(Above the Law) Weeners You shouldn't tell critics of drag queen story reading to choke on a dick if you don't want them to discover your Onlyfans performances, Your Honor   (abovethelaw.com) divider line
63
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You mean Julia Ann?

*clicks link*

Nevermind
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess now he's left with no choice but to go full-time sentencing his jury to ... *glasses* hard time.

*YEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA*
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
After the AI revolution cam model will be the only viable occupation.
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I was never going to focus on work if I didn't let this out," he wrote on OnlyFans in November 2022 before masturbating in front of a camera.

This = cum?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As long as it's legal, and has no influence on their main job, what someone does in their spare time should be their own business.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The timeline from the "choke on a dick" tweet to finding his onlyfans page need to be expounded upon.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"My private life, which I live stream daily for a subscription fee, should have no bearing on my public responsibilities."
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd also like to know how anyone becomes a judge by the age of 33.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: As long as it's legal, and has no influence on their main job, what someone does in their spare time should be their own business.


This. Who the fark cares? Only busybody prudes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Honestly, until we address the income inequality and health "insurance" scam that is American healthcare, we shouldn't fire people if their evening jobs or gig jobs don't interfere with their day jobs.  There is no conflict of interest between being a judge and being a sex worker.  Maybe he could recuse himself for any cases revolving around Only Fans, but anything beyond that is just punishing people for trying to survive in this capitalist hellhole.
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I'd also like to know how anyone becomes a judge by the age of 33.


You should consult his "memoirs" to find out...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: After the AI revolution cam model will be the only viable occupation.


Sure, Neil Breen.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How is the guy on the right the same guy I posted above? Did he take the Captain America super soldier serum?
staticc.sportskeeda.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I'd also like to know how anyone becomes a judge by the age of 33.


If it's an elected position, maybe the incumbent was a jerk (or he was the best looking of all candidates that year)?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, if he has the bailiff hold a woman down while he slowly and methodically beats her to death for the immodesty of toe-toed sandals, that's judicial discretion and a citation for proper conduct on his application to SCOTUS.  But showing his gavel to consenting adults off the clock is unacceptable?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: MillionDollarMo: After the AI revolution cam model will be the only viable occupation.

Sure, Neil Breen.


You have an impressive knowledge of god awful filmmakers.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: How is the guy on the right the same guy I posted above? Did he take the Captain America super soldier serum?
[staticc.sportskeeda.com image 840x472]


Camera angles.  Myspace camera angles.  Same chin, same eyes, same hair, just one is straight-on and the other is looking up.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: As long as it's legal, and has no influence on their main job, what someone does in their spare time should be their own business.


On his OF page, he brags about watching porn and masturbating during his day job.  Do you want to keep that guy on your payroll?  A braggart?
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why the hell couldn't my jury duty be to *this* trial?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: MillionDollarMo: I'd also like to know how anyone becomes a judge by the age of 33.

If it's an elected position, maybe the incumbent was a jerk (or he was the best looking of all candidates that year)?


Ah, right. I forgot judges can be elected in the land of barbarism.
 
buntz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I'd also like to know how anyone becomes a judge by the age of 33.


It helps if this is your mentor:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this real?  Did a ten year old right the article?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: As long as it's legal, and has no influence on their main job, what someone does in their spare time should be their own business.


But enough about drag shows.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: The timeline from the "choke on a dick" tweet to finding his onlyfans page need to be expounded upon.


What started it:

https://nypost.com/2023/03/11/vickie-paladino-booted-from-council-committee-after-criticism-of-drag-queens/
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: How is the guy on the right the same guy I posted above? Did he take the Captain America super soldier serum?
[staticc.sportskeeda.com image 840x472]


Duh.  He took off his glasses and changed his hair.  He's not Captain America.  He's Superman.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Locke's account contained dozens of images and videos featuring hardcore pornography, orgies, and instances of him drinking the contents of what appear to be used condoms. ...

Gross
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
farked around. Found out.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nothing like being repaid for your free speech with a public official stalking you and ruining your life.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: After the AI revolution cam model will be the only viable occupation.


Welp, I'm farked
 
TomDooley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Tyrone Slothrop: As long as it's legal, and has no influence on their main job, what someone does in their spare time should be their own business.

This. Who the fark cares? Only busybody prudes.


