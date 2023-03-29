 Skip to content
(America Magazine)   Infirmum Cor
41
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Everyone knew he was feeling sick from wearing all that drip. No cap.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thoughts and prayers
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he overheated from the big poofie coat
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Soon...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sad. He's the best thing to happen to Catholicism since Jesus. When he dies it will go back to corrupt conservative king like types like Benedict.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"What are you going to do, stab me?"

~ man with stabbing chest pain
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, this is still nothing compared to the suffering little, tiny, baby, Jesus went through.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Anakin, hold like me you did that time on the toilet in the Men's Room...."
 
deanis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where is your god now? hahahahahahahah
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Sad. He's the best thing to happen to Catholicism since Jesus. When he dies it will go back to corrupt conservative king like types like Benedict.


All of this.  They will never elevate another Jesuit to Pope after this.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Sad. He's the best thing to happen to Catholicism since Jesus. When he dies it will go back to corrupt conservative king like types like Benedict.


He's certainly been the best pope for social issues in a long time

Not that that's a high bar to clear or anything.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Sad. He's the best thing to happen to Catholicism since Jesus. When he dies it will go back to corrupt conservative king like types like Benedict.


Not necessarily.  The current Pope gets to appoint cardinals pretty much at will, so Frankie will probably not be making a lot of Brown Shirt picks.  And cardinals over 80 can't vote.  So, Benny Ratz's cardinals are probably going to be an ineffective voting bloc.  I mean, you can't predict exactly who will get it, but since we've had 3 non-Italians as Pope, that is probably seen as a sufficient number so that they can start another 40-Pope run of dudes from Milan.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ehh, a summer of everyone looking for a new Pope might be more fun than the riots and protests we were scheduling for the media.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Sad. He's the best thing to happen to Catholicism since Jesus. When he dies it will go back to corrupt conservative king like types like Benedict.


My first thought is that when he goes, it's going to be the Catholic version of RBG. It might actually be worse.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He was up late partying and dancing
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: ace in your face: Sad. He's the best thing to happen to Catholicism since Jesus. When he dies it will go back to corrupt conservative king like types like Benedict.

He's certainly been the best pope for social issues in a long time

Not that that's a high bar to clear or anything.


Dude, that bar sits about thirty miles below the bottom of the Kola hole.
 
BigChad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So no new pope yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phalamir: I mean, you can't predict exactly who will get it, but since we've had 3 non-Italians as Pope, that is probably seen as a sufficient number so that they can start another 40-Pope run of dudes from Milan.


I think they're beyond treating their popes like their Wordle streak.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When he croaks, they'll choose some reactionary pontiff to take his place. Probably some Opus Dei member. Just you watch...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought Benedict was supposed to be the last pope.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tim Minchin - The Pope Song
Youtube JkOHDoEkPW0
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this another AI picture because it looks nothing like him:
americamagazine.orgView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hes looking quite plump
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: phalamir: I mean, you can't predict exactly who will get it, but since we've had 3 non-Italians as Pope, that is probably seen as a sufficient number so that they can start another 40-Pope run of dudes from Milan.

I think they're beyond treating their popes like their Wordle streak.


I was referring to something that came up when JP2 died.  He was the first non-Italian Pope since the Renaissance.  When the Conclave was getting ready to meet, there was a vocal contingent that argued that it was high time that the Vatican quit with the multiculturalism and elect an Italian Pope, since Italy had been cruelly spurned for so long.  Pretty much everyone else responded with a massive wanking motion, but that sort of self-important lunacy sticks in your head.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Sad. He's the best thing to happen to Catholicism since Jesus. When he dies it will go back to corrupt conservative king like types like Benedict.


Wasn't there a big fooferaw 2 or 3 popes ago about Malachi saying there was only going to be one or 2 more popes ever?  Are we already living on borrowed popes?
 
deanis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: ace in your face: Sad. He's the best thing to happen to Catholicism since Jesus. When he dies it will go back to corrupt conservative king like types like Benedict.

