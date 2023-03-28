 Skip to content
(USA Today)   "Ambient gaslighting" is softer and less bright, perfect for a dinner date   (usatoday.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire country has been bathing in the ambient gaslighting of white supremacy for like 500 years.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For all you gaslighting needs
Stars of the Lid - Gasfarming
Youtube KUs76DJ0Xk4
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The tangentially related "Ambien gaslighting" is what you get watching right wing bobbleheads after midnight.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LewDux: For all you gaslighting needs
[YouTube video: Stars of the Lid - Gasfarming]


Mines better 
The Offspring - Hit That (Official Music Video)
Youtube HwRL1LNVTLI
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She got angry when I refused to eat her dish that tasted like Lemon Pledge. It's only in hindsight I realized she did eat it.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My Jew friends are taking shiat... I'm so farking happy
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: My Jew friends are taking shiat... I'm so farking happy


Aren't I definitely wrote aren't
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: My Jew friends are taking shiat... I'm so farking happy

Aren't I definitely wrote aren't


Netanyahu will suck salty balls eventually
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So it turns out that some people are untrustworthy and/or unpleasant
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gondola To Heaven
Youtube RDd27I_pih4
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: So it turns out that some people are untrustworthy and/or unpleasant


That's it, do you feel smart
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Raoul Eaton: So it turns out that some people are untrustworthy and/or unpleasant

That's it, do you feel smart


Say more
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So I'm dumb and others do their best to tell me I'm dumb
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wall Of Voodoo - Mexican Radio (Official Video)
Youtube eyCEexG9xjw
 
