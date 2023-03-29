 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Blog Toronto)   And you thought parking your car at the airport was expensive   (blogto.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Russia, Government, Canada, United States dollar, Vladimir Putin, NOTAM, Vehicle, Russian President Vladimir Putin  
•       •       •

754 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2023 at 8:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dustman81
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At this point, Toronto might as well repo the plane, as they'll never collect the money from Russia. Even if Russia were somehow able to pay, the plane is likely no longer airworthy as it's been sitting idle for a year.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They charging the battery every month?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: They charging the battery every month?


They ran a trickle charge, also a block heater.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remote guide it on a suicide flight to the Wagner Group Headquarters.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Give the plane to Ukraine. Make it Zelensky's official presidential aircraft
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Put it on eBay.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hear they mispronounce the name as "Vladimir Poutine" over there to avoid sounding like "Vladimir Putain".

Over the last year, they'd be more correct in using the second one.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"federal order banning Russian-flagged aircraft from operating in Canadian airspace."

Could the crew take it out and just around for a while? Technically that would not be Canadian airspace.

:-D
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This seems amazingly stupid to have trapped the plane there. Reasonable people would have told the airline to get a crew to get the plane out of Canada and don't come back.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: This seems amazingly stupid to have trapped the plane there. Reasonable people would have told the airline to get a crew to get the plane out of Canada and don't come back.


Why? Free plane, yo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: This seems amazingly stupid to have trapped the plane there. Reasonable people would have told the airline to get a crew to get the plane out of Canada and don't come back.


I'm sorry, coming back to this again. It would be amazingly stupid to do what you suggested. Do you know why car towing companies have yards where they are happy to store as many cars as they can hold for as long as they need? Why they hold them until they can claim ownership by abandonment?

Lord, your comment is stupid
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: This seems amazingly stupid to have trapped the plane there. Reasonable people would have told the airline to get a crew to get the plane out of Canada and don't come back.


Even if it couldn't directly contribute to the Russian invasion...it could fly ammo crates or fuel drums into places.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What happened to all those furrin planes that Russia nationalized last year?  (I'm too lazy to google it.)
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TorpedoOrca: claim ownership by abandonment


Who wants a Russian plane? It's probably impossible to get parts in Canada (embargoed or whatever), probably not worth maintaining because it won't be flightworthy without those parts for maintenance, etc. It's only sellable to overseas airlines in a few countries who won't sanction Russia so they can get parts. It's a POS plane parked there not worth trying to maintain and not worth selling to anyone.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.