(News Center Maine)   Don't bring out your dead   (newscentermaine.com) divider line
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.  Where in Maine will they ever find enough space to bury people?  In fact, "Vacationland" is old and misleading.  Make Maine "America's Cemetery"
Book it.  Done.  Now let's make some license plates.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes, dead is bettah.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called Portland. You've got a perfectly good body of water in your front yard. Rotting corpses are a delicacy to the crabs you loce so much.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's called Portland. You've got a perfectly good body of water in your front yard. Rotting corpses are a delicacy to the crabs you loce so much.


Maine is lobsters.  You get crabs down south.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they aren't dead!
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are dying to get one of the last spots.
 
rick42
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: You get crabs down south.


But there's an ointment for that.
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I understand there are unused Micmac burial grounds
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rick42: Nana's Vibrator: You get crabs down south.

But there's an ointment for that.


Wasn't it a comb?  I think there was a movie in the 80's about the comb.
 
