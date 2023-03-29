 Skip to content
Bad: Having your wages garnished for unpaid debts. Really bad: You're the governor of West Virginia
    West Virginia, Citizens Bank of West Virginia Inc., wages of Gov. Jim Justice  
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was gonna pay until he saw that $27 fee attached.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least they know where to find him to collect
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark: his name is justice?
 
Anenu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The governor should get a real job like a SCOTUS judge. Then they can have some unknown billionaire pay off their debts like a real republican.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
unspeakably bad:  west virginia?
 
maldinero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a Republican now, so he just walked away.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like he even gives a s***. He probably sees that salary as "pocket change" to begin with.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RasIanI: Like he even gives a s***. He probably sees that salary as "pocket change" to begin with.


This his fine money.  Iff'n he wasn't supposed to do illegal shiat, why does the state keep giving him fine money?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 436x422]


I know this thread was about something...but I can't remember what it was anymore.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is obviously a political PR disaster but will also hurt him with the state auditor that actually handles the garnishment. (And probably fielding many media calls about it.)
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: steklo: [Fark user image 436x422]

I know this thread was about something...but I can't remember what it was anymore.


She accidently sat on the dildo.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: She accidently


With her? No such thing as an accident.

She plans everything to work out her way, each and every time...
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: This is obviously a political PR disaster but will also hurt him with the state auditor that actually handles the garnishment. (And probably fielding many media calls about it.)


I don't think the guy cares. He owed money to a lot of places and just doesn't care.

He can probably pull the switcharoo on them by having 100% of his salary withheld as federal taxes and then file to get it refunded from the IRS. That might keep it from being garnished because garnishments are post-tax.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a Republican, you can't be a true fiscal conservative if you pay your bills. Just look at what TFG did to the national debt as a shining example of making America great
 
debug
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's the wealthiest person in the state so I'm not sure why he's having problems paying his debits, unless he thinks the rules just don't apply to him.
 
jimzdat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I live in Ohio, but my workplace is in WV, so I get to see this big dipshiat on the news all the time.

Want to see just what kind of person he is? Just watch any time he does anything on the news - all his aides and staff will all be standing beside/behind his fat ass, while his dog sits on a nice comfy chair beside him....

He's done multiple promotional/public service type things with the "do it for Babydog" tag line - like anyone gives a crap what his dog thinks.

Edit - did a quick search, and they even use the state domain to push it:
https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/
 
heavymetal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It seems as the right-wing propaganda masquerading as "news" has become more powerful and effective of an excuse making spin machine, the less the actual candidates live up to the spin and propaganda spread. What even is fiscal conservatism anymore? Just a political weapon to oppose intelligent Democratic policy in an intellectually lazy manner.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Republicans don't pay their bills, they steal from the poor.
Elephant out front should have told you.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: fark: his name is justice?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jimzdat: I live in Ohio, but my workplace is in WV, so I get to see this big dipshiat on the news all the time.


West Virginia: We make our neighboring states look good
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Forbes estimates Justice's net worth at $513 million, as of October 2021.

JFC.
 
toetag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dustman81: West Virginia: We make our neighboring states look good


He said he lives in Ohio.   Not sure which one is worse actually.

WVA / Ohio, We make our Neighboring states look better.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
West Virginia you say?   He is likely taking in more in kick backs from coal companies than he has to pay out in that fine.
 
