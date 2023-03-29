 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Son kept mum's 'mummified' remains propped up on sofa for 13 years after digging up grave. No word if they enjoyed horror movies together   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was such a good boy, he wouldn't hurt a fly.
 
groppet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did he run a motel too?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I suddenly want to commit crime in Poland

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
EvilEgg: He was such a good boy, he wouldn't hurt a fly.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Mother..OH GOD..MOTHER.....The blood....
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ahhhh...he loved his mummy so much....
 
Pert
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: I suddenly want to commit crime in Poland

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x580]


"Anything you say will be taken down..."
"Trousers!"
"...and may be used against you in court."
"Dammit!"
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
static1.moviewebimages.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Despite having been buried more than 13 years ago, officials said her remains had been in "perfect condition".

I can hear Tom singing it now...

From the Bible to the popular song
There's one theme that we find right along
Of all ideals they hail as good
The most sublime is motherhood

There was a man though, who it seems
Once carried this ideal to extremes
He loved his mother and she loved him
And yet his story is rather grim
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA: Despite having been buried more than 13 years ago, officials said her remains had been in "perfect condition".

What does that mean? Lifelike or not worst then you'd expect of a 13 years old corpse? My trash is also in perfect condition, for trash.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, a boy's best friend is his mother.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Excitable boy, they all said.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Excitable boy", they all said.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But did he take the time like Ed Gein to make lampshades and practical things for around the house?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Excitable boy, they all said.


WordsnCollision: "Excitable boy", they all said.


Nice.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Despite having been buried more than 13 years ago, officials said her remains had been in "perfect condition".

I can hear Tom singing it now...

From the Bible to the popular song
There's one theme that we find right along
Of all ideals they hail as good
The most sublime is motherhood

There was a man though, who it seems
Once carried this ideal to extremes
He loved his mother and she loved him
And yet his story is rather grim


There............
Once was a man called Oedipus Rex
You may have heard about his odd complex.
His name appears in Freud's index,
'Cause he loved his mother.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"If mama ain't happy, nobody happy."
 
MWShannon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He rescued her from that old nasty cemetery! What's do wrong with......

EWW! GROSS!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
lol, reminds me of Kryten polishing the skeletons in Red Dwarf.

/the book at least
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The kid probably doesn't have any friends, 'cause if he did, any true friend would ridicule him into submission and get him to divorce his stepmother.
/loser
 
gbv23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I keep seeing this bumper-sticker:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