For sure.  Article is from the post so they had to make it prudish.  ia think the details were more that he wasn't keeping it separate from his job, but I can only base that off this: ""Guess what kind of porn I was watching in the middle of my work day during this quick orgasm break," he said in another. "
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: Is this real?  Did a ten year old right the article?


Did a 10 year old right this post?
/wright
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hate every part of this story. From the judge being dumb enough to show his entire face on OnlyFans, the Councilwoman who called Drag Queens groomers, and the self-hating gay guy (Jon Levine) who wrote this article for The goddamn New York Post. Everybody in this story sucks.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There goes his chance to star in "The Talented Mr. Ripley.....part II"

Leave the Drag Queens alone!!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I'd also like to know how anyone becomes a judge by the age of 33.


(1) Often the minimum age across the US is 25, so he's not too young.

(2) This is an administrative judge.  It would mostly be for hearing extremely minor disputes over regulatory rules.  Think stuff that would be too minor for even Harry Stone to hear.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

indylaw: Nothing like being repaid for your free speech with a public official stalking you and ruining your life.


Free speech is only for fascists. Greenwald outside should have told you...
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Tyrone Slothrop: As long as it's legal, and has no influence on their main job, what someone does in their spare time should be their own business.

On his OF page, he brags about watching porn and masturbating during his day job.  Do you want to keep that guy on your payroll?  A braggart?


If that's our standard, ain't a judge living who would still have a job.  The least among them consider Yahweh to be their personal biatch.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Tyrone Slothrop: As long as it's legal, and has no influence on their main job, what someone does in their spare time should be their own business.

On his OF page, he brags about watching porn and masturbating during his day job.  Do you want to keep that guy on your payroll?  A braggart?


CSB:  I was in a two week training class for HP, and there was one guy who sat in the back and would occassionally put headphones on - his excuse was he was listening in on concalls.

He didn't get his earphones plugged in all the way after a break once and the whole class heard what he was listening to - and it wasn't concalls.

He wasn't surfing porn.....but was watching DVD's of an adult nature.

Yeah - he was fired immediately.

/Srsly....hold off until you aren't in the office at the very least.
//Seems like Porn Enjoyment 101.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cancel culture is ok sometimes?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: MillionDollarMo: After the AI revolution cam model will be the only viable occupation.

Sure, Neil Breen.


IsN't ThAT cOrRuPt?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: MillionDollarMo: After the AI revolution cam model will be the only viable occupation.

Sure, Neil Breen.


A.I.

Artificial intelligence.

Computer learning.

thespool.netView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: There goes his chance to star in "The Talented Mr. Ripley.....part II"

Leave the Drag Queens alone!!


The Talented Mr. Gripley

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Politicians seem to know their way around sex sites even better than your average Farker.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kind of defeating the purpose of condoms there, honcho
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: [nypost.com image 850x566]


All rise.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably worth pointing out that telling critics of drag queen story reading to choke on a dick is the *right* thing to do..
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: CSB:  I was in a two week training class for HP, and there was one guy who sat in the back and would occassionally put headphones on - his excuse was he was listening in on concalls.

He didn't get his earphones plugged in all the way after a break once and the whole class heard what he was listening to - and it wasn't concalls.

He wasn't surfing porn.....but was watching DVD's of an adult nature


CSB CSB:
I worked at a university library that had combo TV-VHS carrels for students to use (you had to check out the headphones).  Had a homeless guy that came in pretty much every day to use them.  He was a sweet old man who never caused a fuss, so we gave him a special library card to check out the headphones.  He was just a feature of the library, up on the fourth floor sitting there quietly passing the day watching a little 8-inch B&W CRT screen.  We literally never had a problem with him.  Until one day a staff member was retrieving a book from the shelf behind the old guy and glanced over to his wee screen.  Yep - hardcore porn.  He was renting VHS tapes from the porn shop near campus and walking over to watch them at the library.  He got very irate when we told him he had to stop watching porn at the library.  He kept bringing up that he never touched himself, anyone else, or brought any attention to his viewing habits.  We totally agreed with all that, but told him he could watch anything without nudity as much as he wanted.  Never saw him after that day [/CSB]
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where have you been? The whole judiciary is gay

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x241]

Kind of defeating the purpose of condoms there, honcho


Huh. Apparently I've been using them wrong.
 
