(Gothamist)   NYC Parks will no longer refer to its public crackatoriums, inject-o-ramas and barferrías as "comfort stations"   (gothamist.com) divider line
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expect a letter of protest from the Japanese consulate.
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was listening to a podcast where they explained how Denmark got rid of homelessness there.

Sadly, it first involves jail. Sorry to say, but it's been a sobering up institution for centuries.  So at first yes, they arrested them.  BUT, then they had a program where they could be assigned a simple job with pay, and a place to live, and would get drug tested for X amount of years.  If they fail, they lose the job and place.

It worked.  BUT here in America, especially in the more liberal cities (calm down I'm a lib too), we view them as VICTIMS instead of addicts and people with mental illness.  We think throwing them in jail is cruel and they're victims, etc.

Far from the truth.  We should look at how other countries solved the issue, not just Denmark, and have a state try to apply a similar program.  I'm not sure if part of it is that in Denmark they didn't prosecute/fine them when jailing them, but I'd be willing to bet they didn't.

Anyway, just food for thought.  Watch Soft White Underbelly on YouTube.  Even that guy says that as he interviews everyone in Skid Row, every single person is a drug addict, which is usually tied to some sort of trauma or bad upbringing.
 
Dumski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, why not just "SHIATTER STATION" then. No controversy in that is there?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I've got an idea for a name!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Busta Clown Shoes: Was listening to a podcast where they explained how Denmark got rid of homelessness there.

Sadly, it first involves jail. Sorry to say, but it's been a sobering up institution for centuries.  So at first yes, they arrested them.  BUT, then they had a program where they could be assigned a simple job with pay, and a place to live, and would get drug tested for X amount of years.  If they fail, they lose the job and place.

It worked.  BUT here in America, especially in the more liberal cities (calm down I'm a lib too), we view them as VICTIMS instead of addicts and people with mental illness.  We think throwing them in jail is cruel and they're victims, etc.

Far from the truth.  We should look at how other countries solved the issue, not just Denmark, and have a state try to apply a similar program.  I'm not sure if part of it is that in Denmark they didn't prosecute/fine them when jailing them, but I'd be willing to bet they didn't.

Anyway, just food for thought.  Watch Soft White Underbelly on YouTube.  Even that guy says that as he interviews everyone in Skid Row, every single person is a drug addict, which is usually tied to some sort of trauma or bad upbringing.


Have fun squaring the circle of your philosophy and the court decision of Martin v. Boise .
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Isn't the term 'rest room' synonymous with comfort station?

Nobody's resting in there, nor is it comfortable.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Isn't the term 'rest room' synonymous with comfort station?

Nobody's resting in there, nor is it comfortable.


Except for the homeless guy who just finished jacking off in one of them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Busta Clown Shoes: Was listening to a podcast where they explained how Denmark got rid of homelessness there.

Sadly, it first involves jail. Sorry to say, but it's been a sobering up institution for centuries.  So at first yes, they arrested them.  BUT, then they had a program where they could be assigned a simple job with pay, and a place to live, and would get drug tested for X amount of years.  If they fail, they lose the job and place.

It worked.  BUT here in America, especially in the more liberal cities (calm down I'm a lib too), we view them as VICTIMS instead of addicts and people with mental illness.  We think throwing them in jail is cruel and they're victims, etc.

Far from the truth.  We should look at how other countries solved the issue, not just Denmark, and have a state try to apply a similar program.  I'm not sure if part of it is that in Denmark they didn't prosecute/fine them when jailing them, but I'd be willing to bet they didn't.

Anyway, just food for thought.  Watch Soft White Underbelly on YouTube.  Even that guy says that as he interviews everyone in Skid Row, every single person is a drug addict, which is usually tied to some sort of trauma or bad upbringing.

Have fun squaring the circle of your philosophy and the court decision of Martin v. Boise .


