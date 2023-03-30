 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Charles Bronson to remain in prison. Apparently parole board members have a Death Wish   (news.sky.com) divider line
37
    More: News  
•       •       •

1352 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2023 at 9:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Charles Bronson Mandom Perfum Commercial (1976) RESTORED 16:9 best quality
Youtube pmQTmFizuFY


At least he'll smell nice.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: [media.giphy.com image 500x247] [View Full Size image _x_]


Great, great farkin movie there.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

capt.snicklefritz: NewportBarGuy: [media.giphy.com image 500x247] [View Full Size image _x_]

Great, great farkin movie there.


I expected nothing going in. It was just like... "meh, i like tom Hardy... maybe this will be ok."

It was amazing. He's truly something else. What a great movie.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: capt.snicklefritz: NewportBarGuy: [media.giphy.com image 500x247] [View Full Size image _x_]

Great, great farkin movie there.

I expected nothing going in. It was just like... "meh, i like tom Hardy... maybe this will be ok."

It was amazing. He's truly something else. What a great movie.


I'd never heard of him before Bronson. Was barely an hour into the movie before I started thinking, "fark, this guy needs to be in everything."
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you feel lucky......do ya.....punk?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: [Fark user image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rotsky: Do you feel lucky......do ya.....punk?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he claimed to be a "born-again artist" who "went through a phase" of taking hostages.

Ok, did have to chuckle at that...
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter how many filters I subscribe to with names like "I don't care about cookies", I still see cookie popups all the time.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Am I doin' it right?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Every person Charles Bronson kills in Death Wish III in 1 minute and 36 seconds.
Charles Bronson Murders Everyone!
Youtube KRAT1-c7q98

He kills hundreds of dudes, including Alex Winter.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I love the scene where he takes a guard hostage and screams at the guy to rub ky on his arse.
 
Bondith
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This ain't ovah.

/Hey ma, how 'bout some cookies?
 
Bslim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He's doing hard time
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Every person Charles Bronson kills in Death Wish III in 1 minute and 36 seconds.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KRAT1-c7q98?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
He kills hundreds of dudes, including Alex Winter.


I felt bad about laughing at that.

For about 60 nanoseconds.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/Dis ain't ova
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He'll...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Howdy, cellmate!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [YouTube video: Charles Bronson Mandom Perfum Commercial (1976) RESTORED 16:9 best quality]

At least he'll smell nice.


scontent.fsig3-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fun how you can turn a 7 year armed robbery prison sentence into a (near) life sentence by being a violent dick.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: Rapmaster2000: Every person Charles Bronson kills in Death Wish III in 1 minute and 36 seconds.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KRAT1-c7q98?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
He kills hundreds of dudes, including Alex Winter.

I felt bad about laughing at that.

For about 60 nanoseconds.


I always laugh at what are obviously dummies being thrown from rooftops.  There was no budget for stuntmen to do high-falls, so they went with floppy dummies.

Also, the guy in the tree who gets shot.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He might even dig his way out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Every person Charles Bronson kills in Death Wish III in 1 minute and 36 seconds.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KRAT1-c7q98]
He kills hundreds of dudes, including Alex Winter.


Damn those 70's action movies are laughably bad.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lee Marvin'll get him out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Every person Charles Bronson kills in Death Wish III in 1 minute and 36 seconds.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KRAT1-c7q98]
He kills hundreds of dudes, including Alex Winter.


I love this movie so much. It's a goddam American classic.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No love for Breakheart Pass?

media-amazon.comView Full Size


/fun fact: That movie was filmed near Lewiston, ID, in the mid-70's, on the Camas Prarire Railroad. Bronson was a bit of an asshole to everyone here.
//the theater that premiered the movie made a huge production of it. The movie itself was rather "meh"...
 
wesmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Rapmaster2000: Every person Charles Bronson kills in Death Wish III in 1 minute and 36 seconds.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KRAT1-c7q98]
He kills hundreds of dudes, including Alex Winter.

I love this movie so much. It's a goddam American classic.


Usually, movies that are labeled "so bad they're good" are really just bad.

Not Death Wish 3, it's one of the best comedies of the 1980s.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Fun how you can turn a 7 year armed robbery prison sentence into a (near) life sentence by being a violent dick.


Ya at this point he's spent an extra 30 years behind bars either he wants to be there or he needs to bet here.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: capt.snicklefritz: NewportBarGuy: [media.giphy.com image 500x247] [View Full Size image _x_]

Great, great farkin movie there.

I expected nothing going in. It was just like... "meh, i like tom Hardy... maybe this will be ok."

It was amazing. He's truly something else. What a great movie.


Yep. I saw this and the one where he plays twin gangsters in the same week. I was blown away.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Charles Buchinsky (1953) as Igor  in House of Wax:

Fark user imageView Full Size


He always had that "ethnic" face but never was as successful as Anthony Quinn.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wesmon: Irving Maimway: Rapmaster2000: Every person Charles Bronson kills in Death Wish III in 1 minute and 36 seconds.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KRAT1-c7q98]
He kills hundreds of dudes, including Alex Winter.

I love this movie so much. It's a goddam American classic.

Usually, movies that are labeled "so bad they're good" are really just bad.

Not Death Wish 3, it's one of the best comedies of the 1980s.


My friends and I just did a rewatch of the Death Wish franchise and let me tell you, Death Wish 3 got the best reactions. It's a movie I am always in a mood to watch.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In Living Color - Make a Death Wish Foundation (Jim Carrey)
Youtube qmlRsS7tdVo
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MBooda: He might even dig his way out.
[Fark user image 550x234]


Came to see "Danny the tunnel king". Not disappoint.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.