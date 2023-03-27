 Skip to content
(UPI)   Caution: check that trampoline is free of jumping bears before using   (upi.com) divider line
    More: Scary, black bear, Anna Cory-Watson, Dodo, Animal, Hose, Association football, Image, Cory-Watson  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bears just want to have fun.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Bears just want to have fun.


Bears just want to have lunch
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just have to sprinkle some cocaine on it.

It works for Don Jr.
 
Nogale
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not scary. Possibly scary if its mother shows up.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I do not understand the word "elated" in this context unless she really means she is elated when Godless killing machine leaves her area without snacking on the local paparazzi.
 
