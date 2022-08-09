 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 399 of WW3. Zelenskiy: Putin is 'informationally isolated' and does not have allies. We need to make sure Ukraine does. It's your Wednesday Russo-Ukraine war discussion
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin has China to leech off of for ammunition and vehicles to cannibalize. The Russians are coming along nicely as a Chinese client-state. It would be a fine tribute to Putin's leadership to have them bend the knee to the PRC after being such pricks to them over the last century. Something far from lost to Xi and the rest of his Central Committee.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Big Picture: Vlad proves once again that 'strong-man' rule is transient and fleeting.

History will take care of the rest.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SHOCKING VIDEO OF AK47 VS PUMPKIN
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Father_Jack: SHOCKING VIDEO OF AK47 VS PUMPKIN


But jokes aside heres a vid allegedly of a group of orcs getting borked.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

But jokes aside heres a vid allegedly of a group of orcs getting borked.

But jokes aside heres a vid allegedly of a group of orcs getting borked.


Wage stupid wars of aggression, win stupid prizes
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Father_Jack: SHOCKING VIDEO OF AK47 VS PUMPKIN

But jokes aside heres a vid allegedly of a group of orcs getting borked.


And another video of orks getting borked. Try not to think what those flying pieces of debris probably are.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Note: today is the beginning of new spreadsheet month and quarter.

(For purposes of the UKA General Staff casualty count reports, each "month" ends on the 28th, with the 29th, 30th, and 31st dates folding into the subsequent "month." This weirdness started back in March 2022. So this is the first day of "April" on the report.)

Note the jump/progression in the quarterly totals on the right side of the spreadsheet, and in particular the daily rates. The Orcs are on track to be losing a thousand troops a day for next quarter.

As always, I'm not perfect, and this spreadsheet was organically-grown, and built with input from a committee [Fark], and a bunch of quick fixes. It is therefore something of a hot mess (which I am slowly adjusting as time permits). It's a new month, with some new spreadsheet relationships, so please let me know if you see any errors, stupid or subtle.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. Glad I didn't have to open the doors first today. Chairs and tables are being set up, and management has asked me to ask you all to stop taking dives into the store of industrial lube out back. They're trying to sell that stuff to keep the lights on and the bacon trays full. With that out of the way, here's your overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Wednesday, March, 29

Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on March 29

US Backs Special Tribunal on Russia 'Aggression' Against Ukraine
The idea of a special tribunal was first promoted shortly after the Ukraine invasion by Britain's former prime minister Gordon Brown, alongside legal scholars.

static.kyivpost.comView Full Size

WAR IN UKRAINE

Why Tug-of-War over Kyiv's Pechersk Lavra is a Case of Russo-Ukrainian War Waged by Other Means
In light of eviction of a Moscow-backed Orthodox church from Kyiv's Pechersk Lavra, Kyiv Post offers a brief background to the religious tensions in Ukraine through the centuries.

New Poll Shows More Than 90% of Ukrainians Are Confident in Victory; 83% Think Ukraine Should Join NATO
'The longer it goes on, the more Ukrainians see Russia's paper tiger on the battlefield,' the International Republican Institute's Michael Druckman tells Kyiv Post.

EXPLAINED: Russia Claims It Downed Guided Smart Bomb in Ukraine for First Time
If confirmed, it means the GLSDB weapons had reached the battlefield faster than anticipated and could play a crucial role in a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Ukrainian Lawmaker Denies Likelihood of Additional Mobilization in Case of Nuke Deployment in Belarus
David Arakhamia, head of President Zelensky's party in the Ukrainian parliament, made a controversial announcement about an alleged increase in mobilization - raising concerns among Ukrainians.

Motor Sich President Blocked Helicopter Supply to Ukrainian Defense Intelligence
A State Security Service of Ukraine report accuses the former President of Motor Sich of deliberately blocking the supply of an MI-2 helicopter to the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence last year

Controversial Ukrainian General Warns of Long War, Possible Massive Russian Summer Offensive
General Muzhenko, the former Chief of the Ukrainian General Staff - retired by President Zelensky in 2019 - voiced doubts about Kyiv's operations in a recent interview.

Russian Reinforcements Crash on Crimea Bridge
The Z-STS Akhmat armored vehicles offer "very high" protection from armor-piercing small arms, but not so much from speeding and careless driving.

Russia's Spin Doctors Deserve to Be Tried at a Genocide Tribunal
A theoretically and juridically sound methodology exposing the Russian government's genocidal intent - and its incitement to commit genocide - is urgently needed.

Ukraine's state defense conglomerate UkrOboronProm transformed into stock company
The long-running drama over the reform of UkrOboronProm, Ukraine's problematic state-owned defense production giant, is seeing a new round amid...

