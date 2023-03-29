 Skip to content
(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   Wisconsin HS students to design the next State Park sticker. Surely farkers can do better   (cbs58.com) divider line
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They should take a page out of the "I voted!" sticker contest out of Ulster County
 
Moose out front
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A roly-poly middle-aged guy, passed out drunk next to a campfire, with a cheese wedge on his head.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
{Red Forman's Boot Up the Ass}
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: They should take a page out of the "I voted!" sticker contest out of Ulster County


I have one of those stickers - it is my opinion that that sticker alone contributed significantly to voter turnout, but I can't prove it
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wisconsin: Trees, Bees and Cheese
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think having the word "Sample" plastered all over the sticker is a bad design choice IMHO.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I think having the word "Sample" plastered all over the sticker is a bad design choice IMHO.


Wasn't there some band/artist who gave away their music for free b/c they were hoping a big time rapper would sample it?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
static.miraheze.orgView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Moose out front: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 250x202]


Glock n cheese?
 
