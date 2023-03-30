 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   Amsterdam mayor tells residents living near the sites proposed for the new erotic centre that it won't attract sex tourists. Subby has spotted a flaw in this plan   (nltimes.nl) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sex Tourists, is the name of my...oh, never mind....
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's true..they aren't even offering tours.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: Sex Tourists, is the name of my...oh, never mind....


I'm going with The Whore Madam of Amsterdam
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Set up an extortion webcam for passive income.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was this the mayor that was recently complaining about brits going there to smoke weed and sample the brothels? Not sure an 'erotic centre' is going to help with that...

/ Unless when the tourists arrive them hand them an Oreo with some kinky shiat stamped on it and tell them to GTFO...
// DNRTFA
/// Threes...
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What kind of tourists do he think it will attract exactly?
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: It's true..they aren't even offering tours.



Yeah, treats shops just aren't the same without free samples.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, what do you want to be when you grow up?

A sex tourist.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Last month, Amsterdam announced three possible locations for the erotic center... one at the NDSM Wharf

I read that as the BSDM Wharf initially.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
From a different article that explained what this all is better:

"Amsterdam officials agreed plans to move the city's infamous red-light district amid rising crime and overcrowding in the area's narrow lanes and canalside paths.
They commissioned architects to design a building containing rooms for sex services, as well as bars and entertainment centre"

So there was too much crime and too many people so they are moving it and claiming the crime and people issue wont follow it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That article uses a lot of words to give not a lot of information.  I was curious what this actually was all about, so here is some background:

https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2023/02/north-or-south-shortlist-of-three-locations-for-extraordinary-erotic-centre/

The short version seems to be: move a large portion of the red light district shops to this centralized building; reduce gawkers on the street who aren't going to actually patronize the sex workers ("nuisance tourists"); expand sex-adjacent businesses like tantric yoga, erotic literature, etc.; critics are calling it 'sex disneyland' that just adds to what they see as the problem of exploitation and discrimination, while not really overhauling the red light district to reduce problem tourists.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Last month, Amsterdam announced three possible locations for the erotic center... one at the NDSM Wharf

I read that as the BSDM Wharf initially.


We'll never get that smell out of the fish
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Last month, Amsterdam announced three possible locations for the erotic center... one at the NDSM Wharf

I read that as the BSDM Wharf initially.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Erotic Centre is the name of my all post-phalloplasty Hole cover band.
 
