(1011 Now Lincoln)   Missing trailer with $275K of beef buffaloes authorities. Has police seeking suspects to grill with well-done interrogations, hoping for a rare confession   (1011now.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never has so much been at steak in the fight against e-veal.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.
 
Mukster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like time for a steak out.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, like two patties?  Why did they need a whole truck for that?

/inflation
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Missing trailer with $275K of beef buttholes...
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You will find it where the buffalo roam
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And Aunt Bea's freezer is on the fritz to boot.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I heard they have one suspect in an interrogation room. They're going to leave him for 6 minutes, then see if he's ready to flip.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.


I think thet they prefer to be called beefalo.

Buffalo soldiezr has become racist though overuse by white meats.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: And Aunt Bea's freezer is on the fritz to boot.


As long as she doesn't make any more of those pickles!
 