Simply turn jails into homeless shelters where you can earn privileges and eventually a home.  This isn't complicated it's expensive and too easy for it work for some.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, at least it's not as idiotic as most of this stupid "diversity" shiat that White Guilt is fueling. There are some really stupid things people do "for" minorities that they never asked for, and don't really like, such as "LaitinX". At least this one has some kind of real world link. But then again, have any Asian people complained? Probably not, it's more of this "for your own good" shiat that actually strikes me as a little racist since it assumes that they can't speak up on their own.
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Isn't the term 'rest room' synonymous with comfort station?

Nobody's resting in there, nor is it comfortable.


Why do we park in a driveway and drive in a parkway?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Busta Clown Shoes: Was listening to a podcast where they explained how Denmark got rid of homelessness there.

Sadly, it first involves jail. Sorry to say, but it's been a sobering up institution for centuries.  So at first yes, they arrested them.  BUT, then they had a program where they could be assigned a simple job with pay, and a place to live, and would get drug tested for X amount of years.  If they fail, they lose the job and place.

It worked.  BUT here in America, especially in the more liberal cities (calm down I'm a lib too), we view them as VICTIMS instead of addicts and people with mental illness.  We think throwing them in jail is cruel and they're victims, etc.

Far from the truth.  We should look at how other countries solved the issue, not just Denmark, and have a state try to apply a similar program.  I'm not sure if part of it is that in Denmark they didn't prosecute/fine them when jailing them, but I'd be willing to bet they didn't.

Anyway, just food for thought.  Watch Soft White Underbelly on YouTube.  Even that guy says that as he interviews everyone in Skid Row, every single person is a drug addict, which is usually tied to some sort of trauma or bad upbringing.


No one thinks homeless people are necessarily victims, because that assumes a crime of some sort against them, but about 1/3 are active drug users.  You aren't going to do shiat for the 2/3 who aren't addicts if you put them into the American prison system, you'll actually be victimizing them, as being mentally ill or an addict isn't a crime under American penal code.

And then there's the big flaw in your plan:  You are assuming that you can draw a comparison between an American jail and a Danish one.  Brother, you couldn't BE more wrong to try and equate the two.  Danish jails are clean, sophisticated, well maintained, and staffed with professionals, both medical and custodial.

You will just farking kill and maim a shiatton of Americans with your dumbass plan, like locking up immigrants separate from their kids did;  Seemed like a lovely idea from your armchair, sucked ass in practice.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: cyberspacedout: Isn't the term 'rest room' synonymous with comfort station?

Nobody's resting in there, nor is it comfortable.

Except for the homeless guy who just finished jacking off in one of them.


When you're homeless and masturbate in public view, the entire world's your comfort station.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A silly story. When I was little, we went to some park. Then my parents wanted to go to the "comfort station". Had no idea what that meant. I got excited. "Oh boy! were going to the comfort station. Wow."
Meh. I thought it sounded like a cool place.
:)
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: WhiskeySticks: cyberspacedout: Isn't the term 'rest room' synonymous with comfort station?

Nobody's resting in there, nor is it comfortable.

Except for the homeless guy who just finished jacking off in one of them.

When you're homeless and masturbate in public view, the entire world's your comfort station.


You mean, cum station?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was watching a television show where people guessed the price of the appliance and whoever was closest one the appliance.

Here's another fascinating factoid for you, public restrooms aren't only used by homeless people.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Q:  What is the difference between George Michael and a microwave?

A:  A microwave stops when you open the door.

https://calendar.songfacts.com/april/7/8597
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brap: I was watching a television show where people guessed the price of the appliance and whoever was closest one the appliance.

Here's another fascinating factoid for you, public restrooms aren't only used by homeless people.


Whoever was the closest one did what to the appliance?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
as a sufferer of diabetes insipidus, ALL U.S. cities need more public restrooms.
you think the homeless can wreck a bathroom, take a peek in the ladies' restroom.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Q:  What is the difference between George Michael and a microwave?

A:  A microwave stops when you open the door.

https://calendar.songfacts.com/april/7/8597


Q:  Who are George Michael's two favorite baseball teams?

