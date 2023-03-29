 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   There is feeling like you are being crushed by a ton of work. Then there is this guy   (wcax.com)
    Scary, Occupational safety and health, Health, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Crime, Medicine, Surface Creations of Vermont, Hospital, really unfortunate incident  
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The owner of the business says the employee from Swanton was rushed to the hospital around 2:30 after a stone slab being moved swung in the wrong direction, crushing the man."

I've worked with crews like this. They're so smart, they can ignore physics.
 
raulzero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is he saying that the slab chose in which direction to swing and made the wrong decision?
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When it comes to these large stone slabs, you should never take their behavior for granite.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess, he was.....stoned.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Look, I've heard of getting stoned...
 
bigfatbuddhist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I had to be crushed under something, I'd want it to be Scarlett Johansson...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

August11: "The owner of the business says the employee from Swanton was rushed to the hospital around 2:30 after a stone slab being moved swung in the wrong direction, crushing the man."

I've worked with crews like this. They're so smart, they can ignore physics.


Certainly sounds like someone tried to ignore the laws of mass and inertia - they take that personally
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They say he was breathing when he was brought to the UVM Medical Center. His current condition was not immediately available.

Depressed?

Amongst other things.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"More weight"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

raulzero: Is he saying that the slab chose in which direction to swing and made the wrong decision?


Well the slab swings both ways, so that caused the attraction and the impact.
 
bdub77
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You said it subby. This office job has not been fun. I'm very burned out. Last week they told me there was another project going out next month.

I'm glad we could talk about me for a minute, thanks everyone.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope you'll understand why Paddy's not at work today.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Well the slab swings both ways, so that caused the attraction and the impact.


Just like subby's mom!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

August11: "The owner of the business says the employee from Swanton was rushed to the hospital around 2:30 after a stone slab being moved swung in the wrong direction, crushing the man."

I've worked with crews like this. They're so smart, they can ignore physics.


I've had relationships end when the partner wound up swinging in a different direction.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is why safety shouldn't be taken for granite.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was wondering which way the stone slab would fall.  Then it hit me
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Raider_dad: "More weight"


Well said, Mr Corey.
 
