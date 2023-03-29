 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Dumb phones are making a comeback, Subby hopes the same can be said for flannels and The Rachel   (cnbc.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hmmmmm   The Rachel. . .
culinaryhill.com
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Flannels have never been out of style.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Hmmmmm   The Rachel. . .
[culinaryhill.com image 850x566]


I prefer this one.

Fark user image
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mofa: Flannels have never been out of style.


That's because they were never stylish to begin with.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll say it louder for the people in the back:

REPUBLICANS ARE COMING FOR YOUR SMART PHONES
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I just bought a new flannel!

Because F U that's why.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I had a kid under 13 I would require them to have a dumb phone. Might let them have a WiFi tablet at home, but no social media. Make kids grow offline.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"They don't know what is going on with mental health and they're trying to make cutbacks."

Cutbacks are one of the reasons mental health is a problem.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd consider this, I don't use about 90% of the features on my phone.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bring back low-rise jeans!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: If I had a kid under 13 I would require them to have a dumb phone. Might let them have a WiFi tablet at home, but no social media. Make kids grow offline.


Way to ostracize your child from their peer group.

/you ever know that kid that wasn't allowed watch tv growing up?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Will there be a few phones that you can get FREE just by signing up or renewing your crappy service?
Because that was a nice touch.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"In the U.S., feature flip phone sales were up in 2022 for HMD Global, with tens of thousands sold each month."

What's the monthly sales on the newer iPhones or Galaxy Phones? Oh, tens of millions.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Hmmmmm   The Rachel. . .
[culinaryhill.com image 850x566]


I think that's a Reuben.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"They don't know what is going on with mental health and they're trying to make cutbacks."

Avocado toast looks around nervously.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Living where its been snowing off and on for the last few months, i can say that good flannel never goes out of style. Flannel shirts, pants, bedsheets, and comforter covers are nice and warm. Doesnt mean im not looking forward to putting them all away for summer, but it definitely has its time honored place...
 
Ed Willy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Millennials were definitely a punching bag for too many of the Boomer's self-inflicted ills, but Millennials will rightfully be called out by Gen Z for the creation and proliferation of social media that ate the traditional news business, monetized propaganda, delivered potentially fatal blows to democracy, and made "Influencer" not only a career, but one that whole generations aspired to over being a useful contributor to society.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user image
 
