(Daily Mail)   Hope you weren't planning using your GPS on Friday. Or electricity   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
56
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.solarham.net/reports/mar28_2023.htm

Forecast
Mostly quiet levels are expected on 29 Mar and the first half of 30 Mar. Active conditions are expected starting midday on 30 Mar through 31 Mar with the onset of a negative polarity CH HSS. There is also a chance for G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storms on 30-31 Mar with this activity.

Translated: "meh"
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me see the source...Daily Mail.
Pass.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep hoping for some society collapsing event and nature keeps teasing but never delivering.

I am squarely in team Eeyore's camp on this one...ANGH.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the Daily Fail should stick to mum's boobies.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thompsonius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this is the Daily Mail, I now question whether the following things actually exist: GPS, auroras, and the Sun itself.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This enormous hole is the name of your mom's onlyfans channel.
 
Nine Penny [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The second hole is 20 times larger than the Earth. It is unleashing solar winds at 1.8 million miles per hour, which are set to reasdasdf sd'f  sad' fksad' ksd'f ksad'f kas'dfk 'asdf asdf ach our planet on Friday


Cthulhu?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rig up a solar sail and use the solar wind to get to mars in record time. Scientists, get on that.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good try, Subby! But there's no chance I'm clicking that. Gross.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world may be ending Friday, but the Daily Mail's chum ads and animated pop-ups will be running at top speed straight on through the weekend.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Fail so busy rushing us breathless coverage of the World's demise, they STILL don't have time to cover that story about a major UK newspaper being sued by Prince Harry for phone tapping and and eavesdropping.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem, I'll just dig my old Thomas Guide out of the wheel well if I need to navigate anywhere that day.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No we weren't, but thanks for asking"
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Night time is the right time. Fark the sun." -Abraham Lincoln
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "No we weren't, but thanks for asking"
We'll just hold our Dycks close until the whole thing blows over.

Letterkenny s06e04 - Dyck's Slip Out - Clip only - Not whole episode
Youtube KnKVCcw0SVk
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not worried.  I'm going on a darkness retreat.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FutureMrsEnslaver and I are actually state park bound for some middle-of-nowhere camping specifically to take advantage of the auroras this'll display. Looking forward to it! And if we come back Sunday to find that society has collapsed as a result, well - BONUS!!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Daily Fail so busy rushing us breathless coverage of the World's demise, they STILL don't have time to cover that story about a major UK newspaper being sued by Prince Harry for phone tapping and and eavesdropping.


Yeah, I'm sure not having time is the problem
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try.  Aurora borealis was visible across the northern states last week as well with little interference.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/communities/electric-power-community-dashboard

Uh, no. Classic daily fail.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My inner child laughs like a hyena during all those LK Dycks bits.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Fail.

I now doubt the existence of the sun.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see.

NOAA? No storms. We did just have a X1 class flare that caused an HF radio blackout for a while, like they always do.

Geophysical Institute? At most, active. No storms.

Daily Fail? OMG WE'RE GOING TO DIE

Fail dudes, we would have died last week when we had an actual G4 storm and auroras spotted over Virginia and Nebraska, even a trace over Florida? (In Chicago, we saw...clouds.)
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is amazing about this is nothing much was reported last Thursday and Friday when we experienced a storm that was considerable larger than this is forecast to be.  I guess society collapsed and rebuilt so fast we never noticed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Let's see.


<Waves tiny impudent fist! />
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They will be busy that day avoiding vaccines and abusing kids.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Nice try.  Aurora borealis was visible across the northern states last week as well with little interference.


Just those pesky clouds we get when cool shiat like this happens.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sergeant Angle: Let me see the source...Daily Mail.
Pass.


Now I doubt the existence of space.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One daily fail article and half of fark turns into flat earthers denying the existence of the sun.  Outstanding.  Love it 🤣
 
Myria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can survive a day without electricity, as unlikely as that is to happen...

I might get a bit of Internet withdrawal though.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Hole sun, wont you come, and wash away the rain.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I now doubt the existence of the sun and gps.
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

It's supposed to be (shockingly) clear tonight here ,so I could see something if I drag myself out of bed at midnight and drive a bunch of zig zagging streets (without streetlights) until I get to the beach.   Not exactly thrilled about doing that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Behold! Messier 0, the Great Cloud Nebula!
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Power has been going out weekly where I am at due to all the California storms. May not even know civilization has ended.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Screw you sun.  This Friday, I was planning on drinking alone in the dark anyway.  Just like every other Friday
/neener
//neener
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

They will be busy that day avoiding vaccines and abusing kids.


They're doing it backwards.
 
skyotter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hell yeah.
Fark user imageView Full Size


F*ck.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fst_creeper: What is amazing about this is nothing much was reported last Thursday and Friday when we experienced a storm that was considerable larger than this is forecast to be.  I guess society collapsed and rebuilt so fast we never noticed.[Fark user image 417x627]


Well, society does collapse every night.
 
wage0048
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WTF?  Rain in Alaska but we're looking at 3-7 inches of snow in Minnesota...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thompsonius: Since this is the Daily Mail, I now question whether the following things actually exist: GPS, auroras, and the Sun itself.


The Sun is there.
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Daily Fail so busy rushing us breathless coverage of the World's demise, they STILL don't have time to cover that story about a major UK newspaper being sued by Prince Harry for phone tapping and and eavesdropping.


Eh? They have a big article and photo near the top of their main page right now.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11916173/Judge-Mail-case-warns-Prince-Harry-private-detective.html

They've had multiple articles over the last couple of days.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wage0048: Daily Fail.

I now doubt the existence of the sun.


The Sun is there!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Could Solar Storms Destroy Civilization? Solar Flares & Coronal Mass Ejections
Youtube oHHSSJDJ4oo
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
which released solar winds that triggered stunning auroras as far south as Arizona

Lol what?  If we got hit with a storm strong enough to push the lights that far south it would have melted our power grid and fried our satellites.
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I've been chasing seeing the a good Northern Lights event as sort of a bucket list event for several years.  I've managed to see some minor events over the years but clouds or impossible timing has made seeing major events impossible.  Last week I realized I had a huge opportunity and after fighting work and life for so long I played hooky and got out there.   Turned out to be the largest event in years and it was amazing.  Really glad I got out there. 
/Sadly while I picked a great location to observe it was a crappy location to photograph.
//Still totally worth it.
 