Wasn't there a big fooferaw 2 or 3 popes ago about Malachi saying there was only going to be one or 2 more popes ever?  Are we already living on borrowed popes?


Why is a pope necessary? How many levels does god have to speak through before the common believer gets the message?

/none of it is necessary
 
gbv23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He was too pooped to Pope

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

deanis: Sliding Carp: ace in your face: Sad. He's the best thing to happen to Catholicism since Jesus. When he dies it will go back to corrupt conservative king like types like Benedict.

Wasn't there a big fooferaw 2 or 3 popes ago about Malachi saying there was only going to be one or 2 more popes ever?  Are we already living on borrowed popes?

Why is a pope necessary? How many levels does god have to speak through before the common believer gets the message?

/none of it is necessary

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If he is struck down, does he become more powerful than we can possibly imagine?
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i know Fark is not the place for Religion, but as a Catholic...please let him be OK.

I REALLY like this Pope,
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Sad. He's the best thing to happen to Catholicism since Jesus. When he dies it will go back to corrupt conservative king like types like Benedict.


Yes for the head of an international tax dodging child raping crime ring he's not a bad dude
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

phalamir: ace in your face: Sad. He's the best thing to happen to Catholicism since Jesus. When he dies it will go back to corrupt conservative king like types like Benedict.

Not necessarily.  The current Pope gets to appoint cardinals pretty much at will, so Frankie will probably not be making a lot of Brown Shirt picks.  And cardinals over 80 can't vote.  So, Benny Ratz's cardinals are probably going to be an ineffective voting bloc.  I mean, you can't predict exactly who will get it, but since we've had 3 non-Italians as Pope, that is probably seen as a sufficient number so that they can start another 40-Pope run of dudes from Milan.


Yeah, but there's a saying in Rome...."After a fat pope, a skinny one." The College tends to vote for someone very dissimilar to the last pope.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: ace in your face: Sad. He's the best thing to happen to Catholicism since Jesus. When he dies it will go back to corrupt conservative king like types like Benedict.

All of this.  They will never elevate another Jesuit to Pope after this.


They're always looking for some excuse to dissolve the Jesuits. The Jesuits are the reason why I almost went Catholic.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phalamir: Gubbo: ace in your face: Sad. He's the best thing to happen to Catholicism since Jesus. When he dies it will go back to corrupt conservative king like types like Benedict.

He's certainly been the best pope for social issues in a long time

Not that that's a high bar to clear or anything.

Dude, that bar sits about thirty miles below the bottom of the Kola hole.


There's this current pope, and whoever decided the mass could be said in the vernacular rather than in Latin.

/and I'm sure that guy had a whole host of awfulness surrounding him
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Props to Subby for getting the Latin right - adjective is masculine singular, noun is nominative singular.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Pope Smokes Dope
Youtube ymT4kJqRX9w
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: phalamir: ace in your face: Sad. He's the best thing to happen to Catholicism since Jesus. When he dies it will go back to corrupt conservative king like types like Benedict.

Not necessarily.  The current Pope gets to appoint cardinals pretty much at will, so Frankie will probably not be making a lot of Brown Shirt picks.  And cardinals over 80 can't vote.  So, Benny Ratz's cardinals are probably going to be an ineffective voting bloc.  I mean, you can't predict exactly who will get it, but since we've had 3 non-Italians as Pope, that is probably seen as a sufficient number so that they can start another 40-Pope run of dudes from Milan.

Yeah, but there's a saying in Rome...."After a fat pope, a skinny one." The College tends to vote for someone very dissimilar to the last pope.


So after a crypto-Nazi like JP2, they elected a straight-up Nazi like Benny Ratz?  That "crypto" was carrying a lot of weight I guess.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

geom_00: I REALLY like this Pope,


I'm an atheist, and I really like this pope.

/grading on a curve, obviously
 
