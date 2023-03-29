 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   Back in my day, we had to hike for miles, cross a leech infested swamp, and confront a gang of hoodlums just to see a dead body. Now they drive the school bus right to them. Kids these days just don't know how easy they have it   (wfsb.com) divider line
7
pounddawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Biggest one in four counties.
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Call me stupid, but could somebody explain the tag?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pgh9fan: Call me stupid, but could somebody explain the tag?


OMG... in stand by me, featuring WW, they walk cross country to see a dead body.
watch it!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If that was Florida, DeSantis would ban school busses.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Biggest one in four counties.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pgh9fan: Call me stupid, but could somebody explain the tag?


Ok, Stupid. The headline references the film Stand By Me. Will Wheaton was featured in that film.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Or, head down the back streets of Compton with Dough Boy and Trey.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
