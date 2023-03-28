 Skip to content
(Insider) Hero Not all heroes wear capes. This one wears a business suit and carries a "self-defense briefcase" for example   (insider.com) divider line
    Hero, Domestic violence, Abuse, Tatami, BBC, Japan, Crime, Sociology, Los Angeles Times  
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Harvey Birdman : Attorney At Law Intro [HQ]
Youtube n0CmqdivcaY



/ actually  interesting  story thanks subby
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/n0CmqdivcaY]


/ actually  interesting  story thanks subby


Not a job I'd want when it entails no better armament than what's legal for randos in Japan.  Don't get me wrong, ethically I 100% agree with the idea - it's just dangerous to the point of I'd need to be armed with a firearm to consider it much when it involves getting them out directly.  Because too many/most farking psycho yahoos are also armed - often heavily - and the best laid plans can get pissed on by Eris deciding you need to raise the difficulty level and throwing a monkey wrench in
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all capes wear heroes.
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, Insider, I won't drop my self defense adblocker.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homing Briefcase vs Jetski - Hitman 2
Youtube 6do1-cmcQHE
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought it was stupid for a super hero to wear a cape. It just gets in the way in a fight and the bad-guy can grab it and use it against the hero.

Although, it might come in handy in the rain or cold weather.

Super Hero
Youtube dRXK1-bZoCM
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I always thought it was stupid for a super hero to wear a cape. It just gets in the way in a fight and the bad-guy can grab it and use it against the hero.

Although, it might come in handy in the rain or cold weather.

[YouTube video: Super Hero]


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All morons rely on cliches.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of stuff similar to this before, "extraction services" to help abused spouses get out, like a cross between a burglar and a moving company.  Sounds like this guy and his agency actually go a couple steps further, though, actually setting up new places to live and the like.  A nasty, horrible, cynical part of me really hopes everything's straight with it, though, that it's everything it's presented to be.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Last Man on Earth: I've heard of stuff similar to this before, "extraction services" to help abused spouses get out, like a cross between a burglar and a moving company.  Sounds like this guy and his agency actually go a couple steps further, though, actually setting up new places to live and the like.  A nasty, horrible, cynical part of me really hopes everything's straight with it, though, that it's everything it's presented to be.


My impression is that, because it's Japan, everything is either totally on the up and up or there are tentacles involved. If it were the US, I'd assume something terrible.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Not a job I'd want when it entails no better armament than what's legal for randos in Japan.  Don't get me wrong, ethically I 100% agree with the idea - it's just dangerous to the point of I'd need to be armed with a firearm to consider it much when it involves getting them out directly.  Because too many/most farking psycho yahoos are also armed - often heavily - and the best laid plans can get pissed on by Eris deciding you need to raise the difficulty level and throwing a monkey wrench in


This is Japan, though. They have a law that says "no-one shall possess a fire-arm or fire-arms or a sword or swords." Crazies can still have knives, I suppose, but "heavily armed" isn't a thing there.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting.

He also sounds like a character in a William Gibson novel.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Last Man on Earth: I've heard of stuff similar to this before, "extraction services" to help abused spouses get out, like a cross between a burglar and a moving company.  Sounds like this guy and his agency actually go a couple steps further, though, actually setting up new places to live and the like.  A nasty, horrible, cynical part of me really hopes everything's straight with it, though, that it's everything it's presented to be.

My impression is that, because it's Japan, everything is either totally on the up and up or there are tentacles involved. If it were the US, I'd assume something terrible.


For all we know this guy may be collecting fees and then disappearing his clients into a vat of acid in his basement.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sensei Bob Seeger here to
help you steal away every chance we could
To the backroom, to the alley or the trusty woods
I used her, she used me, but neither one cared
We were gettin' our share
Workin' on our night moves
Tryin' to lose the awkward teenage blues
Workin' on our night moves
Mmm, and it was summertime
Mmm, sweet, summertime, summertime

That probably isn't appropriate, but sometimes you can't deny the power of news article headline-induced earworms.
 
jimjays
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: I always thought it was stupid for a super hero to wear a cape. It just gets in the way in a fight and the bad-guy can grab it and use it against the hero.

