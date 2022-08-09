 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Day 400 of WW3. WSJ reporter detained on suspicion of spying, Russian media say; Bakhmut becoming a 'slaughter-fest'. Welcome to your Thursday Russo-Ukraine War thread   (cnbc.com)
    News, Russia, NATO, Mercenary, Vladimir Putin, Military, Ukraine, United States, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff  
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, lemmee see if I got this straight: if you force people into combat, that you don't train, that you don't arm, and don't supply, and then send them into an area dialed in for artillery and heavily mined, with determined defenders who have been spotting your forces since you rolled in, you get blowed up?

Who knew?

And what's better, is that Wagner is going to KEEP throwing what amounts to barely armed conscripts to act as mine sweepers since their tanks aren't exactly great for throwing it into reverse.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. Day 400 huh. Man time really flies when Russia declares and illegal war and spreads war crimes, misery, and death when that's all they've got, huh. *Internal wailing continues* Well back to the news desk then, here's the overnight news from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Thursday, March 30
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on March 30

Toys and Tales Helping Ukraine Kids Process War Trauma
Concerns over the war's emotional toll on children have prompted diverse efforts to help -- from a book of therapeutic stories to the videos from the makers of US show "Sesame Street".

EXPLAINED: Internet Sleuths Expose Russia's Use of Fake Videos - Again
A video posted on Twitter by the Russian Embassy in the U.K. claims to show the shocking behaviour of two Ukrainian soldiers - but all is not as it seems.

Kremlin Vows to 'Defend the Interests' of Its Athletes
Mixed reactions to the IOC's decision concerning the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Paris Olympics.

Ukraine Again Hits Melitopol Deep Behind Russian Lines - Rail Depot Set Afire
Ukrainian forces have been targeting Russian forces in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region well beyond the expected range capabilities for their weapon systems.

'Ukraine Will Counterattack in April-May,' Defense Minister Reznikov Says
The upcoming counteroffensive has already been planned. It will take place in several directions, with the launch date contingent on weather conditions.

Biden Vows Funds, Tech Alliance as Democracy Summit Takes on Backsliding
Biden's Summit for Democracy focuses on "holding Russia accountable for its unjust and unprovoked war against Ukraine, showing that democracies are strong and resolved."

Pentagon Chief Optimistic About Ukraine's Upcoming Counteroffensive
The Ukrainians have inflicted significant losses on the Russians and depleted their armored vehicles in a way no one could have imagined, the US Defense Secretary said.

General Staff: Russia's FSB conducting 'filtration' in occupied Crimea.In the Crimean town of Krasnoperekopsk, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is conducting so-called filtration measures, which involve undressing, interrogating, and beating civilians, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on March 30.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia 'highly unlikely' to call up 400,000 volunteers, may force men to join army.Russia will "highly unlikely" manage to attract 400,000 volunteer professional soldiers, which it claimed to be the goal of its new recruitment campaign, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 30.

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 11 across Ukraine over past 24 hours.Russia launched attacks against eight Ukrainian oblasts in the past 24 hours, killing three civilians and wounding 11 more, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on March 30.

Top US general says 6,000 Wagner mercenaries fighting in Bakhmut.Alongside the mercenaries conducting combat operations are also 20-30,000 Wagner recruits, "many of whom come from prisons," U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said on March 29, as cited by CNN.

White House: No evidence of 'egregious misconduct' in management of aid to Ukraine."We haven't seen any evidence that there's been any egregious misconduct when it comes to managing the security assistance that's gone into Ukraine," White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on March 29. (PCB's Note: The GOP shills for russia are still banging away on this drum.)

General Staff: Ukrainian military repels more than 60 Russian assaults over past day.Russian forces are concentrating on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the the General Staff. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and their outskirts remain the epicenter of the fighting.

Viktor Nestulia: How to build trust for Ukraine's recovery

Defense Ministry: Russian, Ukrainian losses in east 10 to 1 some days.Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram that there are days in Ukraine's east where the ratio of Russian and Ukrainian losses is "as high as 10 to 1."