A:  The Expos and the Yanks.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Busta Clown Shoes: Was listening to a podcast where they explained how Denmark got rid of homelessness there.

Sadly, it first involves jail. Sorry to say, but it's been a sobering up institution for centuries.  So at first yes, they arrested them.  BUT, then they had a program where they could be assigned a simple job with pay, and a place to live, and would get drug tested for X amount of years.  If they fail, they lose the job and place.

It worked.  BUT here in America, especially in the more liberal cities (calm down I'm a lib too), we view them as VICTIMS instead of addicts and people with mental illness.  We think throwing them in jail is cruel and they're victims, etc.

Far from the truth.  We should look at how other countries solved the issue, not just Denmark, and have a state try to apply a similar program.  I'm not sure if part of it is that in Denmark they didn't prosecute/fine them when jailing them, but I'd be willing to bet they didn't.

Anyway, just food for thought.  Watch Soft White Underbelly on YouTube.  Even that guy says that as he interviews everyone in Skid Row, every single person is a drug addict, which is usually tied to some sort of trauma or bad upbringing.


Okay, a lot to unpack in this one, so bear with me.

First off, Denmark's prison system, and their penal system as a whole are fundamentally different from that in the US. Their prison population is 1/10th ours per capita, and most of them are in "open prisons" which are closer to house arrest than anything. You'd be permitted to go to work, visit family, these kinds of things, so long as you were back within a strict curfew, and follow the rules.

It's a lot less sad to be in a prison in Denmark than it is to be "a free man" in many ordinary circumstances in the US.

The Danish prison system focuses on normalization and rehabilitation. Helping their inmates reintegrate and build patterns of normalcy that will help them find their footing in society. The U.S. prison system does everything it can to do the exact opposite of that. The longer you're in prison in the U.S. the less likely you'll ever be a functional member of society again.

The Danish socioeconomic system is also opposite the US, with a robust social safety net, minimal access to guns, and a general economic policy geared toward maintaining a functioning country over private wealth accumulation.

Victim or villain is, when applied in broad strokes terms to a huge swath of people, a word you'd use to justify your feelings, to help you sleep at night. Simplifies a complex problem and lets it fit into your view of the world. So I'm going to call you out on that, because it's largely not applicable at that scale. They're people with problems, their problems become problems for us all, and it's easy to justify sympathy or antipathy depending on one's personal connections or lack thereof to people struggling with addiction. Doesn't matter, doesn't change the bottom line. But take a moment to think about that, take it in. You're allowing your preconception to color your opinion.

The prison system in the US is horrendous, and inhumane. For-profit prison policies would mean that these drug addicts would be another cheap revenue stream, receiving minimal (or less) care, and utilized in any capacity possible to generate further revenue. They wouldn't receive any actual treatment, counseling, care, or help, partly because we're a bunch of bastards who just want someone to punish, and partly because the problem is too big to want to try solving.

You'd basically have to burn it down and start over, or build facilities specifically for drug convictions that operate differently than our other criminal facilities and that becomes a whole new set of arguments and politicking. It's unpalatable and, more importantly to the US mindset; There's no easy money in it.

Speaking of easy money, while it wouldn't be factored into our GDP for lack of reporting, drug trafficking would be an estimated 1% of our GDP, which doesn't seem like a lot, but actually very much is. So why stop that sweet, sweet revenue flow when they can exploit it instead?

But how are they exploiting this misery and suffering?

"War on drugs", "Tough on crime", "Bleeding heart liberal", "build more prisons", The ubiquitous 'other' to be dehumanized and targeted (although that stopped working in the early-mid 1980s and fell apart entirely by the time they were pushing DARE in the public education system), A hundred narratives like that which are a lot easier to push if you can show footage of a run down ghetto to the upper middle class while you're asking for donations to make sure their neighborhood isn't next.

Food for thought.
 
whidbey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
subby sounds whiteraged.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: The_Sponge: Q:  What is the difference between George Michael and a microwave?

