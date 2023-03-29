 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Challenge: defend Modern Art. Difficulty: This piece   (geartape.com) divider line
Well it is no piss christ.
 
That is a lazy effort by the artist. I could have crapped out something better than that.
 
Fark user image
 
If you don't think the props from the original Ghostbusters are art, I don't know what to say.
 
groppet: Well it is no piss christ.


kdawg7736: That is a lazy effort by the artist. I could have crapped out something better than that.


If you two collaborated, it could end up in MoMA.

/"Piss and Crap", c.2023
 
"The Makita DAB radio was placed in a glass container on a pedestal, right in the center of the Millennium Bridge, and instantly captured the attention of onlookers who stopped to scrutinize it. The object sparked conversation among those who came across it."

Sounds like art.
 
Fark user image
 
"I don't know much about art but i know what I like."
And this ain't it.

geartape.com
 
Didn't Michelangelo say something along the lines of, "The David was always there. I just chiseled away some excess marble."? This isn't very different.
 
It's not entirely fair.  An artist didn't create it. It just happened over years of use, so it's just preservation of a naturally occurring thing.  I'd keep it in my home.  I probably have things I have saved for similar reasons.
 
"Fine art" has been a scam for centuries.
 
kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 850x478]


...all because he didn't what Le Grille was.

Le Grille? What the hell is that?
 
It made people stop and ponder.  Therefore it is art.
 
kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 850x478]


I'll give you 2 bucks for the bird.
 
cdn.shopify.com
 
Fun fact: there is art in everything, the art is not the thing, it's the expression and meaning you get out of it

Protip: not all of it belongs in a case

TotalFark protip: many people are pretty tone deaf to many types of expression, it's just not meaningful to them. Sometimes you can totally get them to overvalue dirty trash, or a digital image...
 
What do you call a guy who is nailed by his face to the wall of an art gallery and there are blood and brains and flies and shiat everywhere?
 
jso2897: What do you call a guy who is nailed by his face to the wall of an art gallery and there are blood and brains and flies and shiat everywhere?


The dude who killed John wicks dog
 
kdawg7736: That is a lazy effort by the artist. I could have crapped out something better than that.


They already said it was modern art.
 
jso2897: What do you call a guy who is nailed by his face to the wall of an art gallery and there are blood and brains and flies and shiat everywhere?


A crime scene
 
bthom37: "The Makita DAB radio was placed in a glass container on a pedestal, right in the center of the Millennium Bridge, and instantly captured the attention of onlookers who stopped to scrutinize it. The object sparked conversation among those who came across it."

Sounds like art.

Sounds like art.


I was just about to post this.
 
Roast that got shoved to the back of the icebox - several months ago.

Fark user image
 
Well, it wasn't made by MidJourney.
 
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
aetre.xepher.net
 
Defend it?  That's pretty easy to do.  FTFA-

"The object sparked conversation among those who came across it."

Ta-dah!  Art!  Good or bad wasn't part of the initial discussion so I'll let someone else deal with that aspect of things, but an object intentionally put on display made people stop, look, and think.  Therefore: art.
 
th.bing.com

If this can be called art, why the hell not.
 
Art is subjective.

Next challenge, please.
 
Modern art doesn't need me to defend it. If you don't like it, hey, that's cool. In some case I'd bet that's even the intention. There are all kinds of art out there, so if one type isn't for you, find another that is.
 
Fark user image
 
Not everything is a comic book or a furry, Farkers.
 
After a quick look at the upper halls, where the formalist paintings are hung, N. S. Khrushchev says: "What is this anyway? You think we old fellows don't understand you. And we think we are just wasting money on you. Are you pederasts or normal people? I'll be perfectly straightforward with you; we won't spend a kopeck on your art. Just give me a list of those of you who want to go abroad, to the so-called 'free world.' We'll give you foreign passports tomorrow, and you can get out. Your prospects here are nil. What is hung here is simply anti-Soviet. It's amoral. Art should ennoble the individual and arouse him to action. And what have you set out here? Who painted this picture? I want to talk to him. What's the good of a picture like this? To cover urinals with?"
The painter, Zheltovskii, comes forward.
N. S. Khrushchev: "You're a nice-looking lad, but how could you paint something like this? We should take down your pants and set you down in a clump of nettles until you understand your mistakes. You should be ashamed. Are you a pederast or a normal man? Do you want to go abroad? Go on, then; we'll take you free as far as the border. Live out there in the 'free world.' Study in the school of capitalism, and then you'll know what's what. But we aren't going to spend a kopeck on this dog shiat. We have the right to send you out to cut trees until you've paid back the money the state has spent on you. The people and government have taken a lot of trouble with you, and you pay them back with this shiat. They say you like to associate with foreigners. A lot of them are our enemies, don't forget.
 
Then, in front of "The Geologists": "He can paint and sell these if he wants, but we don't need them. We are going to take these blotches with us into communism, are we? If government funds have been paid for this picture, the person who authorized it will have the sum deducted from his salary. Write out a certificate that this picture has not been acquired by the government ...
"But who ordered it? And why? This painting shouldn't have been hung in the exhibition. Pictures should arouse us to perform great deeds. They should inspire a person. But what kind of picture is this? One jackass is riding on another ...

The outrageous Geologists:
Fark user image
 
Also, this is only kinda/sorta related. I had always disliked Cubism. In college I took a course on Cubism as an elective. The schedule was perfect and I figured "easy A for me". Learning about how Cubism came about, what it was saying, what it was rebelling against, well, I still don't LOVE Cubism but I have a high respect for it that I didn't have before the course. It's easy to dismiss things that don't fit into the box of whatever we think art is. Sometimes it's worth it to find out more.
 
Fark user image
 
If some rich dumbfark buys it for twelve million moneys, is it art then?

How about if some pock-marked neurotic swindler in a silver wig made 40 silk screens of it?

Or if some big lesbian fella pulls it out of her vaguyna while reciting Tagore?

Art is a mouthsound with no inherent meaning. Like douche and paraprovadawankeri.
 
henryhill: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 299x168]


Came for this, leaving satisfied.

I would like to add
https://youtu.be/XnBbjc5hmho
 
Wabi-Sabi refers to an aesthetic philosophy and vision applied to objects, which alludes to beauty in imperfections and the value of the passage of time, and openly accepts the deterioration and transience of existence, both human and material.
 
SMB2811: kdawg7736: That is a lazy effort by the artist. I could have crapped out something better than that.

They already said it was modern art.

They already said it was modern art.


Fark user image
 