And that's your lot. Be good people, hug your loved ones and have a day.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone been on Reddit recently? The place is crawling with Russian shills saying 'that's not true' and 'whatabout X'?

Anyway, I'm a bit late to yesterday's wise words about China so here's my day late and a dollar short contribution:

China's current foreign policy involves providing significant subsidies for infrastructure development in impoverished and struggling nations they call the Belt and Road programme. These investments ensnare the recpients with loans that they cannot repay. China then uses these loans as leverage to gain more concessions.

For instance, they recently acquired an entire island and port city in Sri Lanka as payment.

China has also made considerable investments in African countries, which have abundant reserves of raw resources. However, as Africa has relatively little oil, China is turning its attention to Russia, which has vast oil reserves near its borders.

If Russia is destabilized by war, China benefits.

China just likes Russia as a hammer to thump the west. China is not pals with Russia. Xi went straight to call a meeting of former Soviet republics for a trade agreement right after meeting Putin.

Time may tell but if what are the odds of some of Putin's top supporters already being on the Chinese payroll?
Maybe top men of the Eastern bits of the Russian Federation will be promised to these yes men as their own fifedoms?

Putin is unbelievably stupid becoming more dependent in China after fumbling his invasion.  It's gonna be like this scene in Goodfellas where the restaurant is taken over by the mob.

Goodfellas Restaurant Scene
Youtube ZPtjyqgZAUk


China is going to  are planning to scrape Russia off the board politically. China needs resources. Russia and China never had any respect or camaraderie for each other in any part of history and they are certainly not going to fight back to back against the western alliance.

Let's see if Japan can get those islands back Russia grabbed at the end of WW2.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 18 through March 24 (Days 388 to 394) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, Day 400. It's not significant in most ways seeing as it's more than a 1 year and 1 month, but there's something heavy about ticking over to a number that ends in lots of zeros. Speaking of, we're 27,100 shy of 200k dead vatniks. Recent trends are 670-790 per day which puts us roughly 34-40 days out from seeing that number pop up, but that also puts us squarely into May which might be well after the next ZSU counteroffensive commences. Then again, the Kherson offensive in November saw a jump in the averages from around 350 to 600-700. A flat increase like that would drop the timeline to only 24-28 days. If it's a percentage increase...more like 18-22 if the offensive started today. My guess is something in the 30-day window if the ZSU makes its move in early April.

Well that's enough depressing math for one day. It was my turn to bring in the snacks this morning, so enjoy some homemade apple turnovers. Some of them popped open and oozed while baking. I tried a new pastry dough recipe and was not sure how it would behave. Still taste great, though, if the one I taste tested last night is any indication.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnderWiggnz: [upload.wikimedia.org image 640x854]

Wanted for questioning


That is one hell of a chin.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would any American be in Russia right now? you'd have 2B insane.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Big boom in Crimea again | Ukraine has success in Bakhmut
Youtube f_zdFWwaWps

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
29 Mar: Ukrainians UNLEASH ELITE SNIPERS IN BAKHMUT | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube wDIy7pkJtHI

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
The conversation will go something like this:

Japan:  "We want these islands.  You okay with that, China?"

China:  "Sure, if you're okay with us taking mainland Russia all the way up through the arctic circle, including all of the oil-rich Siberian region.  That sounds fair to us."

Japan:  *counts fingers, count toes, counts relatives, says to itself, "Did we really get a good deal?"*
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians haven't arrested a foreign journalist since 1986.  I'm in full agreement with the people saying this is just intimidation and hostage taking, plain and simple.

NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Wall Street Journal reporter arrested for spying by the Russian?  That doesn't make any sense, if anything the WSJ would be spying for the the Russians.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no wayhttps://www.volunteeringukraine.com a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polish Hussar: The Russians haven't arrested a foreign journalist since 1986.  I'm in full agreement with the people saying this is just intimidation and hostage taking, plain and simple.

