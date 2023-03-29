 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The San Francisco Standard)   Huh, so police officers can touch fentanyl without faking a grand mal   (sfstandard.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2023 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must have built up an immunity to it over the past few years.  Better not compete with him in a test of wit.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been telling y'all that law enforcement was responsible for the fentanyl for nearly 7 years now. I wasn't kidding.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably has a depleted uranium shield and those special glasses that block the death rays that emanate from fentanyl.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The complaint alleges that Segovia used her personal and office computers to order thousands of opioid and other pills to her home

I wonder what her stance is on dragqueen storytime, or if any of her family are youth pastors, or possibly even Republican senators?

/the call is coming from inside the building!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She was signing her communications with her dope dealers using official union letterhead.  She wanted them to know she was law enforcement so that they treated her right, like their other LEO customers.  Amazingly brazen.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No, no, she was a civilian employee of the union. Police are still deathly allergic to fentanyl, and frankly she endangered their lives by even keeping the drug in the same house as her work clothes.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://sfstandard.com/criminal-justice/sj-police-union-exec-accused-of-smuggling-drugs-as-wedding-gifts-chocolate/

She was coordinating the American end of an international drug cartel run by Law Enforcement.
 
Forty-Three
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean...should anybody really be surprised by this?  One of the main purposes of police "labor" unions is protecting crooked/bastard cops.  Logical supposition here is that you have to be particularly extra bastard/crooked to make a career out of defending the "regular" crookeds/bastards.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Axis' war domain has changed. Instead of bombing of civilian targets you drop-ship them a substance that kills on contact.

The FDA just approved OTC narcan.  Drug manufacturers know something we don't.  Supply lines for abortion meds will get re-directed to produce OTC narcan.  Churning and tread-milling the population.

If flooding to US with deadly fentanyl is part of the Axis' plan to profit off the accelerated elimination of Americans through "accidental" or "unintentional" exposures, this OTC narcan approval would mean the Axis is planning on increasing the incidence of "unintentional" exposures.

Who needs gas chambers when the oppressors can put a deadly substance in a 📦 delivery package and kill off an entire family?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: https://sfstandard.com/criminal-justice/sj-police-union-exec-accused-of-smuggling-drugs-as-wedding-gifts-chocolate/

She was coordinating the American end of an international drug cartel run by Law Enforcement.


According to Vice, in 2018, Wuhan was the world's HQ for fentanyl precursor exports

How China Is Fuelling America's Drug Epidemic | News on Drugs
Youtube z6iW1poC-0c
 
mistahtom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I've been telling y'all that law enforcement was responsible for the fentanyl for nearly 7 years now. I wasn't kidding.


Your account is 6 years old tho.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mistahtom: backhand.slap.of.reason: I've been telling y'all that law enforcement was responsible for the fentanyl for nearly 7 years now. I wasn't kidding.

Your account is 6 years old tho.


6 1/2 +4 days. Close enough for cop math.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pictured here, a brave police officer handles a small sample of fentanyl.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
overthinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am not surprised....
Over my lifetime, I've met some interesting people (and maybe even related to a few of these):
1, Deputy Sheriff calling ahead before a raid so a meth head can clean up and evacuate the premises for kickbacks. ZThat same deputy also uses the same meth head to get pain pills for himself regularly.
2. Two city PD officers who secretly escort a gang member to a hotel every other weekend, provide security, and bring him his 'evening dates' for kickbacks. In other words, assisting a gang member in conducting gang business and accessory to prostitution, too.
3. Same city as #2, I know the guy who supplies a number of officers with their steroids. And because they aren't legal, you can bet they are made with substandard ingredients out of China. The guy who makes them orders animal steroids to make them which are clearly labeled "Not for use in humans". The cops don't care. They gotta juice!
4. A recent multi-state prostitution ring involved 6 law enforcement officers in my area who were NOT working undercover, they were part of the problem of over 35 people trafficking girls from VA to FL. I don't know if more law enforcement officers were involved as I only heard about the local ones from someone within the PD itself.
5. And almost every male law enforcement officer I've met.. is also a serious abuser. Neighbor across the street was beaten and her own daughter raped by her now ex-husband who was a cop, another friend has a kid in therapy after his cop father molested him, and another person I know was regularly strip-searched if she came home even 5 minutes late from work.
6. Former neighbor in my current town is a cop who assisted MS13 with running stolen guns through the area. He retired with a reduced pension to keep it out of the news and not end up in jail. Someone left flyers in our mailboxes a few years ago when they found out and he moved.

This doesn't even go into the cops I know who harassed and illegally searched someone's home, threats and intimidation, and outright theft (I can link to the story, but some time ago, a sheriff's dept. was busted stealing from tax seizure operations in NC. This alone is a mess since he fired everyone involved except the two who were doing it. His replacement had to fire them.

And I am not a cop, nor work in law enforcement. These are just ones I've run across in life. The number of the cops I've met who are despicable should not be that high. If it were one or two, I could understand it a simply the occasional bad apple (but not agree. law enforcement should be role models, not the very criminals they are hired to stop). BUt when its almost every cop I've met who is outright breaking the law, its a shame. It needs to change.

I would not be surprised to find out it theres a lot more cops in the SJPD who are involved with trafficking drugs. I bet they made her a scapegoat as retaliation for something.

And that is why I tell people - ALWAYS record cops in public, even if you are not directly involved. Always.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The answer is, yes. There are people that know the way to San Jose.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.