Zelensky invites China's Xi Jinping to Ukraine."We are ready to see him here," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Associated Press published on March 29. "I want to speak with him."

8 injured as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours.Russia struck 100 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), drones, and tactical aviation, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on March 29.+

Biden concerned over Russia's plans to deploy nukes in Belarus."They haven't done that yet, unless something happened while I was on the helicopter," U.S. President Joe Biden said on March 28, as cited by CNN. "Sure, I'm concerned about that."

Explosions heard in Russian-occupied Melitopol.Explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast early in the morning of March 28, exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram. A railway depot was reportedly hit.

ISW: Wagner Group has likely taken industrial complex in Bakhmut.Kremlin-controlled private mercenary Wagner Group forces have likely taken the AZOM industrial complex in northern Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

General Staff: Ukrainian military repels 57 Russian assaults over past day.Russian forces are concentrating on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Prosecutor General's Office records over 76,500 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression in Ukraine.Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said on March 28 that the Russian military has committed 76,753 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia's all-out war.

CBC: Canada to extend a $1.7 billion loan to Ukraine.Canada will extend a $2.4 billion Canadian dollars ($1.7 billion US) loan to Ukraine in the coming budget year to help prop up Ukraine's finances. The measure is identified in the latest federal budget.

Ministry confirms deportation of over 19,000 Ukrainian children to Russia.Russian forces have unlawfully transferred or deported 19,514 Ukrainian children to Russia, violating the Geneva Conventions, the Reintegration Ministry reported on March 28.

Russia fires at Sumy Oblast at least 100 times.Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on March 28, regional military administration reported on Telegram.

Ukraine's state defense conglomerate UkrOboronProm transformed into stock company.

CNN: Military action increases around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says IAEA head.Fighting has intensified near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told CNN on March 28. Grossi and his team are on their way to visit the nuclear power plant for a second time to assess the situation firsthand.

Ukraine's sports minister: As Russia kills our athletes, it's not the time to allow Russians back to international sports.

Guardian: Russia pushing for 'forever war,' says Peskov.The Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told guests at a private party in Moscow that Russia's war will last for a "very, very long time," the Guardian reported on March 28.

And that's your lot. Enjoy the day folks, hug your loved ones, and be kind to everyone, including yourself.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Father_Jack: Father_Jack: SHOCKING VIDEO OF AK47 VS PUMPKIN

But jokes aside heres a vid allegedly of a group of orcs getting borked.

And another video of orks getting borked. Try not to think what those flying pieces of debris probably are.


I still cannot believe that they bunch up like that in open areas under drone observation and within artillery range. They just don't learn.

Way back in World War I, troops were taught to advance in a spread out "artillery formation" to avoid getting taken out in a group. They were also taught how to dig proper 7 foot deep trenches with proper traverses and overhead protection. Their continued incompetence is astonishing.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: Father_Jack: Father_Jack: Father_Jack: SHOCKING VIDEO OF AK47 VS PUMPKIN

But jokes aside heres a vid allegedly of a group of orcs getting borked.

And another video of orks getting borked. Try not to think what those flying pieces of debris probably are.

I still cannot believe that they bunch up like that in open areas under drone observation and within artillery range. They just don't learn.

Way back in World War I, troops were taught to advance in a spread out "artillery formation" to avoid getting taken out in a group. They were also taught how to dig proper 7 foot deep trenches with proper traverses and overhead protection. Their continued incompetence is astonishing.


The Russians got rolled up in that event too.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 18 through March 24 (Days 388 to 394) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Josh Hawley splits Senate GOP over 'duplicative' idea to create a new office tracking US aid to Ukraine
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Big Picture: Vlad proves once again that 'strong-man' rule is transient and fleeting.

History will take care of the rest.


Never minds the millions who suffer and die while "history" does something about it.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no wayhttps://www.volunteeringukraine.com a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (embroidered shirts make good Easter gifts... I think.  I haven't found a site selling those decorated eggs)

Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Muta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Father_Jack: SHOCKING VIDEO OF AK47 VS PUMPKIN

But jokes aside heres a vid allegedly of a group of orcs getting borked.


There were a couple attempts at a new high jump champion but they all fell short.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Apparently there's a fake image of a Challenger 2 covered in ERA blocks that's going around right now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ukraine can't falter in Bahkmut or Russia will 'smell that we are weak,' Zelenskyy says

Short AP interview with Zelenskyy.

The AP Interview: Ukraine's Zelenskyy warns of dire consequences if Russia captures Bakhmut
Youtube f7pGAeTn8PI
 
mederu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzian Army and Wagners are blocked in Bakhmut and Avdiivka
Youtube FVmGeo2EKjg

Yesterdays Denys
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
/s obviously.

