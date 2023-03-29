 Skip to content
(CBS News)   If you spot the former chief of staff for the Governor of Maryland you can pocket $20,000
AirForceVet
2 hours ago  
Is that dead or alive?
 
lindalouwho
1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Is that dead or alive?


Who are you, Steve McQueen?
guestguy
1 hour ago  
I always knew there must be a way to monetize my "Where's Waldo" skills...
 
Petite Mel
1 hour ago  
McGrath was set to go on trial on federal charges stemming from his time running the Maryland Environmental Service, a quasi-governmental state agency that provides services like wastewater management, composting and recycling.

Corruption in the waste management industry?!? No way!
 
Tax Boy
1 hour ago  
pueblonative
1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Is that dead or alive?


Neither. Indian Food
 
Bullitt
1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: AirForceVet: Is that dead or alive?

Who are you, Steve McQueen?
;-)


What's going on here? :)
 
silverblues
1 hour ago  
And we have an early contender for the winner of 2023's Hide and Seek championships.
 
inert
1 hour ago  
A 126-1 chance to win $20,000. I'm gonna say he's in room 84.
 
pueblonative
1 hour ago  

silverblues: And we have an early contender for the winner of 2023's Hide and Seek championships.


The Helen Keller memorial?
 
farkitallletitend
1 hour ago  
"This behavior is so out of the ordinary for him," Murtha told the AP.
Always been so cool under pressure all the other times he was going to be indicted for wire fraud and money laundering.
 
cman
1 hour ago  
Soon as I saw this headline I immediately thought of the missing District Attorney Ray Gricar.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ray_Gricar

Centre County's Missing District Attorney - Ray Gricar
northernmanor
1 hour ago  
Guv is ripe to be bought and paid for. Get in line!
 
hobnail
1 hour ago  
5'5" and 140lbs? Maybe he could pass himself off as a ventriloquist's dummy.
 
starsrift
1 hour ago  
Indicted two years ago, only goes "missing" now? Yeah, I'm thinking he was ready to spill on someone else...
 
Halfabee64
1 hour ago  
When my brother was getting his Ph. D. at Brown, he rented an apartment in a three-family owned by the sister of Joseph Mollicone, Jr., who had embezzled 80% of the funds from a RI bank and fled the state when the shiat hit the fan, setting off a statewide banking crisis in 1990.  He was allegedly mobbed up.  We were visiting one day and my brother pulls back the curtain to show us the 24/7 stakeout vehicle across the street, waiting for a possible appearance at his sister's apartment downstairs.
 
salvador.hardin
1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Is that dead or alive?


Oh... he's almost certainly dead.
 
Moooooo K
56 minutes ago  
I found him!

He's just really tiny now, and has been hiding in the carpet fibers in his house.

My $20 grand, please.
 
Wireless Joe
56 minutes ago  
It's time again to play everyone's favorite game show:  Guess Which Party?
 
mongbiohazard
56 minutes ago  
Wait, are you telling me that a Republican was corrupt and taking kickbacks?

PunGent
54 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: "This behavior is so out of the ordinary for him," Murtha told the AP.
Always been so cool under pressure all the other times he was going to be indicted for wire fraud and money laundering.


I've heard the Feds' conviction rate ~ 95%, except for those two crimes, where it's ~ 99%.

One case, the defendant, knowing those odds, fled the country before trial...and the jury failed to convict him         in absentia :)
 
OldRod
54 minutes ago  
The article says $10,000

Is subby kicking in the extra $10,000?
 
OldRod
53 minutes ago  

OldRod: The article says $10,000

Is subby kicking in the extra $10,000?


Never mind, I see now.... it's early.  Where's my caffeine?!?
 
Nick Nostril
53 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: McGrath was set to go on trial on federal charges stemming from his time running the Maryland Environmental Service, a quasi-governmental state agency that provides services like wastewater management, composting and recycling.

Corruption in the waste management industry?!? No way!