A:  A microwave stops when you open the door.

https://calendar.songfacts.com/april/7/8597

Q:  Who are George Michael's two favorite baseball teams?

A:  The Expos and the Yanks.


I chuckled.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Expect a letter of protest from the Japanese consulate.


NM State Parks refer to their restroom facilities as  "Comfort Stations"

Considering they feature AC Power outlets and hot showers, they are an actual comfort when camping

CSB: to save my own power, I'd often times make frijoles in my instant pot with the AC 110v outlet in the comfort stations and refer to them as "bathroom beans". And the AC 110v outlet was a literal lifesaver when my solar panel crapped out and was waiting on a warranty replacement to arrive by allowing me to recharge my solar gen battery. The rural Post Office that went against official USPS policy and allowed delivery from FedEx and UPS as "general delivery" was also involved in that saving of my ass
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: brap: I was watching a television show where people guessed the price of the appliance and whoever was closest one the appliance.

Here's another fascinating factoid for you, public restrooms aren't only used by homeless people.

Whoever was the closest one did what to the appliance?


They became one with the appliance, didn't you read?

I suspect the show threw the contestant in a wood chipper, then somehow tied his soul to the fridge or stove before selling it on the black market.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Isn't the term 'rest room' synonymous with comfort station?

Nobody's resting in there, nor is it comfortable.


When I was going into 1st (2nd? Whenever they stop letting you have midday naps) grade, my mom took me to see the school and meet the principal. I noticed the classroom didn't have a space to roll out a mat and take a nap. I just assumed they had a special room for that.  The principal asks if I had any questions and I asked where the rest room was. He says "through that door."

I go in to see a small room with just a toilet a sink and very little floor space. I ask "that's the rest room??" He says "yeah, why?" "For everyone?" "Yeah, everyone uses it." I was visibly freaked out. I say "I don't want to go to this school mom.  I don't want to sleep in there with everyone else." They both look at me like I lost my damn mind.

After some initial confusion I learned that it was just a bathroom (but no baths in there)  and I would no longer be taking midday naps in class.  Which I thought was some bullshiat.
Hell, I don't care if I'm a senior, nothing wrong with a 20 minute nap after lunch.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: brap: I was watching a television show where people guessed the price of the appliance and whoever was closest one the appliance.

Here's another fascinating factoid for you, public restrooms aren't only used by homeless people.

Whoever was the closest one did what to the appliance?


Fark if I know, I just wanted to fire up my pedestrian pony and join the awkward segue/Segway caravan.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Q:  What is the difference between George Michael and a microwave?

A:  A microwave stops when you open the door.


Not the one in my first apartment I got from a garage sale for 5 dollars. That thing would happily chug along with the door wide open.

It didn't make for a good space heater when the heat was dicked up again, but that might be why I never had any kids.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whidbey: subby sounds whiteraged.


Wow...I didn't know that not wanting your city looking like a dump was a white thing.

Here is a cleanup at a public toilet in Seattle:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: whidbey: subby sounds whiteraged.

Wow...I didn't know that not wanting your city looking like a dump was a white thing.

Here is a cleanup at a public toilet in Seattle:

[Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318]


Dude, the fact that you are a literally a rolodex of bad right wing takes aside, what does that have to do with KEEPING THE SERVICE in tfa and CHANGING THE NAME?
 
smokewon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: cyberspacedout: Isn't the term 'rest room' synonymous with comfort station?

Nobody's resting in there, nor is it comfortable.

Except for the homeless guy who just finished jacking off in one of them.


If I told you once I told you a million times ....quit following me around!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: The_Sponge: Q:  What is the difference between George Michael and a microwave?

A:  A microwave stops when you open the door.

Not the one in my first apartment I got from a garage sale for 5 dollars. That thing would happily chug along with the door wide open.

It didn't make for a good space heater when the heat was dicked up again, but that might be why I never had any kids.


Just to clarify, I got the microwave for 5 dollars at a garage sale, not the apartment.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.