[Link][Fark user image image 600x328]

[Link][Fark user image image 600x328]

[Link][Fark user image image 600x525]


Without journalism, democracy dies.

/ first hand experience
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (embroidered shirts make good Easter gifts... I think.  I haven't found a site selling those decorated eggs)

Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bhg.comView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When negotiating with China, as soon as China agrees, you must ask... what did we miss in negotiations?


/ China is only ever interested in China.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🇯🇵🌻 Japanese schoolchildren help Ukrainians with sunflower farming!

In the Japanese city of Odate, a group of schoolchildren sowed a field with sunflowers, extracted oil from them, and sold it to raise funds. The proceeds were transferred to the Embassy of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/MkEHKDsoFY
- The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) March 30, 2023
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: A Wall Street Journal reporter arrested for spying by the Russian?  That doesn't make any sense, if anything the WSJ would be spying for the the Russians.


Seriously. I mean my first thought was "this must be Ukraine arresting him." When I found out it was Russia?

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polish Hussar: The Russians haven't arrested a foreign journalist since 1986.  I'm in full agreement with the people saying this is just intimidation and hostage taking, plain and simple.

Paul Whelan would disagree.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So, lemmee see if I got this straight: if you force people into combat, that you don't train, that you don't arm, and don't supply, and then send them into an area dialed in for artillery and heavily mined, with determined defenders who have been spotting your forces since you rolled in, you get blowed up?

Who knew?

And what's better, is that Wagner is going to KEEP throwing what amounts to barely armed conscripts to act as mine sweepers since their tanks aren't exactly great for throwing it into reverse.


They're using prisoners.

Bonus: speaking out against the war can get people imprisoned.

It's diabolical
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: hubiestubert: So, lemmee see if I got this straight: if you force people into combat, that you don't train, that you don't arm, and don't supply, and then send them into an area dialed in for artillery and heavily mined, with determined defenders who have been spotting your forces since you rolled in, you get blowed up?

Who knew?

And what's better, is that Wagner is going to KEEP throwing what amounts to barely armed conscripts to act as mine sweepers since their tanks aren't exactly great for throwing it into reverse.

They've apparently taken note of Zapp Brannigan's approach of sending in wave after wave of their own men until the Ukrainian kill-bots reach their preset limit and shut down. If they can hit that bullseye, the rest of the dominoes will fall like a house of cards. Checkmate.


Bad news.

We upgraded the Ukrainian kill-bots. The kill counter is now a 64 bit unsigned integer.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eKonk:

Chessmate
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: Damn, Day 400. It's not significant in most ways seeing as it's more than a 1 year and 1 month, but there's something heavy about ticking over to a number that ends in lots of zeros. Speaking of, we're 27,100 shy of 200k dead vatniks. Recent trends are 670-790 per day which puts us roughly 34-40 days out from seeing that number pop up, but that also puts us squarely into May which might be well after the next ZSU counteroffensive commences. Then again, the Kherson offensive in November saw a jump in the averages from around 350 to 600-700. A flat increase like that would drop the timeline to only 24-28 days. If it's a percentage increase...more like 18-22 if the offensive started today. My guess is something in the 30-day window if the ZSU makes its move in early April.

Well that's enough depressing math for one day. It was my turn to bring in the snacks this morning, so enjoy some homemade apple turnovers. Some of them popped open and oozed while baking. I tried a new pastry dough recipe and was not sure how it would behave. Still taste great, though, if the one I taste tested last night is any indication.

New recipes are good! I'm proud of you for trying some stuff.

I've been working on some new recipes for a bit.

Some of these are close to what the original recipe I found online is, while others are basically completely different.

My most recent is a black bean lasagna made with walnut ricotta instead of tofu ricotta. There's also the gluten-free pie crusts I've been making with Everclear & flax instead of egg, & the gluten-free graham cracker recipe I'm still working on. Also I need to try making a recipe that's based off of pastillas de leche again except it has no milk but nuts instead. Oh, & I think I'm going to change my oat biscuit recipe to add the non-aluminum baking powder later so it may rise a little more.

