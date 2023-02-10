 Skip to content
(ABC News) Nashville vs. Uvalde: what competent police look like vs. whatever the fark Texas has
    More: Murica, Texas Department of Public Safety, Law, Law enforcement, School, Student, Public safety organizations, School shooting, Department of Public Safety  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You learn from mistakes. I'm pretty sure Uvalde debacle was foremost in their minds when they decided to roll.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"whatever the fark Texas has"

Texas has stormtroopers trying to disguise themselves as police.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: You learn from mistakes. I'm pretty sure Uvalde debacle was foremost in their minds when they decided to roll.


nbatitlechase.comView Full Size
Learn from these guys? LOL no 😂
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's the point, America.
Whether the cops are brave or not.
When they're brave, only six people die, instead of twenty one.
Isn't that great?
It's almost as great as that time we had a GoFundMe and raised enough money to pay them to turn off the Orphan Crushing Machine for a week.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: mjjt: You learn from mistakes. I'm pretty sure Uvalde debacle was foremost in their minds when they decided to roll.

[nbatitlechase.com image 850x560]Learn from these guys? LOL no 😂


Sometimes your sole purpose in life is to serve as an example to others on what NOT to do.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Low bar is low but the Nashville PD showed how the police SHOULD respond.
 
thisispete
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sometimes you know how to start and end a word, but you get lost somewhere around the middle.
 
Anenu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nashville showed 2 things. First that police can on occasion actually do their job. Second that even when the police do their job people still die.

Police cannot solve this issue, only prevention.
 
houginator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You can point to Uvalde as an example of learning what not to do from past mistakes, but doing what Nashville did has been SOP in any halfway competent organization since Columbine.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Low bar is low but the Nashville PD showed how the police SHOULD respond.


Well, except the whole thing about ignoring the creditable alert before the killing started.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: mjjt: You learn from mistakes. I'm pretty sure Uvalde debacle was foremost in their minds when they decided to roll.

[nbatitlechase.com image 850x560]Learn from these guys? LOL no 😂


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
21 vs 7.

so they were 2/3rds better I guess
 
Wessoman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Low bar is low but the Nashville PD showed how the police SHOULD respond.


And even with the best possible response six people, including three nine year old children, are dead. And this is a well funded police department responding to a christian private school in an affluent white neighborhood.

The best possible police response is nowhere near good enough. It's time for an assault weapons ban.
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Uvalde cops only went in when parents threatened to go in themselves.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mjjt: You learn from mistakes. I'm pretty sure Uvalde debacle was foremost in their minds when they decided to roll.


After Uvalde if the police chief in your city wasn't screaming at their troops that "this better never happen here", get a new chief.

Credit where credit is due, these officers did their job well. Once. That we know of.
 
0xDEC0DE [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The most galling thing about Uvalde is that they have a preposterously large police department, given the population of the town.  And before the shooting, they soaked up at least a third of the town budget annually, claiming among other things to be performing training exercises for - you guessed it - school shooting rapid response.

So then the rubber meets the road, and there's an active shooter at the school - something they claimed to have explicitly, repeatedly trained for - and they stand around with their dicks in their hands while children are literally being murdered.

I don't know what's the worst part: that they effectively defrauded the town for YEARS, promising to do a job that they then, demonstrably, did not do; or that when it came time for the voters to hold them accountable for it, the town came out en masse to say, haha, no, we like it like this.
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Mrtraveler01: Low bar is low but the Nashville PD showed how the police SHOULD respond.

Well, except the whole thing about ignoring the creditable alert before the killing started.


Haven't been following the latest on the news babble. What alert was that?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mjjt: You learn from mistakes. I'm pretty sure Uvalde debacle was foremost in their minds when they decided to roll.


I don't know if choosing to mill around outside because the active shooter is actively shooting can be classified as a "mistake".
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Mrtraveler01: Low bar is low but the Nashville PD showed how the police SHOULD respond.

And even with the best possible response six people, including three nine year old children, are dead. And this is a well funded police department responding to a christian private school in an affluent white neighborhood.

The best possible police response is nowhere near good enough. It's time for an assault weapons ban.


But we can't be free human beings unless a crazy person can walk into a store and buy a machine gun.
That would be tyranny.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An ounce of prevention is worth 3 dead kids.  Dicks.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Low bar is low but the Nashville PD showed how the police SHOULD respond.