Corruption in the waste management industry?!? No way!


Yeah. I'm wondering if this guy went for a swim.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
53 minutes ago  
Fancy_Bear
52 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Is that dead or alive?


He's a Republican from Maryland the bluest of blue states.
The coroner's jury is still out.
 
Gough
50 minutes ago  
Another crook from the Maryland Governor's office??

I still remember when Spiro Agnew got nominated as Nixon's VP.   My brother walked into the house and asked my dad, "Who is Spiro Agnew?"  My dad didn't even look up, but just replied, "Another crook from Delaware."
 
big pig peaches
50 minutes ago  

hobnail: [Fark user image image 753x865]

5'5" and 140lbs? Maybe he could pass himself off as a ventriloquist's dummy.


He's in Greece. Pay me.
 
Sleeper_agent
49 minutes ago  
He's 53 and facing up to 100 years and possibly has money hidden.

Running is his last vacation.
 
OtherLittleGuy
48 minutes ago  

PunGent: farkitallletitend: "This behavior is so out of the ordinary for him," Murtha told the AP.
Always been so cool under pressure all the other times he was going to be indicted for wire fraud and money laundering.

I've heard the Feds' conviction rate ~ 95%, except for those two crimes, where it's ~ 99%.


Petite Mel: McGrath was set to go on trial on federal charges stemming from his time running the Maryland Environmental Service, a quasi-governmental state agency that provides services like wastewater management, composting and recycling.

Corruption in the waste management industry?!? No way!

Corruption in the waste management industry?!? No way!


salvador.hardin: AirForceVet: Is that dead or alive?

Oh... he's almost certainly dead.


There's the TL:DR summary.
 
HotWingConspiracy
47 minutes ago  
He dead.
 
Trocadero
45 minutes ago  
If you do try to bring him in, strip him down and check his belt.

hugram
43 minutes ago  
I think he is still passed out after getting punched.
Solty Dog
42 minutes ago  
He's grown a beard and shaved his head by now.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
42 minutes ago  
Some shiatty aliases that anyone would see through in 30 seconds then?  OH!  Roy MAKgrath - we were looking for Roy MacGrath.  Off you go!

/but then there's Baisliadou
//da fuq?
///like he suddenly noticed they were all too easy
////and just went plaid on different
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
41 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: He's 53 and facing up to 100 years and possibly has money hidden.

Running is his last vacation.

Running is his last vacation.


On the contrary - he could have just pled guilty (because he is), and spent 10 years in club fed, and been out in time to have a reasonable retirement.

But nope, he decided to FAFO, and now he is either dead, or living a really shiatty life before they ultimately catch him... And lock him up for 100 years.

Trump made the stupids in his party way too comfortable with being stupid.    fark 'em
 
Trocadero
39 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some shiatty aliases that anyone would see through in 30 seconds then? OH! Roy MAKgrath - we were looking for Roy MacGrath. Off you go!


Change his name to Mark McGrath, totally legit.

Aquapope
39 minutes ago  
Prosecutors said McGrath fraudulently obtained a severance payment of $233,647 when he left to take the job as Hogan's chief of staff in 2020, and falsified a document purporting to show the governor had approved of the payment. He was also accused of falsifying time sheets while vacationing in Europe and stealing money for tuition for classes at Harvard...

He faced a maximum sentence of more than 100 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

You steal money from a store you could get 4 or 5 years.  If you kill somebody doing it you might get 25.  But if you steal money from rich folks you could get real time.
 
nytmare
34 minutes ago  
Have they checked the insides of the local gator population?
 
Lonestar
32 minutes ago  
Has the FBI sent someone at MAL yet? Just checking if all the corners were searched.
 
wademh
7 minutes ago  
"Workers should not be dependent on you Mr. Shultz. They should be able to depend on laws for their rights."
 
Doctor Funkenstein
4 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Is that dead or alive?


On a steal horse he rides.
Wanted.  Dead or fiscally solvent.
 
