(NPR)   President Biden: We need to move forward with a ban on assault weapons. GQP: IT'S TOO SOON TO TALK ABOUT THIS IN THE WAKE OF A TRAGEDY LIKE NASHVILLE. OMG SHOW SOME RESPECT   (npr.org) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The response to this idiocy should always be, "Yes, I am going to use these preventable deaths to push my Preventing Similar Deaths From Occurring In The Future agenda, just as I would if they died in a terrible accident that occurred due to lax safety standards or simple human incompetence. And by the way, the reason it's always 'too soon' by your standards is that we have about three of these events every two days, which, in case you hadn't noticed, is not the case in countries with sane gun laws."
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember how quickly they acted when people were protesting outside the houses of SCOTUS judges?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Remember how quickly they acted when people were protesting outside the houses of SCOTUS judges?


I'm seriously thinking of buying the scariest looking AR style rifle I can find to carry when peacefully protesting outside Conservative politicians' homes and at every Trump rally. Just for
Free Speech, mind you, not to intimidate them or anything,

Unfortunately, my state has sane guns laws restricting me to 10 round magazines, which messes up the scary aspect, and handguns can only be open carried if you have a concealed/open carry permit.

Yet somehow I don't feel that oppressed. It's just nice not having tacticool morons showing up heavily armed at PTA meetings or dumbasses packing heat at Walmart.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be 'too soon' if it didn't happen almost every day
 
ansius
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Our first priority is protecting the children against nude statues.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How many children must die at their schools,
Before the assault guns are banned?

How many safeguards will shield them from death,
Until the killing stops?

The answer my friend, is blowing in the wind
It blows away every time.
 
wellyeahnah
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone please, give me a valid reason for semi auto weapons in the hands of ordinary citizens, whether or not they can pass background or mental illness checks......I'll wait.....
 
Cythraul
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's too bad there's nothing we can do to prevent these tragedies from occurring.   The 2nd amendment is just too sacred.  Ah, well..

At least our kids are safe in school from homosexual indoctrination, and safe from feeling guilty about being white.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: How many children must die at their schools,
Before the assault guns are banned?

How many safeguards will shield them from death,
Until the killing stops?

The answer my friend, is blowing in the wind
It blows away every time.


There is no number. It has been decided that the blood of children is a sufficient price to pay for the easy access of penis-extensions in society.

Besides, the situation can be used to abolish publc schooling and force all women who give birth to only homeschool their kids to "protect" those children, thus killing two birds that the right have hated for decades with one stone.
 
ssa5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The first thing [Democrats] talk about is taking guns away from law-abiding citizens, and that's not the answer,"

Actually it is the answer.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
the fault really lies with those 6yo kids who carry but can't even hit an easy target. pikers!

solution is beyond easy, mandate those loafers to complete a range training course or three.

/got nothin'
//swore to never touch another gun for the rest of my life
///have extrajudicially murdered more people than you have ever met
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wellyeahnah: Someone please, give me a valid reason for semi auto weapons in the hands of ordinary citizens, whether or not they can pass background or mental illness checks......I'll wait.....


They have to be able to protect themselves from ... something ... mostly hordes of fast zombies or libruls or herds of wild hogs trying to invade their homes in the middle of the night, I guess. Details are vague,
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have two questions. Who is going to enforce this ban? Cops.

What group is a bunch of murdering, stealing, racist shiat bags? Cops.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Here you go
Alabama school gets whiteboards that convert to bulletproof shelters
Youtube xAMuZkWBNeo
Problem solved.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wellyeahnah: Someone please, give me a valid reason for semi auto weapons in the hands of ordinary citizens, whether or not they can pass background or mental illness checks......I'll wait.....


meanwhile, we'll see more and more states legally enshrine the AR-15 as their "official gun"

/the even hell is wrong with this country
//oh, wait
///sree for luck
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It would be nice if, just on this one thing, the Democrats actually called out Republicans on their homicidal bullshiat. The response to this "too soon" nonsense should repeatedly be "go fark yourself, you goddamn psychos." Followed by a barrage of regulations that might actually address this insanity and don't just get abandoned at the slightest pushback.
 