ACAB defund.  Fark has spoken.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mjjt: You learn from mistakes. I'm pretty sure Uvalde debacle was foremost in their minds when they decided to roll.


Doubtful. Nashville is, overall, a much larger and more advanced police department with officers who likely experience more critical incidents in a year than an average Uvalde cop would in a career. They deal with violent crime FAR more frequently than cops in Uvalde do. Their initial and ongoing training likely also reflects that as opposed to what Uvalde likely does.

There's little doubt in my mind that the cops in Nashville had all been in situations before where they've had to react to gunfire before or enter a dangerous situation with little regard for their own safety.

Aside from the very public examples of Uvalde and Parkland, rapid confrontation of active shooters is pretty much the norm. We just don't generally have this vivid picture with body camera footage; especially so quickly afterwards.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Mrtraveler01: Low bar is low but the Nashville PD showed how the police SHOULD respond.

ACAB defund.  Fark has spoken.


You're at Fark.  And for 2 days you've been celebrating slaughtered children.  So what are we now?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A blue city and a Trumperville.
Hm.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: An ounce of prevention is worth 3 dead kids.  Dicks.


how do you fix it?  a hammer can break the glass and a machete can be used to kill kids.  what stops someone who wants to kill?
 
squidloe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mjjt: You learn from mistakes. I'm pretty sure Uvalde debacle was foremost in their minds when they decided to roll.


Calling what happened in Uvalde a mistake is being generous. It was a complete dereliction of duty.
 
squidloe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Nana's Vibrator: An ounce of prevention is worth 3 dead kids.  Dicks.

how do you fix it?  a hammer can break the glass and a machete can be used to kill kids.  what stops someone who wants to kill?


So do nothing. fark off with your disingenuous bullshiat.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: asciibaron: Mrtraveler01: Low bar is low but the Nashville PD showed how the police SHOULD respond.

ACAB defund.  Fark has spoken.

You're at Fark.  And for 2 days you've been celebrating slaughtered children.  So what are we now?


i've celebrated?  you are an ass.  i've pointed out the problem is not guns or access to guns given there are more guns than people.  the problem is people.  you can set up any roadblock you want, but if someone wants to kill, they will figure out a way to make it happen.

school bombings is nothing new.

how much freedom to you want to trade for the illusion of security?  how many attacks have airport security prevented?  there is a reason we have to take our shoes off.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What they learned from Uvalade is that there is a limit to the lazy, criminal corruption that even Americans will tolerate from cops.   Every cop in the country is looking for burning buildings to run into as a result.

What we already learned is that cops are usually just minutes away when seconds matter.
 
dkimball
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Anenu: Nashville showed 2 things. First that police can on occasion actually do their job. Second that even when the police do their job people still die.

Police cannot solve this issue, only prevention.


Hence, why I said in a previous post...to post cops at schools .. what else do they have to do?  Where does it matter where they park their butt all day?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Mrtraveler01: Low bar is low but the Nashville PD showed how the police SHOULD respond.

And even with the best possible response six people, including three nine year old children, are dead. And this is a well funded police department responding to a christian private school in an affluent white neighborhood.

The best possible police response is nowhere near good enough. It's time for an assault weapons ban.


Would it surprise you to learn it appears that the killing was done with a handgun modified to look like a scary black rifle, not rifle she was carrying. Does that make a difference in what you want to ban or is it solely about not having people killed by a scary looking weapon that you thought was a "assault weapon" whatever that nebulous term means.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wessoman: The best possible police response is nowhere near good enough.

This bears repeating, over and over again.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's time for an assault weapons ban.

Come on you socialistic commie, it's drag queens that are the real problem facing this great nation of ours,
USA  USA  USA
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Izo: Tom-Servo: Mrtraveler01: Low bar is low but the Nashville PD showed how the police SHOULD respond.

Well, except the whole thing about ignoring the creditable alert before the killing started.

Haven't been following the latest on the news babble. What alert was that?


Not sure about a specific alert, but the parents of the shooter specifically tried to keep the shooter from owning guns over the past few years, and convinced the shooter to sell one.  And didn't know the shooter had a half dozen more.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Would it surprise you to learn it appears that the killing was done with a handgun modified to look like a scary black rifle, not rifle she was carrying. Does that make a difference in what you want to ban or is it solely about not having people killed by a scary looking weapon that you thought was a "assault weapon" whatever that nebulous term means.