I was going to post pictures but that's a lot of pictures. If people think this is a good sidethread it could help break up the heavy subject matter, otherwise this is just a bookmark.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This never would have happened to hard-hitting and totally not a gimmick journalist Matt Taibbi!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: Anyone been on Reddit recently? The place is crawling with Russian shills saying 'that's not true' and 'whatabout X'?

Anyway, I'm a bit late to yesterday's wise words about China so here's my day late and a dollar short contribution:

China's current foreign policy involves providing significant subsidies for infrastructure development in impoverished and struggling nations they call the Belt and Road programme. These investments ensnare the recpients with loans that they cannot repay. China then uses these loans as leverage to gain more concessions.

For instance, they recently acquired an entire island and port city in Sri Lanka as payment.

China has also made considerable investments in African countries, which have abundant reserves of raw resources. However, as Africa has relatively little oil, China is turning its attention to Russia, which has vast oil reserves near its borders.

If Russia is destabilized by war, China benefits.

China just likes Russia as a hammer to thump the west. China is not pals with Russia. Xi went straight to call a meeting of former Soviet republics for a trade agreement right after meeting Putin.

Time may tell but if what are the odds of some of Putin's top supporters already being on the Chinese payroll?
Maybe top men of the Eastern bits of the Russian Federation will be promised to these yes men as their own fifedoms?

Putin is unbelievably stupid becoming more dependent in China after fumbling his invasion.  It's gonna be like this scene in Goodfellas where the restaurant is taken over by the mob.

[YouTube video: Goodfellas Restaurant Scene]

China is going to  are planning to scrape Russia off the board politically. China needs resources. Russia and China never had any respect or camaraderie for each other in any part of history and they are certainly not going to fight back to back against the western alliance.

Let's see if Japan can get those islands back Russia grabbed at the end of WW2.


Xi is looking at making Russia a client state, and Putin is volunteering for the duty if he can just enough ammunition to keep his war going long enough.

Long enough for what remains to be seen. To die in office? To fake his death and flee? To get dragged into the streets by an angry mob? To get kakked by some ambitious soul?

There are no happy endings for Putin now. He bet everything on a quick three day war to decapitate and feed on Ukraine's corpse for the next ten years, and since that failed...well, a stronger man would have options in his bedside table, hammer cocked with a round in the chamber.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First F-16 Viper pilots to engage the MiG-29 in mock air combats explain what it's like to dogfight against the Fulcrum
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bigSAC™
@bigSAC10
bruh 💀 they really issued this shiat to some mobiks
"PROTECTION CANDLE
Leave mercy in your heart here. Cast out evil spirits, having goals in your mind. Light the candle during a fight without knowing fear, and you won't have to be afraid of bullets. We don't leave ours because the power is in the truth."

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Why would any American be in Russia right now? you'd have 2B insane.


How do you know that? Oh, right. Reporters go to these places and tell us what's happening
 
Fungal Infection
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Thursday and time to dedicate another song to our very own torboke and Father Jack.

I am off to the orthopedic surgeon to see if we can repair my busted hip.

I Get Around but it's Doin' Your Mom (With Harmonies)
Youtube 8FVV8PvWtak
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: bigSAC™
@bigSAC10
bruh 💀 they really issued this shiat to some mobiks
"PROTECTION CANDLE
Leave mercy in your heart here. Cast out evil spirits, having goals in your mind. Light the candle during a fight without knowing fear, and you won't have to be afraid of bullets. We don't leave ours because the power is in the truth."

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]


'Three on a match' not working or something?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In #Russia, gardening shops began selling "fertile Ukrainian black earth" soil in 50 litre bags.

Russia is stealing Ukrainian soil, one of the key natural resources of #Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/08OcGF6lcn
- Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) March 30, 2023

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Xi is looking at making Russia a client state, and Putin is volunteering for the duty if he can just enough ammunition to keep his war going long enough.

