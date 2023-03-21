 Skip to content
(Special Broadcasting Service) Weeners Man who had penis transplant describes the "ups and down". No word on the ins and outs, the back and forths, or the figure-8s   (sbs.com.au) divider line
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are we talking "transplant" or are we talking "upgrade"?

/ asking for a friend
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media.newyorker.comView Full Size


"For now"
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bet he has a deep, deep fear of rejection.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is there a catalog with the choices?
choosing for a friend
 
carkiller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
GENDER AFFIRMING CARE IS A SIN AGAINST GOD & NATURE THO
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a dick!
 
shiny dagmar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bingo, the load landed right between my legs.

Strong start, but the rest of the article gets rather flaccid.

And he refers to his dates as girls, which, for a 71-year-old man...ew.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What about the helicopter?
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let me guess he requested the melanin upgrade?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I knew someone years ago who was fond of this in reference to an unattractive woman "I wouldn't fark her with your d!ck".
 
IamAwake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That is the most pathetic self-tale of toxic masculinity, for many reasons, I've ever read.
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Is there a catalog with the choices?
choosing for a friend


Of Donors, perhaps:

isteam.wsimg.comView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
was there a knuckle and some kind of counter-clockwise swirl?
 
Mcavity
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
BlakCat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image 640x200]


media1.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They've made some real progress on phalloplasty,

soldiers stepping on land-mines and IED's
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It took four years until there was even a chance of a penis transplant. My doctor called me and I thought at first it was to deliver bad news, but they simply asked if I'm still interested in a transplant. Straight away, I said "yeah sure".


So if penis transplants that simply weren't even considered, as this guy says he was told, was it because they just aren't done or because he was not a good candidate for most (and isn't mentioning that in this article)?  If it's because they aren't really performed much, then I'm guessing that also means that when there is a new organ donor from which they are collecting viable material to distribute in the transplant network, they do not consider the penis among the things they try to save and use (or at least not as a whole item).  In order for this guy to even have the chance to receive one, I'm hearing that not only did he have to pester his doctor(s) about it, but in turn they had to spread the word through their organ donation network enough that there would be places who would attempt to recover potential donor penises.

I would love to know more about how this worked from an advocacy and logistics POV, because I'm picturing this one guy kinda on his own forcing not only his own doctors but also their regional transplant network to go from non-penis people to pro-penis people.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If it's just like a kidney transplant, I'm in.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not his best or most famous book, but still a good read.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: And he refers to his dates as girls, which, for a 71-year-old man...ew.


🙄

Yes because 71 year old women care about banging?

What the fark. Be honest.  shiat.
 
