 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Lost up Baldy's Backside   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
7
    More: Facepalm, Carbon monoxide poisoning, Hypothermia, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Snow, Carbon monoxide, Atmosphere of Earth, Temperature, body of a hiker  
•       •       •

304 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2023 at 1:05 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My nickname in college after baldy became comkonn
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gonna be a lot of bodies washing down the ravines when things start to thaw.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think few people know that Los Angeles is backed by mountains like Denver. When it was 80 F at home in Los Angeles, I used to drive 2 or 3 hours up to Baldy to enjoy whiteout conditions. Ski & freeze & then drive back down for sunset on the beach.

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's great that he was rescued uninjured . You know it's all the fault of Bigfoot. He has a childish sense of humor. He goes around changing the marker signposts. Then he sits in hiding with his camera and snaps embarrassing pictures. Only problem is they always come out blurry.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sean Penn's been trying to make a movie outta a fascinating memoir by a kid who was the sole survivor of a plane wreck on the peak during a snowstorm....My VSB, my girly saw the ghost of the Pioneer Dude by the Ski Lifts, but most Farkers know Baldy from exteriors of this scene;
The Great Outdoors (7/10) Movie CLIP - The Old '96er (1988) HD
Youtube q_215iQ7KDs
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Umm, yeah... I'm not comfortable walking down stairs, not gonna tangle with mountains.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.