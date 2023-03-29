 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Philadelphia)   A bad luck Brian runs red light, smashes into police commissioner's car   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail, Ford Expedition, Uber driver, Airbag, Police commissioner, 42-year-old Uber driver, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia Police Department, Ford Motor Company  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2023 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
0 stars, would not not collide with again.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you are about to t-bone, it would be best to turn to where thecar is coming from, not going to.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw


nice farking name
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In college I knew a girl that was a f*cking Pike little sister and driving home from a f*cking Pike party, smashed out of her gourd, and rear ended a police cruiser that was stopped at a light.

I honestly don't know how that turned out for her and it was almost 50 years ago.  Considering she was a rich kid we all assumed daddy fixed it by throwing money at it.
 
ieerto
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bonus admission of an 'orange' state in a traffic light there at the end. Ima take that and run with it
 
benelane
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: In college I knew a girl that was a f*cking Pike little sister and driving home from a f*cking Pike party, smashed out of her gourd, and rear ended a police cruiser that was stopped at a light.

I honestly don't know how that turned out for her and it was almost 50 years ago.  Considering she was a rich kid we all assumed daddy fixed it by throwing money at it.


Are you talking about the PKE frat? Everyone called it pike. I didn't go Greek myself, but I partook in many of their various refreshments. The PKE guys I met were douchebros before the term was coined.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ieerto: Bonus admission of an 'orange' state in a traffic light there at the end. Ima take that and run with it


TFA:  "When your signal turns red -- or even if it's orange or yellow or however you want to say it -- that's not an indication to speed up," Corporal Riley said. "It's actually an indication to stop."

You need help.
 
Nightjars
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WTF is an orange light?  I have never heard that from anybody ever in the context of a traffic light.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: "When your signal turns red -- or even if it's orange or yellow or however you want to say it -- that's not an indication to speed up,"


Oh I'm sorry, I thought this was Philadelphia!
 
austerity101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Better luck next time, I guess?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: In college I knew a girl that was a f*cking Pike little sister and driving home from a f*cking Pike party, smashed out of her gourd, and rear ended a police cruiser that was stopped at a light.

I honestly don't know how that turned out for her and it was almost 50 years ago.  Considering she was a rich kid we all assumed daddy fixed it by throwing money at it.


One of my dad's friends ran a cop off the road while he was shiatfaced in the 70s.  The cop followed him home to get him home safe.  Yes, he was white.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A bad luck Brian

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

benelane: BunchaRubes: In college I knew a girl that was a f*cking Pike little sister and driving home from a f*cking Pike party, smashed out of her gourd, and rear ended a police cruiser that was stopped at a light.

I honestly don't know how that turned out for her and it was almost 50 years ago.  Considering she was a rich kid we all assumed daddy fixed it by throwing money at it.

Are you talking about the PKE frat? Everyone called it pike. I didn't go Greek myself, but I partook in many of their various refreshments. The PKE guys I met were douchebros before the term was coined.


You have answered your own question :)
 
austerity101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: BunchaRubes: In college I knew a girl that was a f*cking Pike little sister and driving home from a f*cking Pike party, smashed out of her gourd, and rear ended a police cruiser that was stopped at a light.

I honestly don't know how that turned out for her and it was almost 50 years ago.  Considering she was a rich kid we all assumed daddy fixed it by throwing money at it.

One of my dad's friends ran a cop off the road while he was shiatfaced in the 70s.  The cop followed him home to get him home safe.  Yes, he was white.


ACAB
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

austerity101: Better luck next time, I guess?


Yeah, it would totally be hilarious to see a black woman killed!

Oh wait, she's a cop and ACAB.  But it's a woman.  And a Black woman!  <CORE DUMP eW91IGFyZSBhIGZ1Y2tpbmcgbW9yYW4= >

/This is Fark's version of dropping a cat with buttered toast over carpet.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

benelane: BunchaRubes: In college I knew a girl that was a f*cking Pike little sister and driving home from a f*cking Pike party, smashed out of her gourd, and rear ended a police cruiser that was stopped at a light.

I honestly don't know how that turned out for her and it was almost 50 years ago.  Considering she was a rich kid we all assumed daddy fixed it by throwing money at it.

Are you talking about the PKE frat? Everyone called it pike. I didn't go Greek myself, but I partook in many of their various refreshments. The PKE guys I met were douchebros before the term was coined.


Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) is the name of the frat.

PKE may have been an associated 'little sister' sorority before TKE abolished those?
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: austerity101: Better luck next time, I guess?

Yeah, it would totally be hilarious to see a black woman killed!

Oh wait, she's a cop and ACAB.  But it's a woman.  And a Black woman!  <CORE DUMP eW91IGFyZSBhIGZ1Y2tpbmcgbW9yYW4= >

/This is Fark's version of dropping a cat with buttered toast over carpet.


I'm thinking you're taking fark too seriously.
 
Nightjars
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: austerity101: Better luck next time, I guess?

Yeah, it would totally be hilarious to see a black woman killed!

Oh wait, she's a cop and ACAB.  But it's a woman.  And a Black woman!  <CORE DUMP eW91IGFyZSBhIGZ1Y2tpbmcgbW9yYW4= >

/This is Fark's version of dropping a cat with buttered toast over carpet.


Are you okay?  I hope you're not having a stroke or something.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.