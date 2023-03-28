 Skip to content
(The Irish Times)   Sometimes I think you want to fail
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably because they wanted 5 to 9 bucks for a soda? Wild guess.  DNRA
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the dumbest idea I've ever seen, now please come to my food free restaurant "The Starving Gandhi"
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im not a drinker & even I think thats a bad idea.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Probably because they wanted 5 to 9 bucks for a soda? Wild guess.  DNRA


Yeah, I've been to pubs that charge more for a mocktail than a cocktail.

Why? It's juice. Stop ripping off recovering alcoholics and pregnant women.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll be fine once they re-open right next to the food-free restaurant and the music-free concert hall
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok. No alcohol. I can dig. So they got weed or edibles in there? Ketamine? Maybe some oxy?
 
aerojockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mobile version is probably not so bad an idea, you go to festivals or whatnot there's probably a market for non-drinkers and designated drivers who are attending for other reasons.  But an actual bar that you go just for the sake of going to a bar?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut up! Just shut up!!!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons: Duff Zero
Youtube 89sLHXYQUpM
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: waxbeans: Probably because they wanted 5 to 9 bucks for a soda? Wild guess.  DNRA

Yeah, I've been to pubs that charge more for a mocktail than a cocktail.

Why? It's juice. Stop ripping off recovering alcoholics and pregnant women.


💯
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: They'll be fine once they re-open right next to the food-free restaurant and the music-free concert hall


So hip-hop?

/ducks
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They going to open a fancy cupcake shop next?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Only alcohol-free Juice bar in Dublin closes its doors.

There.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: They going to open a fancy cupcake shop next?


No, cake-pops.  Only $10 each.
 
kindms
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aerojockey: The mobile version is probably not so bad an idea, you go to festivals or whatnot there's probably a market for non-drinkers and designated drivers who are attending for other reasons.  But an actual bar that you go just for the sake of going to a bar?


a lot of bars will give free soda/water for designated drivers. my best friend doesnt drink so i always go to the bar for him if he needs something
 
whidbey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"But this marks an exciting new chapter for us ... The Virgin Mary Bar is going mobile! As part of the wider [The Virgin Mary] franchise operation, we are thrilled to be bringing our new 'TVM On The Road' concept to events, festivals, pop-up venues and much more around the island of Ireland,"

Dumb motherfarkers.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kindms: aerojockey: The mobile version is probably not so bad an idea, you go to festivals or whatnot there's probably a market for non-drinkers and designated drivers who are attending for other reasons.  But an actual bar that you go just for the sake of going to a bar?

a lot of bars will give free soda/water for designated drivers. my best friend doesnt drink so i always go to the bar for him if he needs something


Good bars whose owners are trying to be respected members of the community do this.  Dives where the owner looks at anyone inside the bar who's not drinking as costing him money don't.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We need social spaces somewhere between drunken dens and AA meetings. It's not profitable.
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The Virgin Mary, branded as Dublin's only alcohol-free bar, has permanently closed. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't get the appeal. If you don't want alcohol any bar will sell you water, soda, juice, etc.

The only thing I can think of is for alcoholics who can't be around alcohol, but is that a business model!?!?
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hot Flash  !!  Almost all bars will sell you a nonalcoholic drink !
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: "But this marks an exciting new chapter for us ... The Virgin Mary Bar is going mobile! As part of the wider [The Virgin Mary] franchise operation, we are thrilled to be bringing our new 'TVM On The Road' concept to events, festivals, pop-up venues and much more around the island of Ireland,"

Dumb motherfarkers.


They're taking a page from Anheuser-Bush, and going with a retro look -
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size

This way, when they find out it's ONLY a non-alcoholics drink wagon squatting in their field, they'll be so relieved they might buy some.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I got it, subby.
10 Great seconds - Simpsons - 2 Guys from Kabul.mp4
Youtube md9aFoyOOAs
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: That's the dumbest idea I've ever seen, now please come to my food free restaurant "The Starving Gandhi"


It's Ireland, so your food free restaurant needs a more appropriate name the locals can appreciate. I suggest The Starving Bobby Sands.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We had one of those in Denver, briefly. Predictably, it didn't make it.

/according to their website, the owners are now pursuing careers in mindfulness and self care, which seems fitting
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Incog_Neeto: That's the dumbest idea I've ever seen, now please come to my food free restaurant "The Starving Gandhi"

It's Ireland, so your food free restaurant needs a more appropriate name the locals can appreciate. I suggest The Starving Bobby Sands.


A bar is kind of a food-free restaurant.  Unless they have to serve food by law.
 
