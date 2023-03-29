 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Mass SWATTING going on in PA - several schools on lockdown with active shooter hoaxes   (wtae.com) divider line
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaand there's probably one that's real. I think someone just found a systemic exploit.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to roll my eyes and say "This is bullsh*t, stop giving in to these morons making jokes..."

Now i want the National Guard to deploy...

This is just insane.

I can't take it anymore.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, just got the alert from my daughter's school.

This is fucking infuriating.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Yeah, just got the alert from my daughter's school.

This is farking infuriating.


That has to be a god damn terrifying alert to get.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet some twitch streamer is making bank off this right now, with his chat directing who gets swatted next.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Aaaand there's probably one that's real. I think someone just found a systemic exploit.


shiat has happened in Ohio too.

Multiple districts in one day.

Rampant speculation if it's terrorists testing us, some 4chan type getting their jollies off, someone with an agenda to destabilize the USA, or what.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lotsa sick fu*cks out there.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: shiat has happened in Ohio too


Today, or the one that happened back in August?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in 2012, the University of Pittsburgh received a series of bomb threats.  Turns out the guy who was responsible was in Ireland.

So this could be anyone, anywhere.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened in MA yesterday.  Multiple districts, including my local one, were targeted.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Lotsa sick fu*cks out there.


But enough about the House Republicans.
 
PGHGUY
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby here - they are saying it's all computer generated, all the calls went out around the same time. F'n crazy
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heard there were a few in Mass as well.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The videos of crying 12 year old boys getting hauled off for what they thought was a hilarious prank should be arriving by Friday.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There needs to be a heck of lot more active 'tracing' on this.....

Sure little boy 'internet behind six proxies' might work for your warcraft game IP ban.
But let the FBI get involved and your playing well above your grade level.

Need a few dock knocks for chuckle farks and greybar hotels for them. HA HA HA

"WUT WAS THAT WRONG...IT WAS A JOKE"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I used to roll my eyes and say "This is bullsh*t, stop giving in to these morons making jokes..."

Now i want the National Guard to deploy...

This is just insane.

I can't take it anymore.



Right!?!?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate people.
I'm fine with all of us being wiped out and giving the planet back to the plants and animals.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: I bet some twitch streamer is making bank off this right now, with his chat directing who gets swatted next.


Not to be all Russia Russia Russia, but I wouldn't be surprised if it is coming from overseas... from somewhere that likes to cause a lot of chaos when their assets are in trouble.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this time, state police say the threats appear to be computer-generated "swatting calls," but they are all being taken seriously

Russians.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA "Additionally, the University of Pittsburgh"

The University of Pittsburgh....? Does something?  Hello Bueller?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Lotsa sick fu*cks out there.


The calls are coming from inside the collective national consciousness!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this time, state police say the threats appear to be computer-generated "swatting calls,"

Ohhhhhh... that makes sense.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close2TheEdge: This happened in MA yesterday.  Multiple districts, including my local one, were targeted.


Which serves to remind me how happy I am that my wife retired from the school system.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scary part is that any fool with some basic programming can do this, apparently.

Thanks, internet.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: There needs to be a heck of lot more active 'tracing' on this.....

Sure little boy 'internet behind six proxies' might work for your warcraft game IP ban.
But let the FBI get involved and your playing well above your grade level.

Need a few dock knocks for chuckle farks and greybar hotels for them. HA HA HA

"WUT WAS THAT WRONG...IT WAS A JOKE"


It blow my mind that it's possible to commit crimes with impunity over a centralized computer controlled system (phones)
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I used to roll my eyes and say "This is bullsh*t, stop giving in to these morons making jokes..."

Now i want the National Guard to deploy...

This is just insane.

I can't take it anymore.


Maybe the problem is how police such as SWAT units operate.
Maybe don't bust somebody's door down and stick guns in their faces just because you got a phone call.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sick farks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Lotsa sick fu*cks out there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: At this time, state police say the threats appear to be computer-generated "swatting calls,"

Ohhhhhh... that makes sense.


Yeah... So? There was a COMPUTER INVOLVED. OMG...IT GENERATED IT ALL BY IT SELF.
WELL, CASE SOLVED...PACK IT UP BOYS AND GO HOME and CUFF THAT APPLE II and WAR DIALER HAYES MODEM.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Maybe don't bust somebody's door down and stick guns in their faces just because you got a phone call.


You don't know what freedom feels like until you've had someone stick a gun in your face and scream orders at you.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: jars.traptone: Aaaand there's probably one that's real. I think someone just found a systemic exploit.

shiat has happened in Ohio too.

Multiple districts in one day.

Rampant speculation if it's terrorists testing us, some 4chan type getting their jollies off, someone with an agenda to destabilize the USA, or what.


Rhode Island, too, a couple of days ago.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Aaaand there's probably one that's real. I think someone just found a systemic exploit.


Yeah, I was just going to say that somebody might one day call in a dozen fake active shooter reports right before they actually shoot up a different school.  Keeps the cops busy and disinterested (thinking even a real call is fake).

Reminds me of the story (possibly apocryphal) I heard during the 2004 Presidential election.  At one point, both Bush and Kerry were campaigning at the same time, in different parts of the same small Iowa town.  Needless to say, every law enforcement member within 100 miles was covering one of the rallies.  Somebody decided this was the perfect time to rob every bank in town, since the cops were all busy at the time.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rachel from credit card services got a new job.
 
DocBubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they find those responsible, just publish their addresses. Let the parents of the children take care of the situation.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: jars.traptone: Aaaand there's probably one that's real. I think someone just found a systemic exploit.

shiat has happened in Ohio too.

Multiple districts in one day.

Rampant speculation if it's terrorists testing us, some 4chan type getting their jollies off, someone with an agenda to destabilize the USA, or what.


Some years ago, there was an arsonist active in UT when I lived there. 

They ran this same bullshiat, scaled down. They'd light one thing up, wait for responders, then go light up something bigger. Usually a construction site. 

I'm 90% sure they caught the person eventually, but the cops were desperate as fark for a while. Here's hoping this is easier to chase down than that was.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the legacy of 4chan.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: NewportBarGuy: I used to roll my eyes and say "This is bullsh*t, stop giving in to these morons making jokes..."

Now i want the National Guard to deploy...

This is just insane.

I can't take it anymore.

Maybe the problem is how police such as SWAT units operate.
Maybe don't bust somebody's door down and stick guns in their faces just because you got a phone call.


If you saw how they responded to the Nashville shooter, that is exactly how they are supposed to do it. But not every team/group/force/etc have that kind of training or the right kind of people to actually do it.

We should not even have to f*cking worry about having this kind of response for every school in every city in America.

Special Forces makes up like less than 1/10 of 1% of the Armed Forces. The actual trigger pullers.  So expecting every police force in America to have these kinds of highly trained people making the RIGHT decisions is just insane. It's not possible. It's not an excuse, it's just reality.

Our only real hope is to reduce the number and frequency of these events and the only way to do that is to really have a long dicussion about guns and f*cking do something about them.

Because this sh*t is so far beyond insane I can't even anymore.

I just want something done right now and I know. I KNOW that nothing will happen. And it makes me sad and violently disgusted.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: There needs to be a heck of lot more active 'tracing' on this.....

Sure little boy 'internet behind six proxies' might work for your warcraft game IP ban.
But let the FBI get involved and your playing well above your grade level.

Need a few dock knocks for chuckle farks and greybar hotels for them. HA HA HA

"WUT WAS THAT WRONG...IT WAS A JOKE"


It is very easy to spoof a caller ID using a voice over IP system, and have the actual call itself be untraceable.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: NewportBarGuy: I used to roll my eyes and say "This is bullsh*t, stop giving in to these morons making jokes..."

Now i want the National Guard to deploy...

This is just insane.

I can't take it anymore.

Maybe the problem is how police such as SWAT units operate.
Maybe don't bust somebody's door down and stick guns in their faces just because you got a phone call.


Give an example of when that's happened just because of a phone call.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChimpMitten: Noctusxx: I bet some twitch streamer is making bank off this right now, with his chat directing who gets swatted next.

Not to be all Russia Russia Russia, but I wouldn't be surprised if it is coming from overseas... from somewhere that likes to cause a lot of chaos when their assets are in trouble.


Or it could be some bored Canadian teenager.
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: NewportBarGuy: I used to roll my eyes and say "This is bullsh*t, stop giving in to these morons making jokes..."

Now i want the National Guard to deploy...

This is just insane.

I can't take it anymore.

Maybe the problem is how police such as SWAT units operate.
Maybe don't bust somebody's door down and stick guns in their faces just because you got a phone call.


You really want the police to not take that kind of shiat seriously when it's concerning a school?

That's pretty brave.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Yeah, just got the alert from my daughter's school.

This is farking infuriating.


I dont even have kids and I'm pissed off
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being the depraved little shiat-stain who's making all these hoax calls and thinking they they're the King of Lulz.

Who wants to bet that these calls just so happen to be originating from Russia.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I hate people.
I'm fine with all of us being wiped out and giving the planet back to the plants and animals.


Give it time. Global warming will take care of that sooner than later.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All Religious schools? Is it a conspiracy   theory to think republicans are going to start false flagging transgender people shooting up religious groups or at this point is it plausible to think?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: At this time, state police say the threats appear to be computer-generated "swatting calls,"

Ohhhhhh... that makes sense.


A police dispatcher accepts swatting reports from a robocaller?!?!?
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look I'm sure all these kids either being shot at or living in constant fear of being shot while at their desk isn't the best. But we did make sure they haven't seen a man in a dress or read a book about a lesbian so I think they should be ok in the end.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was one today at a local school district (Victor, NY) second one this week.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pestifer: null: jars.traptone: Aaaand there's probably one that's real. I think someone just found a systemic exploit.

shiat has happened in Ohio too.

Multiple districts in one day.

Rampant speculation if it's terrorists testing us, some 4chan type getting their jollies off, someone with an agenda to destabilize the USA, or what.

Rhode Island, too, a couple of days ago.


And across Iowa a week or two ago
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: All Religious schools?


I thought so too but the ones around Allentown were public schools.

https://www.wfmz.com/news/area/lehighvalley/hoax-calls-prompt-large-police-responses-at-schools-in-lehigh-valley-nj/article_f16b7a4e-ce2b-11ed-9a18-e7d6806a64f8.html#tncms-source=Homepage-Top-Stories

And apparently this BS spread into NJ as well.
 
