PornHub is a how-to?
74
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's not creepy or anything...
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to know a headline describes someone doing something incredibly stupid: it has the word "influencer" in it.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok, it was only his STEPmother.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using porn as a how to is like leaning to drive by watching monster truck videos.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Using porn as a how to is like leaning to drive by watching monster truck videos.


That kind of training comes in handy driving around PA.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to think that Russia is the Alabama of Europe...
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O snap, and they both have neighbors named Georgia
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The signs are all there.  She's in a bathrobe.  The door is ajar.  Her underpants are hanging on his bedpost.  He has weird tattoos.  Pretty obvious where this is going.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PornHub is a how-to?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: The signs are all there.  She's in a bathrobe.  The door is ajar.  Her underpants are hanging on his bedpost.  He has weird tattoos.  Pretty obvious where this is going.

[Fark user image 634x632]


Those wrists though...
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Private_Citizen: Using porn as a how to is like leaning to drive by watching monster truck videos.

That kind of training comes in handy driving around PA.


My wife and I live in the suburbs of Boston and mostly have been fortunate enough to find employment in said suburbs.  But one time, we both worked at the same place and it was in the city.  I commented to her once that the one "plus" about driving in the city was that you could drive like a homicidal maniac and nobody would even notice.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, you can get some pretty good ideas from...

Reads the article

Ok, never mind, you're right.

/ There are very few kinks or fetishes that I really hate.
// This is one of them, mainly because of how it's somehow taken over half of porn.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Private_Citizen: Using porn as a how to is like leaning to drive by watching monster truck videos.

That kind of training comes in handy driving around PA.


Watching porn helps when driving around PA?

/I'm not saying you're wrong; I just need more details!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.seattletimes.comView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: foo monkey: The signs are all there.  She's in a bathrobe.  The door is ajar.  Her underpants are hanging on his bedpost.  He has weird tattoos.  Pretty obvious where this is going.

[Fark user image 634x632]

Those wrists though...


Yeah, so she has big hands. Don't you also get that on Pornhub?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: It's ok, it was only his STEPmother.


In ex-Soviet Russia, mother steppes on YOU!

/vut a country
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woody Allen nods approvingly
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! And everyone keeps telling me porn never happens in real life!
Take that!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also unavailable for comment:
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Watching porn helps when driving around PA?


Of course!

What else are you going to do when you get stuck in traffic while the PENNDOT workers are standing around scratching their asses while presenting to "work"?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must have gotten stuck in a dryer looted from Ukraine.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: [images.seattletimes.com image 850x1275]
Unavailable for comment.


Okay I'll ask: who's that?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: 8 inches: foo monkey: The signs are all there.  She's in a bathrobe.  The door is ajar.  Her underpants are hanging on his bedpost.  He has weird tattoos.  Pretty obvious where this is going.

[Fark user image 634x632]

Those wrists though...

Yeah, so she has big hands. Don't you also get that on Pornhub?


I meant to type "large-waisted", but here we are.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Using porn as a how to is like leaning to drive by watching monster truck videos.


Sometimes it takes a poet to put into words what we're all trying to say. Thank you.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone acts like they were just minding their own business and these videos just jumped out at them.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: fatassbastard: [images.seattletimes.com image 850x1275]
Unavailable for comment.

Okay I'll ask: who's that?


The OG child rapist
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



2nd time I used this photo today.

Also, whenever anyone types "Paige No" here? I think of her.

so odd.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: ObscureNameHere: fatassbastard: [images.seattletimes.com image 850x1275]
Unavailable for comment.

Okay I'll ask: who's that?

The OG child rapist


I'm tempted to correct the timeline of events here, simply for pedantry, but hell if I'm going to White Knight Woody Allen.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: fatassbastard: [images.seattletimes.com image 850x1275]
Unavailable for comment.

Okay I'll ask: who's that?


Mary Kay Letourneau, American teacher who got convicted of raping one of her students a couple of times, then married him a few years later when when she got out of jail.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: ObscureNameHere: fatassbastard: [images.seattletimes.com image 850x1275]
Unavailable for comment.

Okay I'll ask: who's that?

The OG child rapist


Doesn't look like a Catholic priest....
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: ObscureNameHere: fatassbastard: [images.seattletimes.com image 850x1275]
Unavailable for comment.