Guys! I think I finally figured out Puta's whole "denazification" thing.

So, Zelenskyy is Jewish --> some Jewish people belong to the Ashkenazi sect --> look at the last four letters of Ashkenazi --> the proof is obvious, sheeple!

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
28 Mar: NICE. Russians FIRE THEIR GENERAL FOR CATASTROPHIC INCOMPETENCE | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube o4WQjiTOUss

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
British armored recovery vehicle in Ukraine:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Putin is 'informationally isolated' and does not have allies.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/Now finish him.
 
philodough
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
#Ukrainian Defense Minister #Reznikov showed the #German #Marder infantry fighting vehicles that recently arrived in #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/bUZuoaqQaG
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 29, 2023
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So the Russians screwed up making a fake video of Ukrainian Nazis so badly that even major pro-war Russian Telegram channels are bagging on them for it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The IOC is a big ally of his.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/athletes-russia-belarus-allowed-compete-ioc-says-rcna77070
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Local groups work to give Ukrainian women soldiers uniforms that fit

Another of these articles, but it gives me another chance to link these people:

https://stavnitser.com/en
 
turboke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

That is some weapons grade BIE/EIP. Well done.
[Fark user image 850x391]


That is some weapons grade BIE/EIP. Well done.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

Note: today is the beginning of new spreadsheet month and quarter.

(For purposes of the UKA General Staff casualty count reports, each "month" ends on the 28th, with the 29th, 30th, and 31st dates folding into the subsequent "month." This weirdness started back in March 2022. So this is the first day of "April" on the report.)

Note the jump/progression in the quarterly totals on the right side of the spreadsheet, and in particular the daily rates. The Orcs are on track to be losing a thousand troops a day for next quarter.

As always, I'm not perfect, and this spreadsheet was organically-grown, and built with input from a committee [Fark], and a bunch of quick fixes. It is therefore something of a hot mess (which I am slowly adjusting as time permits). It's a new month, with some new spreadsheet relationships, so please let me know if you see any errors, stupid or subtle.

[Fark user image 850x775]

[Fark user image 758x1500]

[Fark user image 850x264]


Where's that new corps of tanks destroyed?

Toss of the Coin
Youtube Q0O1_X1t_dw


/Just substitute Ukrainians for Americans and Russians for British.
 
vevolis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Information isolation is a bad thing? Pssh. Tell that to the Florida bord ove edyoucashun!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iToad: Father_Jack: Father_Jack: Father_Jack: SHOCKING VIDEO OF AK47 VS PUMPKIN

But jokes aside heres a vid allegedly of a group of orcs getting borked.

And another video of orks getting borked. Try not to think what those flying pieces of debris probably are.

I still cannot believe that they bunch up like that in open areas under drone observation and within artillery range. They just don't learn.

Way back in World War I, troops were taught to advance in a spread out "artillery formation" to avoid getting taken out in a group. They were also taught how to dig proper 7 foot deep trenches with proper traverses and overhead protection. Their continued incompetence is astonishing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

turboke: philodough: [Fark user image 850x565]
[Fark user image 850x391]

That is some weapons grade BIE/EIP. Well done.


It's true sometimes BIE does produce! Though #12 does look like she's most worried about how soon her Lada will be delivered.

/EIP
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Josh Hawley splits Senate GOP over 'duplicative' idea to create a new office tracking US aid to Ukraine


DOD: "I've got your oversight right here."

HHRG-118-FA00-Wstate-StorchR-20230329.pdf (house.gov)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: /s obviously.

Guys! I think I finally figured out Puta's whole "denazification" thing.

So, Zelenskyy is Jewish --> some Jewish people belong to the Ashkenazi sect --> look at the last four letters of Ashkenazi --> the proof is obvious, sheeple!

[i.guim.co.uk image 850x637]


There was something in one of the articles yesterday that were from Putin's former publicists telling about his deceptive shiat (https://news.yahoo.com/putin-former-publicity-minions-air-082845093.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall ), and I wondered how the name of the group was pronounced:


"When I met with Putin in the Kremlin for the first time, I was 22 years old. He was a total superman, he had all the power there was," one exiled former member of Putin's ruling party, Robert Schlegel, told The Daily Beast of his meeting with the Russian president in 2006. Back then, Putin was welcoming young nationalist activists into his sphere of influence, including Schegel, a member of the pro-Kremlin youth movement "Nashi" at the time.

I mean 'nationalist', and one of my friend's kids couldn't pronounce 't' sounds when he was young, so the two would've sounded really similar if he said them.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukrainian Defenders!

Each life matters.

📹: tarasmalutenko/TikTok pic.twitter.com/vskDIxhd8i
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 29, 2023
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

Note: today is the beginning of new spreadsheet month and quarter.