Although, it might come in handy in the rain or cold weather.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dRXK1-bZoCM]


Indeed. The psych hosp. would periodically insist we wear lab coats, make threats and sometimes even dispense discipline about it. But they were hot, uncomfortable, CNAs would often get the bulky sleeves soiled during dirtier tasks, and they could be grabbed and yanked pulling people off balance during tussles. Administration always gave up their fight after a couple weeks of arguments and most of us refusing to wear them.

(I was often a key figure in these disputes, being one of the people they had in mind in trying to establish a dress code as I refused to dress "professionally" without a clothing allowance when clothes were sometimes soiled and damaged during tussles. And unrelated to the coats and my preferred manner of casual dress, felt I had a better rapport with patients dressing down, more like they did....)
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Not a job I'd want when it entails no better armament than what's legal for randos in Japan.  Don't get me wrong, ethically I 100% agree with the idea - it's just dangerous to the point of I'd need to be armed with a firearm to consider it much when it involves getting them out directly.  Because too many/most farking psycho yahoos are also armed - often heavily - and the best laid plans can get pissed on by Eris deciding you need to raise the difficulty level and throwing a monkey wrench in

This is Japan, though. They have a law that says "no-one shall possess a fire-arm or fire-arms or a sword or swords." Crazies can still have knives, I suppose, but "heavily armed" isn't a thing there.


A really heavy knife.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Not a job I'd want when it entails no better armament than what's legal for randos in Japan.  Don't get me wrong, ethically I 100% agree with the idea - it's just dangerous to the point of I'd need to be armed with a firearm to consider it much when it involves getting them out directly.  Because too many/most farking psycho yahoos are also armed - often heavily - and the best laid plans can get pissed on by Eris deciding you need to raise the difficulty level and throwing a monkey wrench in

This is Japan, though. They have a law that says "no-one shall possess a fire-arm or fire-arms or a sword or swords." Crazies can still have knives, I suppose, but "heavily armed" isn't a thing there.


Yes - but if I'd be doing it it wouldn't be in Japan, but 'Murica.  Which is a whole different jeroboam of jackholes
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jimjays: insist we wear lab coats


I can absolutely see that happening. I wrote a song about what it might be like to be at an insane asylum.

It's always been a nightmare for me and as silly as it sounds, to visit one to see a friend or something, and then getting detained and them thinking I'm a patient and them admitting me there.  To me that sounds bizarre and maybe, I should be in one...
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Reading this left me seriously wondering what planet it happened on.

I look back on the number of times I've done Sir Galahad's Moving and Storage and am a little shocked to still be alive. There wasn't a self defense briefcase. A snappy suit would have been out of place and completely unhelpful. A mixed group of a couple dudes, a flying wedge of women, and a vehicle maybe two to get essential stuff out is about as good as it gets in the real world. If the police are willing to get involved that's nice, but it's not guaranteed.

Enough money to completely disappear and start a new life like it was a TV drama? Don't make me laugh. If she had enough for food for a little while it was a blessing. The shelters were always full. Always. The asshole had usually cut her off from most support Including any family early on and had total control ever the finances from early days. I have real trouble believing there's enough money floating around to support an "agency" with paid staff in what amounts to client-funded emergency social services.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
a tactical satchel....
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
76% of Total Fark Discussion Members say that 54% of college educated Americans think that 80% of professional statisticians think 90% of Statista statistics are fake, while the other 20% of professional statisticians think Statista statistics are 100% fake, but the same 54% of college educated Americans have Power Points to fill out and so, what the hell, put it in there, it's free. 

Source: Statista
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"That's a nasty little Christmas present."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cwheelie: a tactical satchel....


purses of mass destruction
 
