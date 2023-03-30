 Skip to content
Fifty years ago, the last US combat troops departed South Vietnam. Good thing that America learned its lesson and never started another land war in Asia under false pretenses
62
    Murica  
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we had just tortured a few thousand more people, I'm sure we'd have found the evidence that our invasion was justified.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The war in Afghanistan was not started under false pretenses. It was started because the Taliban government wouldn't hand over bin Laden and because they were scruffy looking goat herders
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby, in 20 years Nike will open a factory in Kabul and all those girls that aren't going to school will have jobs.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lesson will never be learned. In fact, I predict some chucklef*ck is going to show up and remind us how it was still a good thing, that we really didn't lose to a bunch of Communists who didn't want us there.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laos could always use more bombs.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dead Milkmen- Beach Party Vietnam
Youtube Zgnayxg8IaU
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: The lesson will never be learned. In fact, I predict some chucklef*ck is going to show up and remind us how it was still a good thing,


Well, it did result in a lot of awesome films based on the subject. Academy awards and stuff.
So, there!
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine what America could be if you'd hold your politicians accountable for the terrible wars they start
 
vonster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kennedy started a land war in Asia under false pretenses?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rideaurocks: Imagine what America could be if you'd hold your politicians accountable for the terrible wars they start


Have you considered that maybe they're not held accountable because they're acting in the wishes of the majority?

American's are war mongers.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The war in Afghanistan was not started under false pretenses. It was started because the Taliban government wouldn't hand over bin Laden and because they were scruffy looking goat herders


Bzzz, wrong! They offered to turn him over, but the Bush administration wouldn't accept their terms.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vonster: Kennedy started a land war in Asia under false pretenses?


You never heard of the Gulf of Tonkin incident?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rideaurocks: Imagine what America could be if you'd hold your politicians accountable for the terrible wars they start


Yeah, Canada didn't do anything other than sell $2.5 billion of war material to the US, and another $10 billion in food and clothing for the troops.

"500 firms sold $2.5 billion of war materials (ammunition, napalm, aircraft engines and explosives) to the Pentagon. Another $10 billion in food, beverages, berets and boots for the troops was exported to the U.S., as well as nickel, copper, lead, oil, brass for shell casings, wiring, plate armour and military transport. In Canada unemployment fell to record low levels of 3.9%".

Is profiting off a "terrible war" much better?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The Exit Stencilist: The war in Afghanistan was not started under false pretenses. It was started because the Taliban government wouldn't hand over bin Laden and because they were scruffy looking goat herders

Bzzz, wrong! They offered to turn him over, but the Bush administration wouldn't accept their terms.


Oh I'm sorry, we were just supposed to let the Taliban hand him over to someone else?
Ya, that was never going to be acceptable

They were Terrorists, not State Actors. They don't get The Hague, they get bullets in the head out back
So fark right off with your "the Taliban were really the good guys, we were the baddies" crock of shiat you are spewing
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: If we had just tortured a few thousand more people, I'm sure we'd have found the evidence that our invasion was justified.


We would have been fine if we had just brought over the Vietcong over to a US Naval Station, labeled them as "Unlawful Combatants" and kept them in prison for years long after the conflict ended.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rideaurocks: Imagine what America could be if you'd hold your politicians accountable for the terrible wars they start


Saved you some words.  Imagine how much better America could be if all of their elected officials where held accountable - held to standards - and faced the appropriate penalties for the laws they break.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'll believe that people will be held accountable for the Iraq War when people will be held accountable for the Vietnam War.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: rideaurocks: Imagine what America could be if you'd hold your politicians accountable for the terrible wars they start

Have you considered that maybe they're not held accountable because they're acting in the wishes of the majority?

American's are war mongers.


The Afghanistan War had an approval of 93% at the beginning. Every farker claims to have been part of the 7% all along.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The war in Afghanistan was not started under false pretenses. It was started because the Taliban government wouldn't hand over bin Laden and because they were scruffy looking goat herders


So, true pretenses.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: whidbey: The lesson will never be learned. In fact, I predict some chucklef*ck is going to show up and remind us how it was still a good thing,

Well, it did result in a lot of awesome films based on the subject. Academy awards and stuff.
So, there!

Are my methods unsound?  Willard?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lyndon Johnson might have been considered a great president if not for Vietnam, and Nixon should have been in jail for what he did.

Like Trump on Ukraine, Nixon had a "secret plan" to end the war.

I always thought our greatest political mistake was electing Nixon over Humphrey until Trump came along.
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Loucifer: If we had just tortured a few thousand more people, I'm sure we'd have found the evidence that our invasion was justified.

