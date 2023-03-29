 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "No live organism can continue for long to exist sanely under conditions of absolute reality." ― Shirley Jackson, The Haunting of Hill House. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Completely Serious Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
4
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

57 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 29 Mar 2023 at 4:16 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shirley Hardie Jackson (December 14, 1916 - August 8, 1965) was an American horror and mystery writer most famous for the short story The Lottery and the novel The Haunting of Hill House. Although less famous, her gothic masterwork We Have Always Lived in the Castle was named by Time magazine as one of the ten best novels of 1962 and her list of other works includes enough bottled nightmares for everyone. She's been claimed as an influence by authors including Stephen King, Neil Gaiman, Richard Matheson, and quite a few more.

Jackson consistently refused to be interviewed during her lifetime or to explain or promote her work in any way, saying that though her books should speak clearly enough for themselves. The Lottery certainly did, and her subversive pleasure in criticism is best said through her husband's preface to her works: "She was always proud that the Union of South Africa banned 'The Lottery', and she felt that they at least understood the story."

This page lists advice for writers by Shirley Jackson:

Use everything in your life as fodder for your work.
Be as weird as you like-and keep writing.
Keep the reader's attention by any means necessary.
Keep it simple.
Restrain your metaphors (but not your inventions).
You can't write dialogue if you don't know how people talk (and think).
Count on your commonality.
Don't be obtuse.
Always be writing.

Again, an excellent list of advice that's echoed by many other famous writers: Always be closing writing is something we see over and over again because it's the best advice there is.

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

Have you ever had a story of yours banned? Do you promote your own works?

Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!

Once again, we've assembled a crack team of editors and readers to bring the world the best short fiction that Fark has to offer. For the eighth year in a row, we'll be assembling and publishing the best of the best as Amazon trade paperback and Kindle e-book editions, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't want to bask in the glory of publishing your genius to the world, you can still support a good cause!

We're looking for original, unpublished short fiction of less than 10,000 words in length in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!
(and Anything Else, Really! Because if it's good, we'll make it work!)

This year we'd love to help support underrepresented voices and look forward to hearing from all writers, so get your brilliance to us by sending it in at our submissions page!

If you'd like to check out previous years' Fark Fiction Anthologies, here they are:

Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
Fark in the Time of Covid: The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology
Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology
Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

toraque: Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

Have you ever had a story of yours banned? Do you promote your own works?


Yes! It was about ten years ago when Amazon was on a banning binge of erotic romances. Smashwords got into the act, too. I wrote two erotic retellings of fairy tales, and both were banned by Smashwords. So, I wrote BANNED! on all my promo material to send readers to Amazon to buy the books. The ebooks are "Climbing Her Tower" (naughty Rapunzel) and "Trouble In Thigh High Boots" (naughty Puss In Boots). One of my erotic romance publishers saw its entire catalogue banned for about a week at Amazon. That catalogue included one of my short erotic fairy tales in an anthology. Banning those books did wonders for my sales.  :)

Shirley Jackson is one of my favorite writers. I love her short stories. "The Haunting of Hill House" has the most brilliant opening paragraph of any novel ever written in my opinion. I live in New England so I can relate to a lot of her work. She has influenced my own horror writing.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"No live organism can continue for long to exist sanely under conditions of absolute reality." ― Shirley Jackson, The Haunting of Hill House.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Indeed.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.