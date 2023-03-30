 Skip to content
NYC wants your help naming the new hybrid Governors Island ferry. You know what to do. You know what to do
51
    More: Obvious, New York City, New York Harbor, Transport, Propulsion, New York, Boat, new hybrid ferry, Lower Manhattan  
posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2023 at 8:20 AM



51 Comments     (+0 »)
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ferry McFerryface?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Un Sync
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've worked on the diesel-powered Lt. Samuel S. Coursen (my ferry company does contract work for the city), she was a real stinker when going back and forth on this very short run and breaks down all the time (which is why we have to step in). This new ferry will be a welcome addition to the Governor's Island fleet and I look forward to sometimes running the kids back and forth to school there when helping out.
 
burber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Bobby the Ferry?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm Sailing Here! I'm Sailing Here!"
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bobby McFerryn
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a hybrid governor?
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bryan Ferry
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A O
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ferry Godfather
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gaydar
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey I'm Dockin' Here!
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carmine Carini
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bring Us Your Poor"
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ferry Queen
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slightly interesting historical trivia: when NYC was looking to replace farflung Bennett Field with its first truly commercial airport, they looked seriously at Governors Island, which would be amazing considering how inadequate and small it is to us now.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MV Mendel

/Too obscure?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a failure?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never-On-Time
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
HybridGovernorsIslandFerry McHybridGovernorsIslandFerryFace
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Brokedown McStinky
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Concrete Shoe Launcher
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Cuomover here so I can motorboat you"
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The Electanic"
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CorporateSponsor McCorporateSponsorface
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: What is a hybrid governor?


It's a Governor that is wrong on and off the job...
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Vomit Comet
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
NY has hybrid governors?

/ wtf
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From a previous thread, I assume Comfort Ferry is not going to fly.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: From a previous thread, I assume Comfort Ferry is not going to fly.


...but it probably smells like piss.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: From a previous thread, I assume Comfort Ferry is not going to fly.


I want to assure everyone that I'm aware that ferries are not supposed to fly, but that fairies are little people wings who do fly.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
lower GI express
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: I've worked on the diesel-powered Lt. Samuel S. Coursen (my ferry company does contract work for the city), she was a real stinker when going back and forth on this very short run and breaks down all the time (which is why we have to step in). This new ferry will be a welcome addition to the Governor's Island fleet and I look forward to sometimes running the kids back and forth to school there when helping out.


Based on this, I submit the SS AlwaysRightBoat.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FarkCuomo McFarkCuomoFace
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Ferry McFerryface?


I don't think that's P.C. Bro.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: Nick Nostril: What is a hybrid governor?

It's a Governor that is wrong on and off the job...


So, just a Governor?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is it free to ride?  If so call it "Your Mom"
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Bryan Ferry


It's sure to be full of 20th century schizoid men.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Touch Rustrod
 
MindStalker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: From a previous thread, I assume Comfort Ferry is not going to fly.


It's a ferry *boat*, not a short-hop aircraft.
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Ferry McFerryface?


Ferry McAppleface!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Admiral-General-Prime Minister George Santos memorial ferry and hair salon.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pete Davidson's Ex-girlfriend
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Tooth Ferry
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ferry Nuff
 
cleek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
the Fairly Fare-free Fairy Ferry
 
zjoik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
6-10 delivery service
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sinkerbell.
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The Comfort Station"

fuggetaboudit.
 
