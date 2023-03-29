 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WESH Orlando)   No, principal: "Elon Musk" doesn't require $100,000 up front before he donates millions to your school. I know with all the Twitter chaos it seems more plausible than it might have, but it's a scam. Listen to your staff   (wesh.com) divider line
43
    More: Florida, School voucher, Charter school, longtime principal of a charter school, Resignation, Science, Internet, principal Jan McGee, school's account  
•       •       •

901 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2023 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's amazing!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida?

How close to MAL?

I think I know where your $100k might be.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Volusia County huh?

Sounds about right.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pricipal . Caught payof school that has stoped Twittersing " See, told ya so" Is He fired or not. Musk Says yes. Oak Hill Times Looking for dogecoins -OR- "hello, I am write broke to salute and wait for $100K again"
 
Merltech
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One would think that a check of amount that size would need approval from the school board before being issued.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is why there's no hope to stop ransomware attacks.
All it takes is one idiot at a company/school system/organization/hospital to believe the lie and the entire system is held for ransom.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Merltech: One would think that a check of amount that size would need approval from the school board before being issued.


If she wrote a check without proper authorization, who's scamming who?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Everyone knows Elon prefers to handle large financial transactions with Walmart gift cards. Lots of billionaires are quirky that way.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Burns Science and Technology in Oak Hill

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

northernmanor: Merltech: One would think that a check of amount that size would need approval from the school board before being issued.

If she wrote a check without proper authorization, who's scamming who?


At a Florida charter school?
images.news18.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Pricipal . Caught payof school that has stoped Twittersing " See, told ya so" Is He fired or not. Musk Says yes. Oak Hill Times Looking for dogecoins -OR- "hello, I am write broke to salute and wait for $100K again"


Indeed
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: This is why there's no hope to stop ransomware attacks.
All it takes is one idiot at a company/school system/organization/hospital to believe the lie and the entire system is held for ransom.


I'm going to be rich! And famous!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A physical check? That would mean it had to be sent somewhere and somebody would have to present it for payment. It was stopped, but I hope the cops are still going to try to find the scammer.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Volusia County huh?

Sounds about right.


Yep.

I know Oak Hill VERY well. I also have no idea how that dinky area has a charter school. Or why.

However, if you're passing through the area, Goodrich Seafood is an excellent place to eat.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Florida is really scraping the bottom of the barrel for administration.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Florida?

How close to MAL?

I think I know where your $100k might be.

.
The school's business manager got wind of what happened and canceled the check before it was cashed...

I think I know where it actually is.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Charter school. Anybody else unsurprised?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: This is why there's no hope to stop ransomware attacks.
All it takes is one idiot at a company/school system/organization/hospital to believe the lie and the entire system is held for ransom.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The news report called her "Dr." I'm betting an EdD in "educational leadership."
 
wingnut396
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Merltech: One would think that a check of amount that size would need approval from the school board before being issued.


Difficulty: Charter School.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Pricipal . Caught payof school that has stoped Twittersing " See, told ya so" Is He fired or not. Musk Says yes. Oak Hill Times Looking for dogecoins -OR- "hello, I am write broke to salute and wait for $100K again"


I'll never get tired of that one, updated as it may be. It was one of the first headlines I saw when I discovered Fark.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Everyone knows Elon prefers to handle large financial transactions with Walmart gift cards. Lots of billionaires are quirky that way.


Bitcoin ATM.  It's the future!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jjorsett: A physical check? That would mean it had to be sent somewhere and somebody would have to present it for payment. It was stopped, but I hope the cops are still going to try to find the scammer.


They got people working in shifts!
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like another egotistical dipshiat in leadership. We tend to incentivize those types of people for leadership in America.
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is like the time I won $750,000 in the American State Lottery but had to pay $4300 in taxes first using Outback Steakhouse gift cards to W­eedlordbo­n­e­rhi­tler69­[nospam-﹫-backwards]l­iamg*com. I'm still waiting on my winnings.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jjorsett: A physical check? That would mean it had to be sent somewhere and somebody would have to present it for payment. It was stopped, but I hope the cops are still going to try to find the scammer.


They pull off the Elon Musk mask and reveal the villain to be...ELON MUSK!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Sounds like another egotistical dipshiat in leadership. We tend to incentivize those types of people for leadership in America.


