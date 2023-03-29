 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Another day, another dead body ID'd from dying Lake Mead   (8newsnow.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
RIP, perhaps some closure for the family.

On another note, this is why I never eat locally caught fish, especially in Lake Tahoe, where it's so cold and too deep for the dead to resurface. I'm not becoming a part of that circle of life if I can help it...farm-grown salmon only for me.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Almost 49, you say? Jimmy disappeared in 1975.  Just sayin'!
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Huh, I was born in April of 1974. Really makes you think... I'm making soup for dinner.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People biatch and moan about the water level of the lake dropping, but they keep pulling bodies out. Pick a side, people.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
crzybtch [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I always think of how many people must be in Lake Superior and that old Gordon Lightfoot lyric comes to mind "The lake it is said, never gives up her dead"

Lake Superior

Lake Superior is the largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area and the third-largest by volume, holding 10% of the world's surface fresh water.
Average depth: 483 ft (147 m)
Catchment area: 49,300 sq mi (128,000 km2)
Max. depth: 1,333 ft (406 m)
Shore length1: 1,729 mi (2,783 km)

Room for an awful lot of bodies
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Room for an awful lot of bodies


Stop giving me ideas.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Room for an awful lot of bodies


Listen, asshole, you guys chose to move to a desert. Perhaps if you stopped wasting water on almonds and golf courses you'd have enough water to hide your murder victims!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
don't they drink that water? wtf
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  

crzybtch: I always think of how many people must be in Lake Superior and that old Gordon Lightfoot lyric comes to mind "The lake it is said, never gives up her dead"



I'm starting to wonder if the dead body : lake(+pond, +reservoir, etc) ratio is greater than 1.  I guess there are probably some really remote lakes and stuff that no one would bother schlepping a body to, but I'm starting to think that the ones near population centers or popular destinations are going to pull that ratio up enough to compensate.

It almost makes me want to invest in an underwater drone and bottom-scanning sonar and just start going to random ponds in the woods around here just to check for bodies.  Like some sort of beefed up magnet fishing hobby.
 
