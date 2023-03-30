 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Hopefully with sunflower seeds in his pocket   (msn.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, Russia, Death, Rifle, Russians, Report, Tank, Donetsk Oblast, Armoured fighting vehicle  
•       •       •

761 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2023 at 12:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that is one crazy-eyed mother farker.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before clicking over I was hoping it was Steven Seagal.
/This works, too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes, dead is bettah.

/ayup
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No!  This guy? No way, he looks like a sweetie.

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow it's better, per Russians, to have been a baby about getting told by superiors and offing yourself than to die in battle at the hands of the enemy.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he suddenly grow a conscience or did someone else do the world a favor? Either way the world is a better place.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your death report will feature an Ad about washing machines."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Did he suddenly grow a conscience or did someone else do the world a favor? Either way the world is a better place.


I assumed they found his head on tumble-dry
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gunna need another one next season

"Sunflowers need full sun; see 6-8 hours of direct sunlight per day - the more the better if you are trying to grow them to their maximum potential. Choose a well-drained location, and prepare your soil by digging an area of about 2-3 feet in circumference to a depth of about 2 feet. Sunflowers are heavy feeders and deplete the soil more than many other crops - especially if you are growing them to reach a massive height so the nutrient supply must be replenished each season."
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ween - Push Th' Little Daisies (Lyrics)
Youtube 3Qdfhq71bF8
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

puffy999: Somehow it's better, per Russians, to have been a baby about getting told by superiors and offing yourself than to die in battle at the hands of the enemy.


Well, from their point of view, if he was killed by the Ukrainians it would mean admitting that they can get to people ~1000km inside Russia.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: David?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnny queso: that is one crazy-eyed mother farker.


Was.
 
daffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aungen: daffy: Did he suddenly grow a conscience or did someone else do the world a favor? Either way the world is a better place.

I assumed they found his head on tumble-dry



I hope they remembered to set it on low. If you set the temperature to high they tend to shrink to much.
 
zenki36830
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
some Russians are still good people, as are the people from Kazakhstan that im sure will be dragged into all of this. that guy though.. eh he gets what he earned.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gee, that's a shame.

Oh wait, no it isn't!
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

daffy: aungen: daffy: Did he suddenly grow a conscience or did someone else do the world a favor? Either way the world is a better place.

I assumed they found his head on tumble-dry


I hope they remembered to set it on low. If you set the temperature to high they tend to shrink to much.


I think Russia sanforizes the heads of all their Generals. Just in case.
 
6nome
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aungen: "Your death report will feature an Ad about washing machines."

[Fark user image image 425x508]


Maybe there was a Bounty?
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zenki36830: some Russians are still good people, as are the people from Kazakhstan that im sure will be dragged into all of this. that guy though.. eh he gets what he earned.


Depends on whether Hell is real or not. He earned plenty more than this.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Before clicking over I was hoping it was Steven Seagal.
/This works, too.


Seagal is still alive?  Are you sure.  I could have sworn he was strangled to death by a pair of ladyboy prostitutes in a tryst turned robbery gone wrong.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That right eye was on its own business.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Russians on the other hand, are claiming that the colonel took his own life with his hunting rifle in his Stavropol apartment

I heard he was so depressed he shot himself in the back of the head, twice
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.