(For purposes of the UKA General Staff casualty count reports, each "month" ends on the 28th, with the 29th, 30th, and 31st dates folding into the subsequent "month." This weirdness started back in March 2022. So this is the first day of "April" on the report.)

Note the jump/progression in the quarterly totals on the right side of the spreadsheet, and in particular the daily rates. The Orcs are on track to be losing a thousand troops a day for next quarter.

As always, I'm not perfect, and this spreadsheet was organically-grown, and built with input from a committee [Fark], and a bunch of quick fixes. It is therefore something of a hot mess (which I am slowly adjusting as time permits). It's a new month, with some new spreadsheet relationships, so please let me know if you see any errors, stupid or subtle.

[Fark user image 850x775]

[Fark user image 758x1500]

[Fark user image 850x264]

Where's that new corps of tanks destroyed?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q0O1_X1t_dw]

/Just substitute Ukrainians for Americans and Russians for British.


He may have turned out to be a USDA Grade A ass, but Bill Cosby was indeed a very funny fellow.

/once upon a time
//a long, long time ago
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
17h
The black ring of smoke appeared near Moscow again.
Could this be the famous Ukrainian biolabs?
Or is it like Vatican - no decision on successor made yet?
(All of these are jokes, I need to add)
Your suggestions?
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Criticism of Lukashenko quickly grew into a very heated argument on a Russian propaganda show. pic.twitter.com/3wO0MNc8cD
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 29, 2023
Once again, LOL at their infighting
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Local groups work to give Ukrainian women soldiers uniforms that fit

Another of these articles, but it gives me another chance to link these people:

https://stavnitser.com/en


I think the main group is actually https://zemliachky.org

... but they have no English webpage, and they're working together with Stavnitser:

Since the beginning of the war, the Oleksiy Stavnitser Foundation has been purchasing stoves, vests and helmets for the military. Immersed in the topic, we began to understand all the nuances: weight, level of protection, material and convenience of various ammunition. Imagine spending the whole day in armor, helmet, with weapons that weigh more than 20 kg, and not just to spend time, but also to give a decent fight back to attackers!

That is why we started looking for lightweight but safe stoves and helmets. And later we got acquainted with "Zemliachky. Ukrainian Front".

This is a project that not only tells about women at the front, but also supports women defenders with everything they need: from special hygiene products and underwear to ammunition, uniforms in size and footwear, taking into account the individual needs of each.

Our organizations have joined forces for a common goal - comfortable and safe performance of combat missions by the defenders of Ukraine.

The Stavnitser Foundation searched for and found super light armor plates weighing 2.7 kg instead of the standard 4.1 kg, with the same degree of protection. The organization "Zemlyachki" found suppliers of comfortable uniforms, shoes and ammunition for women.
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Oneiros: RobSeace: Local groups work to give Ukrainian women soldiers uniforms that fit

Another of these articles, but it gives me another chance to link these people:

https://stavnitser.com/en

I think the main group is actually https://zemliachky.org

... but they have no English webpage, and they're working together with Stavnitser:

Since the beginning of the war, the Oleksiy Stavnitser Foundation has been purchasing stoves, vests and helmets for the military. Immersed in the topic, we began to understand all the nuances: weight, level of protection, material and convenience of various ammunition. Imagine spending the whole day in armor, helmet, with weapons that weigh more than 20 kg, and not just to spend time, but also to give a decent fight back to attackers!

That is why we started looking for lightweight but safe stoves and helmets. And later we got acquainted with "Zemliachky. Ukrainian Front".

This is a project that not only tells about women at the front, but also supports women defenders with everything they need: from special hygiene products and underwear to ammunition, uniforms in size and footwear, taking into account the individual needs of each.

Our organizations have joined forces for a common goal - comfortable and safe performance of combat missions by the defenders of Ukraine.

The Stavnitser Foundation searched for and found super light armor plates weighing 2.7 kg instead of the standard 4.1 kg, with the same degree of protection. The organization "Zemlyachki" found suppliers of comfortable uniforms, shoes and ammunition for women.


I use the standard steel plates as a weighted vest, but some of the light HDPE plates are nice
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Virtual Panel Session on "A Just and Lasting Peace in Ukraine"

I think someone must've screwed with the Israel FM's mic or something, because there sure are a lot of "(inaudible)"s in their words.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Poland bets on new economic community with Romania, Ukraine
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine stated that the counterattack by the AFU will begin in April or May. pic.twitter.com/0OBQHvCxBu
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 29, 2023
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine stated that the counterattack by the AFU will begin in April or May. pic.twitter.com/0OBQHvCxBu
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 29, 2023

So....tomorrow or June, right?
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 29, 2023


So....tomorrow or June, right?
 