We would have been fine if we had just brought over the Vietcong over to a US Naval Station, labeled them as "Unlawful Combatants" and kept them in prison for years long after the conflict ended.


We did that. It's called Monterey Park.
 
KingOfNiles [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vonster: Kennedy started a land war in Asia under false pretenses?


France's Charles de Gaulle called in a chit to the U.S. for assistance because Michelin's rubber plantations had been taken over by the Communists in Vietnam.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The war in Afghanistan was not started under false pretenses. It was started because the Taliban government wouldn't hand over bin Laden and because they were scruffy looking goat herders


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The war in Afghanistan was not started under false pretenses. It was started because the Taliban government wouldn't hand over bin Laden and because they were scruffy looking goat herders


I assumed the headline was talking about Iraq...
 
whidbey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Lyndon Johnson might have been considered a great president if not for Vietnam, and Nixon should have been in jail for what he did.

Like Trump on Ukraine, Nixon had a "secret plan" to end the war.

I always thought our greatest political mistake was electing Nixon over Humphrey until Trump came along.


Shoulda woulda coulda...
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: vonster: Kennedy started a land war in Asia under false pretenses?

You never heard of the Gulf of Tonkin incident?


Ike started sending military "advisors" in 1954. Allowing France to keep Vietnam as a colony after Ww2 to "help France's recovery" was the first mistake.
 
whidbey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vonster: Kennedy started a land war in Asia under false pretenses?


Of course, the Trumper has to blame beloved Democrats.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We also always have clearly defined goals for victory in our wars that tie into a predetermined sensible exit strategy, which prevents us from falling into a quagmire.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jso2897: The Exit Stencilist: The war in Afghanistan was not started under false pretenses. It was started because the Taliban government wouldn't hand over bin Laden and because they were scruffy looking goat herders

So, true pretenses.


Pretenses enough
It was the invasion of Iraq that was "justified" with a pack of lies

Of course if the GOP Senate had let Clinton go after bin Laden after the original failed WTC bombing and the attack on the USS Cole, we wouldn't have had any of this shiat
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: SMB2811: rideaurocks: Imagine what America could be if you'd hold your politicians accountable for the terrible wars they start

Have you considered that maybe they're not held accountable because they're acting in the wishes of the majority?

American's are war mongers.

The Afghanistan War had an approval of 93% at the beginning. Every farker claims to have been part of the 7% all along.


I was in the 93% for that as the reason made a modicum of sense to me, definitely did not approve of the Iraq War though.  That had clusterfark written all over it.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bostonguy: And I'll believe that people will be held accountable for the Iraq War when people will be held accountable for the Vietnam War.


Gee I wonder just who was involed in both of those conflicts.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, that right these two amoung others.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The war in Afghanistan was not started under false pretenses. It was started because the Taliban government wouldn't hand over bin Laden and because they were scruffy looking goat herders


True, but as a country the US was really pissed about the Twin Towers.  As in the case with too many US wars the public supported the wars at first.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My Jeep is a Vietnam veteran and when I'm driving it or working on it reminds me EVERY TIME that I can't relate because "You weren't there, man"....

/1967 M715
//Kaiser-Jeep
///aka "Dirty Gerty"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whidbey: vonster: Kennedy started a land war in Asia under false pretenses?

Of course, the Trumper has to blame beloved Democrats.


Is the real president who started the Vietnam War in the room with you now?
 
whidbey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kendelrio: My Jeep is a Vietnam veteran and when I'm driving it or working on it reminds me EVERY TIME that I can't relate because "You weren't there, man"....

/1967 M715
//Kaiser-Jeep
///aka "Dirty Gerty"

[Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318]


How many gallons per mile?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SMB2811: rideaurocks: Imagine what America could be if you'd hold your politicians accountable for the terrible wars they start

Have you considered that maybe they're not held accountable because they're acting in the wishes of the majority?

American's are war mongers.


there are very few people ultimately responsible for declaring war. there are multiple millions that work hard every day and do not get asked their opinion.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: kendelrio: My Jeep is a Vietnam veteran and when I'm driving it or working on it reminds me EVERY TIME that I can't relate because "You weren't there, man"....

/1967 M715
//Kaiser-Jeep
///aka "Dirty Gerty"

[Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318]

How many gallons per mile?


7. 🤣😆😁
 
austerity101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Metaluna Mutant: Tyrone Slothrop: vonster: Kennedy started a land war in Asia under false pretenses?

You never heard of the Gulf of Tonkin incident?

Ike started sending military "advisors" in 1954. Allowing France to keep Vietnam as a colony after Ww2 to "help France's recovery" was the first mistake.