Long enough for what remains to be seen. To die in office? To fake his death and flee? To get dragged into the streets by an angry mob? To get kakked by some ambitious soul?

There are no happy endings for Putin now. He bet everything on a quick three day war to decapitate and feed on Ukraine's corpse for the next ten years, and since that failed...well, a stronger man would have options in his bedside table, hammer cocked with a round in the chamber.


Putin has stolen too much, killed and imprisoned too many people for him to retire. He leaves this job feet first or ends up like Qaddafi.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tracianne:

🇯🇵🌻 Japanese schoolchildren help Ukrainians with sunflower farming!

In the Japanese city of Odate, a group of schoolchildren sowed a field with sunflowers, extracted oil from them, and sold it to raise funds. The proceeds were transferred to the Embassy of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/MkEHKDsoFY
- The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) March 30, 2023
[pbs.twimg.com image 360x286]
[pbs.twimg.com image 360x270]
[pbs.twimg.com image 360x270]
[pbs.twimg.com image 360x270]


Oh right, I was making dinner when this was mentioned a couple days ago:

A school choir in Nagasaki had a performance that included a Ukrainian song:

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/videos/20230328105528868/

Among the interviews with the kids, one of them says she hopes that Nagasaki will be the last place hit by a nuclear bomb
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gaslight: hubiestubert: Xi is looking at making Russia a client state, and Putin is volunteering for the duty if he can just enough ammunition to keep his war going long enough.

Long enough for what remains to be seen. To die in office? To fake his death and flee? To get dragged into the streets by an angry mob? To get kakked by some ambitious soul?

There are no happy endings for Putin now. He bet everything on a quick three day war to decapitate and feed on Ukraine's corpse for the next ten years, and since that failed...well, a stronger man would have options in his bedside table, hammer cocked with a round in the chamber.

Putin has stolen too much, killed and imprisoned too many people for him to retire. He leaves this job feet first or ends up like Qaddafi.
[Fark user image image 850x167]


They didn't even heat it red hot and shove it up hilt first so he cut his fingers trying to get it out.
 
fasahd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you butter your popcorn, you may put on some weight today.

Russian propagandist says Ukraine should be erased off the map
Youtube G5dyEPK2UlU
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
State TV panelists argue it's time to end this war
Youtube AiNfWXBbg4A
 
fasahd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Head of RT rants about Channel One protester
Youtube jeiVMVwL2BU
 
fasahd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lessons in Russian college dehumanize Ukraine
Youtube 9zEbx1_qz3A
 
fasahd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
State TV pundit claims that Ukrainians are ghouls
Youtube WD-gYEJzUSc
 
fasahd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
State TV propagandists say Russia will destroy Ukraine
Youtube xp0vStqlRZk
 
Klyukva
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Why would any American be in Russia right now? you'd have 2B insane.


Or a spy
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fungal Infection: It's Thursday and time to dedicate another song to our very own torboke and Father Jack.

I am off to the orthopedic surgeon to see if we can repair my busted hip.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8FVV8PvWtak]


Good luck to you mate.

I'll raise you one mom cover and see you a beegees one:
Bee Gees - Doin' Your Mom
Youtube qLpnTTb9V8o
 
Muta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: China is only ever interested in China.


From my experience playing Diplomacy, this is the case for every country.  Poland and the Baltic nations are not helping Ukraine out of the goodness of their hearts.  They're helping because it is in their best interest to keep Russia from expanding into Ukraine.  Humanitarian crisis spill over into neighboring countries destabilize those economies.  It is in the other NATO nation's best interest along with EU nations to contain Russia's westward expansion contained as well.

I think the difference between China and Western negotiation is with China, negotiations are entered with the idea of a zero sum gain.  If the non-China party is seen to benefit, then China sees it as something they lost.  Western negotiations seem to find solutions where both parties benefit.  I get something and you get something  so we are both stronger for it.
 
