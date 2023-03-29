 Skip to content
(CNN)   Pink diamond expected to set record for auction price, poor decision making   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    Interesting, Diamond, Gemstone, Gemology, Australia, Auction, Gemological Institute of America, pink diamond, unparalleled color  
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pink Diamond and bad decisions? I hardly believe it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That diamond ate a lot of shrimp!
Kero Kero Bonito - Flamingo
Youtube rY-FJvRqK0E
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a shame that the Pink Panther is deceased...

prod-images.tcm.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THINK PINK THINK PINK THINK PINK PANTHER
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you look closely, you can see a slight flaw.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, like lying to Spinel.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...found by theDeBeers company..."
You mean found by some poor overworked guy who'll probably get a $10 bonus and some extra crickets in his dinner.
Don't buy diamonds.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: "...found by theDeBeers company..."
You mean found by some poor overworked guy who'll probably get a $10 bonus and some extra crickets in his dinner.
Don't buy diamonds.


Child. It was probably a child.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Evans - "Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes" Live Loop (Paul Simon Cover)
Youtube OLcbqr-WhYs


I like "looper" covers.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: It is a shame that the Pink Panther is deceased...

[prod-images.tcm.com image 400x225]


It seems like the reboot should have worked. Oh well.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think the first bad decision this diamond has caused is the article headline font.

/pretty rock
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the case to guard it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: probably get a $10 bonus


You mean $5, in company scrip.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The seller acquired it after the passing of his mother's sister.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [YouTube video: Will Evans - "Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes" Live Loop (Paul Simon Cover)]

I like "looper" covers.


Working a looper is a separate talent in its own
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh-dum. Duh-dum. Dah-dum-dah-dum-dah-dum-dah-dum-da-daaaaaaaah-duh-duh-duh-duh-duh...
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Mock26: It is a shame that the Pink Panther is deceased...

[prod-images.tcm.com image 400x225]

It seems like the reboot should have worked. Oh well.


Based on the cast (except Beyonce, who is a horrible actress) it should have worked, but it did not. My take on it is that they treated it like a comedy. The best of the Peter Sellers Pink Panther movies are filmed as a serious film with Clouseau providing a healthy dose of comedy that meshes perfectly with the drama/suspense of the rest of the film. And, in my opinion, when the franchise went for pure comedy the quality of the movies greatly diminished. The 2016 movie seems to have gone or the pure comedy route and came up way short. I think that if they had followed the formula/style of the very first Pink Panther movie it would have been a huge success. Plus, and no offense to Steve Martin, Peter Sellers is a very, very tough act to follow. His ability to come across as a complete imbecile while playing a completely serious character has never been matched.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Working a looper is a separate talent in its own


I have the Boss looper. Got it over 5 years ago now? I used it once.

Can't manage to hit the damn stop button at the exact moment I need it to.

It does take practice.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mock26: except Beyonce, who is a horrible actress


I give her credit for Austin Powers III. She could've been worse in it I guess...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mock26: His ability to come across as a complete imbecile while playing a completely serious character has never been matched.


Mr Bean (Rowan Atkinson) comes close..no?
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tiny version:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
neofonz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All the sugar daddies, all the sugar daddies... if you like it you better put it on a ring.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's all part of life's rich pageant, you know.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mock26: ArkPanda: Mock26: It is a shame that the Pink Panther is deceased...

[prod-images.tcm.com image 400x225]

It seems like the reboot should have worked. Oh well.

Based on the cast (except Beyonce, who is a horrible actress) it should have worked, but it did not. My take on it is that they treated it like a comedy. The best of the Peter Sellers Pink Panther movies are filmed as a serious film with Clouseau providing a healthy dose of comedy that meshes perfectly with the drama/suspense of the rest of the film. And, in my opinion, when the franchise went for pure comedy the quality of the movies greatly diminished. The 2016 movie seems to have gone or the pure comedy route and came up way short. I think that if they had followed the formula/style of the very first Pink Panther movie it would have been a huge success. Plus, and no offense to Steve Martin, Peter Sellers is a very, very tough act to follow. His ability to come across as a complete imbecile while playing a completely serious character has never been matched.


Never been matched?  You've clearly never seen me in my day to day activities.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


1/3 the size.

What a farking racket.
 
HKWolf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some billionaire will buy it and put it in a vault, never to be seen again.

"IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM!"
 
whidbey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HKWolf: Some billionaire will buy it and put it in a vault, never to be seen again.

"IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM!"


Well it does.  It's kind of awesome.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirMadness: [Fark user image image 216x332]

1/3 the size.

What a farking racket.


If you INSIST that it has to be a DIAMOND!!111eleven, then this is STILL a bargain at ten times the price:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sl4psh0t [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirMadness: [Fark user image 216x332]

1/3 the size.

What a farking racket.


Fark user imageView Full Size

It's a Cubic Zarcarbian
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's interesting to see how the article hypes up the value, right before an auction.

/If you are dumb enough to buy, it you deserve what you get.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A piece of me would love to have too much money for shiat like this, but if I had a lot of money I would probably just spend it on building housing for the homeless or something.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Schmerd1948: probably get a $10 bonus

You mean $5, in company scrip.


He already owes his soul to the company store
 