So recently I was reading about the Indochina Wars, which led to reading about the Algerian War, and ... well, I see these protests in France right now and all I can think is, mets tout en feu, mon enfant.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: SMB2811: rideaurocks: Imagine what America could be if you'd hold your politicians accountable for the terrible wars they start

Have you considered that maybe they're not held accountable because they're acting in the wishes of the majority?

American's are war mongers.

The Afghanistan War had an approval of 93% at the beginning. Every farker claims to have been part of the 7% all along.


I didn't oppose going into Afghanistan, as it was pretty well known that it was a major base of operations for international terrorist groups/training. We stayed way longer than we should have, and we did a lot of war crimy shiat we shouldn't have, but that is war.

I did however very vocally oppose the Iraq War, we all knew when they first brought it up it was nothing more than a play for control of the oil fields using 9/11 as an excuse.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ho Chi Minh admired FDR. The war could have been avoided if th U.S didn't support the French colonization of Vietnam. Reference the letter Ho sent to FDR
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kendelrio: My Jeep is a Vietnam veteran and when I'm driving it or working on it reminds me EVERY TIME that I can't relate because "You weren't there, man"....

/1967 M715
//Kaiser-Jeep
///aka "Dirty Gerty"

[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]


See, now *that's* a truck I'd love to own.
 
g.fro
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The war in Afghanistan was not started under false pretenses. It was started because the Taliban government wouldn't hand over bin Laden and because they were scruffy looking goat herders


Did you somehow miss the whole Iraq War?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dstanley: kendelrio: My Jeep is a Vietnam veteran and when I'm driving it or working on it reminds me EVERY TIME that I can't relate because "You weren't there, man"....

/1967 M715
//Kaiser-Jeep
///aka "Dirty Gerty"

[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

See, now *that's* a truck I'd love to own.


Very fun to drive, super simple to work on.

My fuel pump took a crap while I'm driving, I keep a small Harbor Freight toolbox in it, I was able to pull it, fix it and back on the road in 15 minutes.

Sometimes when I go primitive camping I load it up behind the 5 ton to use as a driver so I can set the 5 ton up as "base camp" and use it for trail rides etc.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: SMB2811: rideaurocks: Imagine what America could be if you'd hold your politicians accountable for the terrible wars they start

Have you considered that maybe they're not held accountable because they're acting in the wishes of the majority?

American's are war mongers.

there are very few people ultimately responsible for declaring war. there are multiple millions that work hard every day and do not get asked their opinion.


Oh you poor Americans constantly being walked into war after war all around the world. How could that ever keep happening?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is another thing conservatives want to rewrite, history-wise. I'm sure they'll have a proper curriculum set up to teach in schools so instead of learning we didn't have a handle on irregular warfare, we'll learn it was Soros' transgender groomers that forced us out of SEA.

My father was an AF career guy, gone to SEA a good portion of my childhood. We lived on base and I was around all kinds of dads, heard what they said and saw what was in their eyes. And what they didn't say that nonetheless showed in the wrinkles of their wives faces. I had relatives sweating out getting drafted right out of high school. Guys from their high schools that never came home. Was it worth it?

We've heard the stories of over there and back home. We've heard them distorted to fit political narratives. We had the unhinged Vietnam vet trope show up everywhere for a while. We saw how vets of that war weren't recognized as real vets even by their own, like the VFW. And there was abuse, which is a favorite thing for some on Fark to say never happened. Even this barely-shaving geek back in 1979 can tell you he was spat at while wearing his goofy ROTC uniform.

And now we've gone the other way, putting the military on a pedestal where it doesn't belong. It's convenient we can tell ourselves our military can do no wrong and quietly overlook the shiat that went on for the last 20 years. Between work, vet friends, and kids I know that were there... gottdam.  As a country, we don't want to know.

Best we not get in a habit of that given the rise of fascist wannabees around the country.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My uncle, a combat Marine veteran that volunteered for two tours in Vietnam, just passed a couple of months ago at age 81, massive heart attack.

The funeral home folks found his Marine challenge coin in his pocket. He carried it every single day since he left Vietnam.

He went on to become a well known published child psychologist that specialized in modifying behaviors in children with ADHD and other hyperactivity disorders without medications. He founded a universal unitarian church, he owned a small cattle farm, he taught me how to bow hunt and fly fish, he taught American Native dance, he was an accomplished folk guitarist, a father, a husband and my favorite uncle.

He was an extraordinary person in every way.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: bostonguy: And I'll believe that people will be held accountable for the Iraq War when people will be held accountable for the Vietnam War.

Gee I wonder just who was involed in both of those conflicts.

[Fark user image 850x479]

Oh, thats right these two among others.


/ my preview foo is weak
 
