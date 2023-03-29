 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Passenger complains airline baggage handlers stole a third of his expensive whisky. However, being United, man was probably punched in face and sent on his way   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is his guitar okay?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

little big man: Is his guitar okay?


thewhiskeywash.comView Full Size
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So they swigged it and put it back. Classy
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If it's expensive, send it by registered mail if it cant go in your carryon. Putting anything through checked baggage always assume someone is going to paw through it.

This was true in the before times, but doubly so with the TSA.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I put my good duty free whiskey in my carry on because there isn't any other choice.  I don't buy bad duty free whiskey, so that's never a problem.

I rarely check a bag, but when I do, I just assume some scumbag handler is going to go rifling through my underpants.

/ Bow Street 18 last time....
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Probably the TSA not United.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would have packed it up and shipped it home rather than take a chance on the airlines handling it properly.  if you can afford expensive whisky you can afford to ship it home.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At this point, whether it's a lost/stolen/broken item, an employment issue, whatever... when someone immediately goes to social media to air their grievances, I assume they're lying or are at least somewhat complicit/responsible.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Doesn't a 3rd always go bye bye? Mine does and I don't fly
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Your baggage handlers are thieves"

sky blue, water wet, pope catholic, etc...
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
<csb>
Was coming back from the USVI with a bottle of 15 year old Pusser's rum. Changed planes in San Juan and *barely* made the flight. Baggage did not. A couple days later bags were delivered to the house and when I opened it up the bubble wrap around the Pusser's was gone and half the bottle was empty.
</csb>
 