Yep. We're looking at a future candidate for Florida governor, at minimum.
 
JessieL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jjorsett: A physical check? That would mean it had to be sent somewhere and somebody would have to present it for payment. It was stopped, but I hope the cops are still going to try to find the scammer.


It probably went to a mailbox forwarded to Eastern Europe, and even then there are lots of ways to process a paper check electronically without ever needing to step inside a bank.
 
Lonestar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JessieL: jjorsett: A physical check? That would mean it had to be sent somewhere and somebody would have to present it for payment. It was stopped, but I hope the cops are still going to try to find the scammer.

It probably went to a mailbox forwarded to Eastern Europe, and even then there are lots of ways to process a paper check electronically without ever needing to step inside a bank.


Dont worry the check is at MAL.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: This is why there's no hope to stop ransomware attacks.
All it takes is one idiot at a company/school system/organization/hospital to believe the lie and the entire system is held for ransom.


Only if you have really shiatty security controls in place.  Or not in place at all.
 
Bondith
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: This is why there's no hope to stop ransomware attacks.
All it takes is one idiot at a company/school system/organization/hospital to believe the lie and the entire system is held for ransom.


Some douchebag for my employer to send two of my paycheques to him because he emailed an HR drone and asked.  He put absolutely no effort into his impersonation of me, the entire interaction consisted of nothing but red flags, and nobody thought it was weird or bothered to confirm with me personally if it was really me.

The weakest link is the C-student with no critical thinking skills.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll be the clerk at Walgreens gave him a strange look when he bought 1,000 iTunes gift cards.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

northernmanor: Merltech: One would think that a check of amount that size would need approval from the school board before being issued.

If she wrote a check without proper authorization, who's scamming who?


Oh it's better than that.  The discussions over at the other website seem to indicate that she _was_ told it was a scam _repeatedly_.   And put up a fight about it with the charter school "business manager".

There's so much Florida in this srtory that I think I am addicted to gator meth just reading about it.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My online girlfriend, who's a model for Getty Images, warned me to never fall for advance fee scams.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Merltech: One would think that a check of amount that size would need approval from the school board before being issued.


It's a charter school.  The principal probably was the school board.
 
meathome
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This one is brilliant.

People were actually telling this genius that it was a scam and not to continue communicating with the scammer.  She didn't listen, and apparently became quite adversarial about it.

She wrote the check without telling anyone.  The school's business manager caught wind of the whole thing and canceled the check once she was called on the mat (thankfully before it could be cashed).

Based on some of the other complaints that appear to have come out with the principal's resignation, it sounds like she doesn't respond well to the word "no".

/man, the body language in the video attached to TFA... people did NOT want to be next to her while she spoke.  That was interesting.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nytmare: This is like the time I won $750,000 in the American State Lottery but had to pay $4300 in taxes first using Outback Steakhouse gift cards to Weedlordbonerhitler69[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x12]liamg[* image 7x12]com. I'm still waiting on my winnings.


I got mine last month! Just send me amazon gift cards totaling $1100 and I'll get you in contact with Mr. weedlordbonerhitler, he's my cousin. My email is g­a­nja­k­in­gs­tiff­y­st­al­in­[nospam-﹫-backwards]liamg­*com
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It always blows my mind how easily people can be conned by shiat like this...

ProTip: if anyone offering you money asks you for your money first, they're going to steal your money.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Note that Ben Affleck and Mark Hamill are also trying to scam people left and right. Apparently they've fallen on hard times.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: mongbiohazard: Sounds like another egotistical dipshiat in leadership. We tend to incentivize those types of people for leadership in America.

Yep. We're looking at a future candidate for Florida governor, at minimum.


Hello, Governor Desantis! This is Elon Musk. I would love to open an Anti-Woke Free Speech Amusement Park to compete with Disney. If the State of Florida will forward me an initial investment of $30M to demonstrate its commitment to making America great, we can begin construction of my futuristic hyperloop (monorails are for losers) within three months. Please send the check payable to my offshore account manager....
 
buravirgil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: The news report called her "Dr." I'm betting an EdD in "educational leadership."


Educational technology is only slightly better odds.
 
Wobambo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Want to give the benefit of the doubt and say she was likely old and confused, but this is Florida.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Get out of Florida. It's only going to get worse.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.