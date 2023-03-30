 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Man mistakenly orders 60 pairs of reading glasses. Guess he really needed them   (news.sky.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

We're done here.  Thread's over, folks!  I'll get the lights.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

We're done here.  Thread's over, folks!  I'll get the lights.


But then how would he be able to read?!?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Headline made me laugh.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some hardline reporting. Maybe next they'll report about the ostriches

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst part about getting new glasses is trying on the pairs that are in the store with the false lenses in them. How am I supposed to know if they look good on me? I can't frickin' see without real lenses!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
CSB not really

I needed glasses in 12th grade. Couldn't see the blackboard from sitting in the back of the class. So, instead of being teased for wearing them, I waited until after HS to get a pair...

First day, I get my glasses...I'm sitting on the front concrete stoop of my parents' house with my girlfriend at the time. I had taken my glasses off and placed them next to me. She gets up to get a drink from inside the house, comes back and without looking, sits on my brand new not even a day old pair of glasses.  Ruined. Right then and there.

She felt bad and I learned a lesson.

Never have a girlfriend.

No, I joke, she was great. My lesson was never to put glasses down where people can sit.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ah yes the intersection of aged hippies who never learned how to use computers, legal cannabis and the aged hippies' overestimation of their tolerance.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Butt stuff. The answer is always butt stuff.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Slow news day?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Yup. She had one spectacular butt. Strong enough to crush things, like glasses and my bank account.

(had to buy a brand new pair)
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wait for daylight because the nuke knocked out the power anyway?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can't see how this is news.
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

That's not fair! That's not fair! There was time to post! There was time enough at last!
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

radio-images.npo.nlView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And he'll still never be able to find a pair when he needs one.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What's going on in this thread?"
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Well this isn't a CSB at all. I got my first pair in grade school in 83. At the time glasses weren't yet acceptable and I got made fun of relentlessly. Once I got to high school I switched to contacts even though I hated them to make the ridicule stop. After high school, suddenly everybody was cool with them and some even wear them as a fashion accessory, so I went back to glasses and have worn them ever since.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I graduated HS in '83. I waited until that summer go get mine. I knew I would be teased and "without the struggle, there is no struggle" decided to wait until after school was finished. Nice pair Aviator glasses if I recall correctly.

I can't wear contacts. Didn't want to bother with them.

When I did get my glasses all my friends told me I looked much smarter in them. However, I was still as dumb as a bag of rocks in my youth.

Now, umpteen years later, I have a few pairs.

Distance
Reading
Distance (prescription) done in sunglasses
A spare set of distance glasses (john lennon/harry potter type)
a spare set of prescription sunglasses
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's OK, he's still gonna end up in the other end of the house from ALL of them.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I know he isn't, but he looks like Brad Majors from Shock Treatment in the scenes where he's involuntarily committed.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Got my first pair of glasses at seven, the only one of the six kids in the family to need them before 40. Got mono-vision* LASIK seven years ago and only use glasses for driving (correcting the non-dominate eye for distance). My wife has about a dozen pairs of Dollar Store reading/computer glasses scattered all over the house. She really hates having to use them, but is unwilling to undergo LASIK or wear bifocal contacts.

*The primary focus for that eye is 25 cm. I was expecting some changes related to presbyopia, but it hasn't happened. I can still see the pixels on my computer screen.
 
Bungles
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First time a corporate "Look at us, being cool" Twitter handle has actually made me laugh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

If he's like me when I first started wearing them, he'll start out with a pair in each room only to end up with four pair in the same room after a week.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What in the goddamn farking hell does this deserve the news tag for you re(dacted) mods?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CSB

1985, my GF and I were in our late teens. Banging like rabbits. She was more adventurous than I was and one day she suggested we try doing it doggy style. She had seen the position from the "Joy of Sex". Ok, I was game.

well, lets just finish the rest of the story and she asked how I liked it.

Redd Fox's bit comes to mind.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Can't see? You need new glasses and I know a guy who can get you a great deal on 59 pairs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone who wears glasses can relate to putting them on top of your head, forgetting about them and then asking

"have you seen my glasses?"
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
