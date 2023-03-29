 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Blancmange, The Pogues, The Stone Roses, Alphaville, and Kate Bush. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #450. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
    Folk music, Music, Secular Jewish music, Neutral Tones, University of California, Orange County, California, Irvine, California  
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oooh! Kate Bush, and not That one. I'm voting for the child molesting song ("Infant Kiss"), or the Brother- Farking Suicide ("The Kick Inside")

I love her to death, would've eaten her brains like ice cream... but she was one strange lady...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

perigee: Oooh! Kate Bush, and not That one. I'm voting for the child molesting song ("Infant Kiss"), or the Brother- Farking Suicide ("The Kick Inside")

I love her to death, would've eaten her brains like ice cream... but she was one strange lady...


never in my life, not even once, have i looked at a hot chick and thought to myself, "self, i would like to eat her brains like ice cream."

maybe that's why i've never been married 🤷🏼
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: never in my life, not even once, have i looked at a hot chick and thought to myself, "self, i would like to eat her brains like ice cream."

maybe that's why i've never been married 🤷🏼


Ah! But you Have looked at a Hot Chick and thought... About ... Eating.
I'm not a T-Guy or an A-Guy - I'm a Brain Guy.

And a zombie, so...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wotcha everyone
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy all!

Logged onto fark and found a Wes Anderson thread. Throw in some Blancmange and my day will be complete.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So. Any guesses as the the Kate Bush tune?
If it's Breathing I'll melt into a puddle.
Or a sneaky, albeit rather excellent, 70's hall pass with James & The Cold Gun perhaps?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: would've eaten her brains like ice cream...


Ahhhhh is that what it's all about? I always thought they were kissing me because they liked me, not that they were trying to get to my brain to eat it.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: So. Any guesses as the the Kate Bush tune?
If it's Breathing I'll melt into a puddle.
Or a sneaky, albeit rather excellent, 70's hall pass with James & The Cold Gun perhaps?


The Entirety of the second side of "Hounds of Love." SoCal can drop the needle and go for McDonalds.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YO!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: The Entirety of the second side of "Hounds of Love." SoCal can drop the needle and go for McDonalds IKEA meatballs.


Fixed that.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: perigee: would've eaten her brains like ice cream...

Ahhhhh is that what it's all about? I always thought they were kissing me because they liked me, not that they were trying to get to my brain to eat it.


They were trying out the flavoUr. NuMOXIE! Now with more Moxie!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the host is interviewing a moron. Thoroughly riveting this is.

And this isn't a political statement. This is a "what you are saying is verifiably factually inaccurate".

And to be clear, not the host.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pista: So. Any guesses as the the Kate Bush tune?
If it's Breathing I'll melt into a puddle.
Or a sneaky, albeit rather excellent, 70's hall pass with James & The Cold Gun perhaps?


If there was such a thing as a 21st Century Hall Pass, I'd vote for Mrs. Bartolozzi, because I love how she sings "washing machine".
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: And to be clear, not the host.


Where's that Aquaman soundtrack when you Really need it?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: So the host is interviewing a moron. Thoroughly riveting this is.

And this isn't a political statement. This is a "what you are saying is verifiably factually inaccurate".

And to be clear, not the host.


Why oh why do I click on the "listen" link before 10am? I do not know.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: So the host is interviewing a moron. Thoroughly riveting this is.


Oh I have to hear this
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
OH MY GOD IT'S ANOTHER HOST WTF PEOPLE
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: So the host is interviewing a moron. Thoroughly riveting this is.

Oh I have to hear this


No you don't
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: So the host is interviewing a moron. Thoroughly riveting this is.

And this isn't a political statement. This is a "what you are saying is verifiably factually inaccurate".

And to be clear, not the host.

Why oh why do I click on the "listen" link before 10am? I do not know.


It's usually not so bad unless it's that dreadful poetry show.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've caught four or five factually inaccurate statements on the last ten minutes.

I don't care if we're on different sides of an issue, but I do care when you don't know the FACTS, and are arguing demonstrably false things
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: I've caught four or five factually inaccurate statements on the last ten minutes.

I don't care if we're on different sides of an issue, but I do care when you don't know the FACTS, and are arguing demonstrably false things


I just want the facts, ma'am
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes , denizens!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: perigee: The Entirety of the second side of "Hounds of Love." SoCal can drop the needle and go for McDonalds IKEA meatballs.

Fixed that.


newsletter. stat-ish.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: It's usually not so bad unless it's that dreadful poetry show.


Hey.... Careful there. I've been booked on next week's show, to showcase my latest epic, "Larry and his friend, Bob."