Okay I'll ask: who's that?

Mary Kay Letourneau, American teacher who got convicted of raping one of her students a couple of times, then married him a few years later when when she got out of jail.


Ah, OK thanks.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: Everyone acts like they were just minding their own business and these videos just jumped out at them.


The only explanation I've read that makes any sense to me, as far as how popular this suddenly got, is that producers figured out they could theme their "young" or "teen" or "barely-legal" content this way, and that most people who were there for that wouldn't be turned off by it and would still manage to find the content, while also capturing the audience that's really into that specific thing. Especially as platforms have, perhaps, become wary of those older terms for porn with young actresses.

It's either that or, like, most guys are very into this. Which, I dunno, maybe that is the case.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: foo monkey: The signs are all there.  She's in a bathrobe.  The door is ajar.  Her underpants are hanging on his bedpost.  He has weird tattoos.  Pretty obvious where this is going.

[Fark user image 634x632]

Those wrists though...


We need a word for arm-cankles
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fallingcow: strathmeyer: Everyone acts like they were just minding their own business and these videos just jumped out at them.

The only explanation I've read that makes any sense to me, as far as how popular this suddenly got, is that producers figured out they could theme their "young" or "teen" or "barely-legal" content this way, and that most people who were there for that wouldn't be turned off by it and would still manage to find the content, while also capturing the audience that's really into that specific thing. Especially as platforms have, perhaps, become wary of those older terms for porn with young actresses.

It's either that or, like, most guys are very into this. Which, I dunno, maybe that is the case.


It sets up the scene with zero effort.  No pretense.  No exposition.  No plumber.  No pizza delivery.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: 8 inches: foo monkey: The signs are all there.  She's in a bathrobe.  The door is ajar.  Her underpants are hanging on his bedpost.  He has weird tattoos.  Pretty obvious where this is going.

[Fark user image 634x632]

Those wrists though...

We need a word for arm-cankles


Wankles.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[CSB]
In doing my family tree, something similar happened with a 2nd great aunt.  She had a daughter from a previous marriage who was 9 at the time the 2nd great aunt married a guy 10 years younger than her.  The guy ended up divorcing her, and a month later, married the daughter when she was 17.  Just yikes.
[/CSB]
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bull strips down and absolutely dominates a white Winnie
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: InfoFreako: 8 inches: foo monkey: The signs are all there.  She's in a bathrobe.  The door is ajar.  Her underpants are hanging on his bedpost.  He has weird tattoos.  Pretty obvious where this is going.

[Fark user image 634x632]

Those wrists though...

We need a word for arm-cankles

Wankles.


That's actually what car guys call rotary engines, a wankle.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fallingcow: Which, I dunno, maybe that is the case.


CSB or not..

Back in 1982 as a teen in 11th grade my friend got a new step-mom. She was very nice and very young.

We were talking about how lucky he was that she was so pretty.

Darryl: yeah Dad is pretty lucky.
Me: I'll bet. She's nice. Very pretty.
Darryl: Yes, and I went snooping in their bedroom once, found out they have sex toys, body paint and all this weird stuff.
Me: Oh, wow.
Darryl: Did I tell you I saw her get out of the shower once?
Me: No.
Darryl: yeah..sure did. She didn't see me though.
Me: Good thing I guess.
Darryl: She really is pretty


I left it as that.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Daily Mail? I now doubt the existence of, actually no, I've seen the documentaries.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: fallingcow: Which, I dunno, maybe that is the case.

CSB or not..

Back in 1982 as a teen in 11th grade my friend got a new step-mom. She was very nice and very young.

We were talking about how lucky he was that she was so pretty.

Darryl: yeah Dad is pretty lucky.
Me: I'll bet. She's nice. Very pretty.
Darryl: Yes, and I went snooping in their bedroom once, found out they have sex toys, body paint and all this weird stuff.
Me: Oh, wow.
Darryl: Did I tell you I saw her get out of the shower once?
Me: No.
Darryl: yeah..sure did. She didn't see me though.
Me: Good thing I guess.
Darryl: She really is pretty


I left it as that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Private_Citizen: Using porn as a how to is like leaning to drive by watching monster truck videos.

That kind of training comes in handy driving around PA.


Or DC
 
