares is the fear that his replacement will cover up sex crimes even more egregiously.


Or, y'know, become judgemental towards gay people again.  Francis realized he is but a man, not the judge.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He just doesn't want to go on the cart.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's just a cold, he should have bundled up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
SILVER HAMMER MAAAN!!

*clink clink*
 
palelizard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: mofa: The only reason anyone cares is the fear that his replacement will cover up sex crimes even more egregiously.

Or, y'know, become judgemental towards gay people again.  Francis realized he is but a man, not the judge.


Yep, he's still a Pope, and it's still the Catholic Church, but Francis has been a huge improvement. If he lingers long enough or there are a couple more like him, the Church might start to become decent. Maybe.

I can say he's done a good job while still recognizing he and they have a long way to go.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I should be the next pope. Fark party at the Vatican. All the wine you can drink.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I will pray that he recovers and continues his duties but at 86 that could be tough.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn Vatican gave Galileo a hard time. Now Maxwell?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Vatican brought in an outside expert.
Miracle Max.
Seems the pope needs to blave some more.
 
whidbey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I should be the next pope. Fark party at the Vatican. All the wine you can drink.


Now I know why you wear a red shirt.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I understand Francis's reluctance to step down. Even if The Lord Almighty has a great replacement for him waiting in the wings, the nomination is unlikely to get past Manchin and Sinema without major concessions.
 