An exerpt:

Zeus bows his nimbused head;
In silence he eats breakfast.
Valarian! Valarian Squared, sez I -
I yam. What? I Yam, I cried.
I Yam, said I.
And I am lost, and I
Can't even say why.
While Zeus ate his breakfast.

I thank you.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
awesomesauce

Blancmange - Lose Your Love (Official Music Video)
Youtube GnwyCFQXF50
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: Oooh! Kate Bush, and not That one. I'm voting for the child molesting song ("Infant Kiss"), or the Brother- Farking Suicide ("The Kick Inside")

I love her to death, would've eaten her brains like ice cream... but she was one strange lady...

never in my life, not even once, have i looked at a hot chick and thought to myself, "self, i would like to eat her brains like ice cream."

maybe that's why i've never been married 🤷🏼


At least we know now that you aren't Hanibal Lecter.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

perigee: Pista: It's usually not so bad unless it's that dreadful poetry show.

Hey.... Careful there. I've been booked on next week's show, to showcase my latest epic, "Larry and his friend, Bob."

An exerpt:

Zeus bows his nimbused head;
In silence he eats breakfast.
Valarian! Valarian Squared, sez I -
I yam. What? I Yam, I cried.
I Yam, said I.
And I am lost, and I
Can't even say why.
While Zeus ate his breakfast.

I thank you.


hahahah omg. I would listen.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

perigee: Pista: It's usually not so bad unless it's that dreadful poetry show.

Hey.... Careful there. I've been booked on next week's show, to showcase my latest epic, "Larry and his friend, Bob."

An exerpt:

Zeus bows his nimbused head;
In silence he eats breakfast.
Valarian! Valarian Squared, sez I -
I yam. What? I Yam, I cried.
I Yam, said I.
And I am lost, and I
Can't even say why.
While Zeus ate his breakfast.

I thank you.


boy are you in for a surprise.

/new schedule's out.
//poetry show, you don't has it
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: boy are you in for a surprise.

/new schedule's out.
//poetry show, you don't has it


AND I FELL FOR THE DAMNED CASTING COUCH!!!!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: Pista: It's usually not so bad unless it's that dreadful poetry show.

Hey.... Careful there. I've been booked on next week's show, to showcase my latest epic, "Larry and his friend, Bob."

An exerpt:

Zeus bows his nimbused head;
In silence he eats breakfast.
Valarian! Valarian Squared, sez I -
I yam. What? I Yam, I cried.
I Yam, said I.
And I am lost, and I
Can't even say why.
While Zeus ate his breakfast.

I thank you.

boy are you in for a surprise.

/new schedule's out.
//poetry show, you don't has it


So no sequel to My Boyfriend Apocalypse?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ooh! Stone Roses! Yay!

A certain fruit-themed music streaming service presented me with some alternative playlists the other day, including one called Guitar Throwback. Curious, I took a look at it. I had to scroll almost to the bottom before finally being able to say "okay, I guess that technically qualifies" for an Oasis track. No Stone Roses, no Ash, no Kula Shaker. Apparently the criteria was "the band has a guitar in it".
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You can send the rain here if you like. We could do with some.
Although it did snow a bit yesterday
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Twitter function is pretty crappy"

ftfy
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Election day?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: You can send the rain here if you like. We could do with some.
Although it did snow a bit yesterday


We do have some spare rain here on the west coast.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: You can send the rain here if you like. We could do with some.
Although it did snow a bit yesterday

We do have some spare rain here on the west coast.


says the town that has received half the amount of rain as socal has this winter
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: You can send the rain here if you like. We could do with some.
Although it did snow a bit yesterday


We have plenty here in South Florida (every day at 5:00 pm), will send you a few gallons.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver: boy are you in for a surprise.

/new schedule's out.
//poetry show, you don't has it

AND I FELL FOR THE DAMNED CASTING COUCH!!!!!


and pretty easily from what i heard. NTTAWWT.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Haven't heard this in decades
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Pista: You can send the rain here if you like. We could do with some.
Although it did snow a bit yesterday

We do have some spare rain here on the west coast.

says the town that has received half the amount of rain as socal has this winter


Yeah, but you farkers actually NEED it. Drought, drought, drought, drought, drought, ALL THE RAIN.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pista: Haven't heard this in decades


i hadn't heard this one in so long i forgot it actually had an official video.
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: "self, i would like to eat her brains like ice cream."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
David Johansen had an "alter ego," LOL
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Buster Poindexter - "Hot, Hot, Hot"  = "Wet, Wet, Wet"

ftfy socal

/and yes
//BOOM
///phrasing
 