Ok, ban guns.

There, problem solved.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Nana's Vibrator: asciibaron: Mrtraveler01: Low bar is low but the Nashville PD showed how the police SHOULD respond.

ACAB defund.  Fark has spoken.

You're at Fark.  And for 2 days you've been celebrating slaughtered children.  So what are we now?

i've celebrated?  you are an ass.  i've pointed out the problem is not guns or access to guns given there are more guns than people.  the problem is people.  you can set up any roadblock you want, but if someone wants to kill, they will figure out a way to make it happen.

school bombings is nothing new.

how much freedom to you want to trade for the illusion of security?  how many attacks have airport security prevented?  there is a reason we have to take our shoes off.


You know it's the guns and you absolutely have been celebrating dead kids for 2 days now.  I don't know what works elsewhere but your lying bullsh*t doesn't work here.

Congratulations, gun lover.  You won again.  If I get the photos I'll email them to you.  We can head over to Party City and throw a celebration with giant posters of children bleeding out.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Wessoman: Mrtraveler01: Low bar is low but the Nashville PD showed how the police SHOULD respond.

And even with the best possible response six people, including three nine year old children, are dead. And this is a well funded police department responding to a christian private school in an affluent white neighborhood.

The best possible police response is nowhere near good enough. It's time for an assault weapons ban.

Would it surprise you to learn it appears that the killing was done with a handgun modified to look like a scary black rifle, not rifle she was carrying. Does that make a difference in what you want to ban or is it solely about not having people killed by a scary looking weapon that you thought was a "assault weapon" whatever that nebulous term means.


This is a good point, we should ban all guns. Takes care of all loopholes.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

squidloe: asciibaron: Nana's Vibrator: An ounce of prevention is worth 3 dead kids.  Dicks.

how do you fix it?  a hammer can break the glass and a machete can be used to kill kids.  what stops someone who wants to kill?

So do nothing. fark off with your disingenuous bullshiat.


i can make a gun in my basement, with no specialized tools.  banning guns will never work without real enforcement and dranonian laws - stop and frisk will be needed.  human rights will be trampled.  are you ready for that?

oh and knives exist.  as the UK, oh wait, the US knows all about this.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/10/us/stabbing-st-paul-harding-high-school.html
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

houginator: You can point to Uvalde as an example of learning what not to do from past mistakes, but doing what Nashville did has been SOP in any halfway competent organization since Columbine.


We should probably rethink it all. Seriously.

1. Columbine is probably a one off. How? Nothing else has been like that.  Only real exception is Las Vegas concert.
2. I still think everyone leaving the building would save lives. Active shooters make the same mistake as North Hollywood Bank robbers.  In a few different ways. Too much gear.  Stay at location too long. No real plan B.  And other things.  Only Act-Srt to learn from North Hollywood was Aurora theater shooter.

The number one thing is police quickly arriving and quickly engaging the suspect.
But we need to balance that with this stupid notion of OMG the shooter escaped by blending in. Sure. That is a risk.  But. It stops the shooting momentarily and suspect momentum.  Why law enforcement or anyone with doesn't understand that. Is farking stupid.  This crime is about getting a break in the shooting.  Not catching the shooter.
But hay you all didn't lean shiat from Waco 🤷‍♂

Protect the kids. First. Stop the shooting. Stop the shooter.  In that order. Otherwise you didn't actually show up to save. You showed up to document the aftermath or to add to it. See Waco.
 
The Captain's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: mjjt: You learn from mistakes. I'm pretty sure Uvalde debacle was foremost in their minds when they decided to roll.

Doubtful. Nashville is, overall, a much larger and more advanced police department with officers who likely experience more critical incidents in a year than an average Uvalde cop would in a career. They deal with violent crime FAR more frequently than cops in Uvalde do. Their initial and ongoing training likely also reflects that as opposed to what Uvalde likely does.

There's little doubt in my mind that the cops in Nashville had all been in situations before where they've had to react to gunfire before or enter a dangerous situation with little regard for their own safety.

Aside from the very public examples of Uvalde and Parkland, rapid confrontation of active shooters is pretty much the norm. We just don't generally have this vivid picture with body camera footage; especially so quickly afterwards.


I'd agree with you except that I don't think that Uvalde was quite the peaceful small town you portray.  It is too close to the Mexican border and has to have a substantial amount of drug gang activity -- which may be the reason that they had such a disproportionately large number of cops.

