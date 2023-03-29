 Skip to content
(WXII Winston-Salem)   Turf meets Surf. Truck Nerfed   (wxii12.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Truck, Highway patrol, Garbage truck, United States, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, food truck driver, Truck driver, Turkey  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that it's unusual for a turkey to fly into a vehicle.

I would hope so.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Turkey in the lobster is name of my "freaking out at the sight of seafood" cover band...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As God is my witness......
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He thought it was a buffet
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Add in some roadkill venison and you have a Maine Turducken
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
4 to 5 thousand dollars for a broken windshield? Hmmmmm.
 
