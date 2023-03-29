 Skip to content
(Columbia Missourian)   If you thought Netflix's Ozark was scary with with drug cartels, imagine what it will be like with alligators   (columbiamissourian.com) divider line
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Make boots and nuggets mother farkers
 
austerity101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The ending was dumb. I didn't like it. Alligators might have helped.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In a while, krokodil.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wild gators fear humans, it's just a fact.  They want nothing to do with us.  Don't wander into a nest and don't feed them and they'll either move away from you or just ignore you.
 
profdc9
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


The new religion is coming.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For most of U.S. history, alligators have largely been found in the waterways of Florida and Georgia, and the Gulf Coast in Texas and Louisiana.

Even alligators want fark-all to do with Mississippi and Alabama.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It will be more delicious when tossed in corn meal and deep fried then served with tartar and hot sauce.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

austerity101: The ending was dumb. I didn't like it. Alligators might have helped.


While watching the show at various points, I repeatedly found myself repeatedly thinking that a more plausible outcome (at whatever point in the show I was at the time) was that Laura Linney's character simply would have been murdered after one of her various crises long before they were operating the various complicated and probably not all that cost-effective side-schemes (relative to the headaches they caused) that they built later on.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We have a gators around Dallas, so I guess they might be headed north. I suspect it's more a food thing than just temperatures.
 