I suspect that their horrid handling of the situation was more due to poor leadership and to having fewer good cops because they were likely much more poorly paid than the ones in Nashville or most large cities/wealthy towns.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

0xDEC0DE: The most galling thing about Uvalde is that they have a preposterously large police department, given the population of the town.  And before the shooting, they soaked up at least a third of the town budget annually, claiming among other things to be performing training exercises for - you guessed it - school shooting rapid response.

So then the rubber meets the road, and there's an active shooter at the school - something they claimed to have explicitly, repeatedly trained for - and they stand around with their dicks in their hands while children are literally being murdered.

I don't know what's the worst part: that they effectively defrauded the town for YEARS, promising to do a job that they then, demonstrably, did not do; or that when it came time for the voters to hold them accountable for it, the town came out en masse to say, haha, no, we like it like this.


Dude. Every police dept is robbing its city with crazy bloated budgets with negligible ROI.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah ,a private school for well to do families had police that protected them while a public school with mostly minorities were left to die
I'm not sure the cops learned a lesson, just that they felt these kids were worthy of saving .
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

asciibaron: human rights will be trampled


Yes, especially the rights of all those mass shooting victims over the years.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was pretty impressed at the response this time, By all accounts they arrived pretty fast and stacked up and went right in. The body cam clip I saw showed correct military stack and clearing tactics for the most part.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They have the best people subby.

/My MS Paint skills, fear them.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

squidloe: asciibaron: Nana's Vibrator: An ounce of prevention is worth 3 dead kids.  Dicks.

how do you fix it?  a hammer can break the glass and a machete can be used to kill kids.  what stops someone who wants to kill?

So do nothing. fark off with your disingenuous bullshiat.


Sometimes bad things happen in life and the options available are limited. The 2nd Amendment means weapons that can carry out horrible crimes will exist for generations even if they were banned tomorrow due to the numbers in circulation. Furthermore recent rulings mean most gun restrictions now on the books are potentially going to be repealed so further gun restrictions are not likely.  Mental Health is an issue, but unless you are willing to lock up a larger percentage of dangerous individuals, which the Supreme Court disfavored with the deinstitutionalization movement in the past half century that isn't feasible.  So tell me, what realistic solution do you have for the given issue, rather than some pie in the sky solution that will be overruled.

Doing something only matters if it affects the situation and there are really no good solutions available given the current state of the law and interpretation of the constitution.  People have a right to weapons and people have a right to be crazy and refuse treatment.  It is already illegal to do many of the things we are complaining about, passing another law to make is super illegal to use a gun illegal is unlikely to change what is occurring.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The shooter in this one had a personal grief with the administration of the school and picked the wrong target. Should have gone to a PTA meeting, left the kids out of their plans.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wessoman: The best possible police response is nowhere near good enough. It's time for an assault weapons ban.


💯
And an end to stock piling of hand guns. And ammo and magazines/clips /reload devices.
And detailed documentation and examination of all weapons purchases.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Colbert said America has had 130-something mass shootings and we are only 86 days into the year. America needs to fix their shiat.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Daedalus27: Would it surprise you to learn it appears that the killing was done with a handgun modified to look like a scary black rifle, not rifle she was carrying. Does that make a difference in what you want to ban or is it solely about not having people killed by a scary looking weapon that you thought was a "assault weapon" whatever that nebulous term means.

Ok, ban guns.

There, problem solved.


HotWingConspiracy: Daedalus27: Wessoman: Mrtraveler01: Low bar is low but the Nashville PD showed how the police SHOULD respond.

And even with the best possible response six people, including three nine year old children, are dead. And this is a well funded police department responding to a christian private school in an affluent white neighborhood.

The best possible police response is nowhere near good enough. It's time for an assault weapons ban.

Would it surprise you to learn it appears that the killing was done with a handgun modified to look like a scary black rifle, not rifle she was carrying. Does that make a difference in what you want to ban or is it solely about not having people killed by a scary looking weapon that you thought was a "assault weapon" whatever that nebulous term means.

This is a good point, we should ban all guns. Takes care of all loopholes.


Ok, you guys can get started on repealing the 2nd Amendment.  I'll wait while you get Congress to agree and you get the 36 state legislatures agree.  Talking about a fantasy in your mind is not productive given the state of the law.  Get to work if you want to ban guns.
 
