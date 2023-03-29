|
Fark NotNewsletter: Ad blocker block party tomorrow
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone hope your week's been well.
Got a few things on deck this week.
Thursday at noon ET to Friday at noon ET we'll be having a no ad blocker day to assess the impact of ad blockers on Fark. BareFark and TotalFark subscribers will remain blissfully unaffected. If you get the "hey you're using an ad blocker" popup, here's what you can do (choose one or more):
Whitelist Fark in your ad blocker
Sign up for BareFark, which is an ads-free Fark experience
Sign up for TotalFark, which is ads-free and gives access to all kinds of cool insider information on upcoming features, etc.
Additionally, If you have a financial hardship, contact us via Farkback and we'll give you complimentary BareFark.
Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern it's the Fark News Livestream with me and the whole crew. For whatever reason, this is the week for every authoritarian nation to claim they have new weapons. We'll run down the list, plus a literal Viking dump, Santos of the Week, and more!
Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern, I'll be doing a livestream with the good folks at MetaFilter. They're doing a video series on old web luminaries and apparently I qualify. MetaFilter's doing this as a fundraiser for their site, but tickets are a suggested donation. I recommend donating, they're pretty awesome. As an added bonus, I will be drinking the entire time. Tickets available here.
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Martian_Astronomer agreed with ArkPanda about part of the struggle-o that comes with being an ex-Juggalo
edmo was impressed with the amount of research that went into an article about paying off credit card debt
Sliding Carp had hopes for being remembered after death
Barricaded Gunman explained why a woman's quest to retrieve her stolen headphones made the news
YouPeopleAreCrazy updated us on the current status of "Dear Abby"
DrMaturin wasn't sure a Guitar World article was describing a new cutting-edge NSG pedal
Nah'mean proved that a woman's severed toes did not miraculously grow back because of the power of prayer
NateAsbestos described one of the features of living in a home with a balcony that overlooks a soccer stadium
Sub Human had a question about the sale of the Fort Worth, Texas mansion of the former CEO of Radio Shack
toraque pointed out how good we have it at Fark.com
Smart:
Parallax had advice for someone who was considering cashing out their 401(k) to pay off their $30,000 credit card debt
emtwo learned a different lesson from a story of found money than doomsdayaddams did
Bootleg found the actual miracle in a story about a woman claiming her missing toes miraculously grew back
genner shared the unpleasant truth about adulthood with Gen Z and millennials
spongeboob's dad was fed up with those whiny Waltons
weddingsinger considered the threat level of a type of fungus among us
Znuh explained why the Toyota Camry is the top car with Generation Z
kabloink looked at how clueless younger people are about car maintenance
Ringshadow assessed the situation after a radioactive cylinder from a Thai power plant went missing and was later found
NeoCortex42 had helpful advice for spending your billions of dollars
CSB Sunday Morning theme: The most unusual way you've ended up with an animal companion
Smart: vudukungfu's cats keep adopting cats
Smart (honorable mention): educated took care of a broken kitty, and had help from Farkers
Funny: Halfabee64 was blamed for what a Marshmallow did on Easter morning
Politics Funny:
fragMasterFlash tried to figure out why barricades were being erected outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
Candygram4Mongo thought of a way to keep Donald Trump from "walking" on criminal charges
thealgorerhythm considered Chris Rock's joke that it would be stupid to arrest Trump
Yakk had a question about opportunities for seniors to join the military
Pocket Ninja explained why you don't want a civil war against MAGA
Politics Smart:
cretinbob showed us what a MAGA civil war might look like
DoBeDoBeDo hoped Trump would be spending time at home in Florida
JustSurfin shared a story about an anti-abortion relative
hubiestubert argued that MAGA fighters would have to worry more about law enforcement than the military
skybird659 told the great story of the first Gay Night at Disneyland, back in 1978
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector took a noodle bath
RedZoneTuba knew all these people's names
rnatalie put an operator in with these programmers
steklo made a test to separate the Farkers from the robots
Yammering_Splat_Vector chose the quickest way to give this living room a makeover
Stephen_Falken showed us the first time Fark crashed
RedZoneTuba wanted to get this measurement
Driver checked out two "kissing" planets with some familiar friends
samsquatch played tic-tac-toe
GoodDoctorB showed us that it's time to get things started
Farktography theme: I'm Beginning to See a Pattern Here 3
kittyhas1000legs had room for many bikes
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
If you were wondering who started the zombie apocalypse, it was the archaeologist who looked at these "magical barrier" nails and said "this belongs in a MUSEUM"
Sniper rifle falls off roof to St. Patrick's parade crowd below. In its defense, it was loaded
Ex-Juggalos explain their struggle-o. Sounds like someone needs a hug-a-lo
Texas university cancels drag show, claiming it's similar to blackface. Which would make one wonder why Texans would see any problem with it
Mouse trolls Meatball
Entire Mavericks team forgets which basket it's defending, team owner goes into Cuban whistle crisis mode
Second-worst Misfits singer gives third-worst defense of most dumbest group
JP Morgan announces that they've adopted First Republic into their Big Bank/Small Bank after school program
Block shares going down like Hindenburg. Oh, the huge money tree
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, where we learned how to order a cheesesteak like a local when visiting Philadelphia. On the Quiz itself, we have four people who made it into the 1000 club, but unfortunately the deli was out of provolone, so I hope no one minds Swiss. zerkalo came out on top with an impressive 1046, followed by ac982000 in second with 1028 and bud jones in third with 1013. raukos7 made fourth with 1010, and freakingmoron made it into the top five with 985.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what Americans eat the most of. Only 28% of quiztakers caught the article about our diets and knew that like most Western countries, we run on Dunkin'. Well, the main ingredient in donuts anyway - wheat flour. We eat on average 1.8 lbs of wheat flour every week - just under 100 lbs. every year, in everything from burger buns to pizza crust to chicken breading to cookies and of course, cheesesteak rolls. In comparison, we eat "only" 57.7 lbs of potatoes and roughly the same amount of sugar (our sugar intake has actually gone down in recent years as sugar substitutes have become more popular).
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about Relativity Space and what was unique about their rocket launched last week that didn't quite make orbit. 85% of quiztakers knew that they had made a big deal about the ship being about 85% by mass 3D-printed parts. Hopefully they saved enough on labor to justify the cost of all those toner cartridges, because otherwise I don't think this business model is viable.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the world's most popular musician. Only 53% of quiztakers knew that Canadian artist Abel Tesfaye goes by "The Weeknd", aka that guy that got lost during his halftime performance at Superb Owl LV back in 2021. The man with a firm limit of 3 for the number of e's he will have in a stage name now has 100,000,000 listeners each month on Spotify and I guess I'm old because I don't think I'd recognize his music if I were to hear it.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which actress was in the middle of defending herself in a lawsuit by a retired optometrist who claims she ran into him on a ski slope back in 2016. 95% of quiztakers either caught the article or at least the outtakes from the trial and knew it was Gwyneth Paltrow. If you haven't seen the clip of her cross-examination, it's definitely... something. The plaintiff's attorney begins by complimenting her height, followed by Ms. Paltrow complimenting the attorney's 4-inch heels. That is not one I had on my Bingo card.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
