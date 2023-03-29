 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   There better not be a rule 34 for this   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Everglades, Everglades National Park, Fish, Drought, Invasive species, Swamp, Crayfish, Florida International University  
•       •       •

1119 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2023 at 5:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, there will be now.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Everglades are pretty much screwed, aren't they?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The Everglades are pretty much screwed, aren't they?


Pretty much. Thanks to the local "leadership" there who let Ag and Sugar interests continue to treat Lake Okeechobee like a sewer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby,

If you have to ask, then there will be.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Of course there is.  There's even a song about it.

When an eel's up your thigh, and it's making you sigh, that's a moray.
When you've just been bit, by an eel, on your Please Pay to use Swear Jar, that's a Moray.
 
daffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought the pythons were the worst has anyone told them they have been replaced?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lessee... type 'Asian swamp eel rule 34' into da Googles
hiat search.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A rule 34 for eels? Come on, that's just too obvious. There was probably rule 34 content about eels about 5 minutes after the internet went online.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Anything tentacle-shaped and Asian... yeah, probably
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At some point Fark needs to consider starting an affiliate site that just covers Florida. This tag has got to be exhausted by now
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You mean a non-anime one?
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Because I'm a terrible human being, I'm going to put this image in y'alls' minds...

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do not GIS Eel Enema!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well I guess swamp eels are better than swamp donkeys
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
is three feet long, dark brown and pure muscle, with a mouth like a vacuum that sucks up nearly everything it can find
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
eels.wmv was like 30 years ago.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Requires two hands to grip even:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Requires two hands to grip even:

[Fark user image 225x225]


Tell me about it...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

daffy: I thought the pythons were the worst has anyone told them they have been replaced?


The cycle of racism continues, first it was invasive African pythons, then it was invasive South American iguanas, now it's invasive Asian eels.
Pretty sure up next is some invasive Irish species once the Asian eels integrate into Florida.

/on a different and less whimsical note, how are you and Geppetto doing?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As long as it's under the tab 'step-eels' it's cool.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It's potentially the worst species we've had yet."

lol, no, that would be Homo sapiens
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You might see some ads tomorrow on Fark about it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Andre will protect us.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The last two words of Rule 34:  NO EXCEPTIONS.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.