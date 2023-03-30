 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Two Black Hawks have crashed down, and for once I am not referring to Kane and Toews   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: News, 101st Airborne Division, United States Army, Crewman, status of the crew members, Airborne forces, US army Black Hawk helicopters, Fort Campbell, early reports of a helicopter crash  
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Kane is a Ranger, failmitter.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just brutal, man. People often forget that training can be just as deadly as combat.

Fair Winds, Screaming Eagles.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son's training to be on a Black Hawk crew, so articles like this don't do much good for my anxiety issues.  :/
 
Bslim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
2 Black 2 Hawks Down
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only one at a time is suppose to go down or the movie plot gets too busy. That's the rules
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is three news headlines in a row on the main page. I was told fark is a not news site.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We just lost the initiative.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
101st Airborne says crash resulted in 'several casualties' but didn't specify whether those were injuries or deaths

That feels like "deaths but we don't wanna say it yet".
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do I hear a sequel?
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: This is three news headlines in a row on the main page. I was told fark is a not news site.


We often use that tag metaphorically.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

xanadian: My son's training to be on a Black Hawk crew, so articles like this don't do much good for my anxiety issues.  :/


You can rest a little easier. The story says UH-60 Black Hawk, but the text says the helicopters were HH-60 Pave Hawks, which are specifically designed for sneaky combat missions behind enemy lines (commando insertion, pararescue, combat search and rescue, etc.). Training for this type of mission requires the helicopters flying tightly close to each other to fool the radar (which caused the crash), flying at high speed. Normally, run of the mill utility and transport BlackHawks don't fly as dangerously.
 
freidog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: 101st Airborne says crash resulted in 'several casualties' but didn't specify whether those were injuries or deaths

That feels like "deaths but we don't wanna say it yet".


Multiple places (CNN, BBC, FOX) reporting 9 dead.  Sad Face Emoji.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bslim: 2 Black 2 Hawks Down


i see what you did there.

/too strong.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
CNN is now claiming nine dead, no survivors.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/30/us/kentucky-helicopter-crash/index.html

I know this is speculation, but I'm betting they were simulating an extraction or rescue mission with two birds, and they collided with each other after collecting the subject.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Just brutal, man. People often forget that training can be just as deadly as combat.

Fair Winds, Screaming Eagles.


RIP.

One ship I was on was out doing training ops and a helicopter from another ship crashed. All the ships in the area rushed over and spent the rest of the day running a search, unfortunately we never found any survivors or bodies. (Probably trapped in the chopper)
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
MattyBlast:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Kane is a Ranger, failmitter.

Yes, true, but....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They spun in.....there were no survivors......
R.I.P. Henry Blake Blackhawk
Fark user imageView Full Size

Too soon?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: MattyBlast:

[Fark user image 600x450]

Kane is a Ranger, failmitter.

Yes, true, but....

[Fark user image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yes, 101st Airborne Rangers
 
chubes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wessoman: xanadian: My son's training to be on a Black Hawk crew, so articles like this don't do much good for my anxiety issues.  :/

You can rest a little easier. The story says UH-60 Black Hawk, but the text says the helicopters were HH-60 Pave Hawks, which are specifically designed for sneaky combat missions behind enemy lines (commando insertion, pararescue, combat search and rescue, etc.). Training for this type of mission requires the helicopters flying tightly close to each other to fool the radar (which caused the crash), flying at high speed. Normally, run of the mill utility and transport BlackHawks don't fly as dangerously.


HH-60s are one of the ways they delineate MEDEVAC helicopters from assault helicopters.  It says Army HH-60s so there were probably four pilots, two crew chiefs, two medics and a backseat trainer in those nine.

And normal Blackhawks do fly that close together.  Less than a rotor disk depending on where they're going/landing.
 
