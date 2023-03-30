 Skip to content
(AP News)   Seattle Audubon officially renames itself Birds Connect Seattle, so as not to honor iconic naturalist who loved preserving birds almost as much as he loved owning slaves   (apnews.com) divider line
18
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh.  Cool.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's like you do one incredibly farked up thing and it follows you around forever. Sheesh.
 
Birnone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is the first time I've heard A) where the Audubon name comes from and B) it's not good. My rule of thumb is to assume words and phrases are untainted until someone points out the taint to me.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fair enough - that's not a connection anyone wants
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I did not know Audobon bought and sold human beings.

Well shiat.

At least when people hear "Audobon" they think of birds, not some asshole.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Birnone: This is the first time I've heard A) where the Audubon name comes from and B) it's not good. My rule of thumb is to assume words and phrases are untainted until someone points out the taint to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Birnone: This is the first time I've heard A) where the Audubon name comes from and B) it's not good. My rule of thumb is to assume words and phrases are untainted until someone points out the taint to me.


Heh heh heh, they said taint!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Sorry, can't resist
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mindless and pointless virtue signaling bullshiat amounting to nothing, and the kind of shiat that makes progressives look ridiculous.

The dude was born in 1785, and died in 1851.    I have never known anythint about his personal life and I highly doubt 99% of Americans do either.

The state of Washington is _named for a slave owning member of the 1%_

And while we're on the topic of white supremacy, maybe seattle and Washington state should have a look inward at their particular brand of "the south, but northwest".
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: It's like you do one incredibly farked up thing and it follows you around forever. Sheesh.


You know it, Goat-farker McGregor.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: I did not know Audobon bought and sold human beings.


turns out a lot of people who did good things also did bad things. see the founding fathers.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: It's like you do one incredibly farked up thing and it follows you around forever. Sheesh.


I built twenty bridges around here, and do they call me John the Bridgebuilder? No.

I put up fifty miles of fence by myself, and do they call me John Fencer? No.

But you fack ONE sheep...
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This change is certainly for the... well, you know.
 
hinten
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No more Fahrvergnügen on the Autobahn.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Mindless and pointless virtue signaling bullshiat amounting to nothing, and the kind of shiat that makes progressives look ridiculous.

The dude was born in 1785, and died in 1851.    I have never known anythint about his personal life and I highly doubt 99% of Americans do either.

The state of Washington is _named for a slave owning member of the 1%_

And while we're on the topic of white supremacy, maybe seattle and Washington state should have a look inward at their particular brand of "the south, but northwest".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Birnone:  My rule of thumb is to assume words and phrases are untainted until someone points out the taint to me.

The English language was forged over the years by waves of conquerors killing, raping, and stealing what was not justifiably theirs.  It was then spread throughout the world on wings of brutal imperialism and its hegemony is sustained to this day by systematic repression.  That is why anyone who is truly socially conscious only speaks Quenya.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Mindless and pointless virtue signaling bullshiat amounting to nothing, and the kind of shiat that makes progressives look ridiculous.

The dude was born in 1785, and died in 1851.    I have never known anythint about his personal life and I highly doubt 99% of Americans do either.

The state of Washington is _named for a slave owning member of the 1%_

And while we're on the topic of white supremacy, maybe seattle and Washington state should have a look inward at their particular brand of "the south, but northwest".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Birnone:  My rule of thumb is to assume words and phrases are untainted until someone points out the taint to me.

The English language was forged over the years by waves of conquerors killing, raping, and stealing what was not justifiably theirs.  It was then spread throughout the world on wings of brutal imperialism and its hegemony is sustained to this day by systematic repression.  That is why anyone who is truly socially conscious only speaks Quenya.


Are you saying that "Wings of Brutal Hegemony" can't be my 80s power metal bird-rock cover band?
 
elkraf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All this time I thought Audubon was named after a German highway
 
